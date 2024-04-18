VML Launches New “Envoyage” Brand For Flight Centre

Flight Centre’s new Envoyage brand is set to fly into market, thanks to VML.

The pair developed the brand to show “the unity and collective strength” of Flight Centre Travel Group’s (FCTG) independent global travel agent network, which previously spanned multiple brands with varying degrees of recognition.

FCTG’s strategic move towards a singular global connected brand comes after extensive market research and brand development processes, driven by a need to align with the evolving demands of both travellers and independent travel agencies.

Flight Centre Travel Group Global Managing Director of Luxury and Independent Brands Danielle Galloway said Envoyage is the culmination of extensive market research, industry consultation and in-depth design.

“The new brand proposition is compelling, memorable and versatile. Our research tells us Envoyage conjures up a sense of aspiration, a feeling of security and an immediate association with travel and personalisation, so it truly embodies everything our independent division is about. Being part of Envoyage will offer travel advisors the best of both worlds – the freedom of running their own business their way, coupled with the power of a truly global brand and community.”

With a B2B proposition focused on “future-proofing your business for tomorrow’s demand and growing global complexity,” Envoyage’s core focus will be providing innovative and reliable tools and systems for independent operators. This will help travel agents live the Envoyage brand purpose to “fuel journeys of a lifetime.”

Alison Tilling, AUNZ Chief Strategy Officer added “As a B2B brand, it was important Envoyage was positioned as a support. The Flight Centre independent agents and agencies are the heroes, we wanted this

connected brand to herald the ecosystem and offer global growth opportunities to each individual business.”

The Envoyage brand will roll out more broadly across various markets throughout 2024 and into 2025.

CREDITS:

Client: Flight Centre Travel Group

James Kavanagh, Global Leisure CEO

Danielle Galloway, Global Managing Director Luxury & Independent Brands

Astrid Richardson, Global Chief Operations Officer

Allie Sparr, Global Head of Brand and Marketing

Agency: VML

Chief Strategy Officer: Alison Tilling

Strategy Director: Alan Patterson

Managing Director: Johan Borg

Managing Partner: Kath Chen

Account Director: Leanne Keogh

Creative Director: Kieran Moroney

Senior Copywriter: Blair Panozza

Senior Art Director: Mick Pollard

Design Director: Elliot Owen