Vivid Draws Big Crowds As QMS City Of Sydney Network Shines For Brands

Vivid Sydney 2025 was a hit with Australians, with new data from digital outdoor media leader QMS revealing a significant increase in the number of people visiting Sydney’s CBD for the award-winning festival.

Visitors to the City of Sydney during Vivid, which ran from 23 May to 14 June, were up 22 per cent on the weekends compared to the 2025 weekend average, including a 32 per cent increase in the Sydney CBD and a 28 per cent increase in The Rocks.

In the Circular Quay precinct, there was a 29 per cent increase in weekly audiences compared to the three weeks prior to Vivid, including a 77 per cent increase on the weekends and more than 250 per cent on weekend evenings.

Using bespoke, data-informed advertising packages, QMS placed a record number of brands on its premium City of Sydney digital street furniture network in proximity to Vivid locations, including Estée Lauder, AAMI, Netflix, Westpac, NAB, Chemist Warehouse, Amazon, Blackmores, Paramount, Mazda, Amex, MYOB and others.

The 15th annual Vivid Sydney festival transformed the city for 23 days and nights, fusing art, innovation and technology in collaboration with leading artists, musicians, thinkers and culinary experts, all under this year’s creative direction: “Vivid Sydney, Dream”.

“Vivid Sydney 2025 was an extraordinary event, drawing people from all over Australia and across the globe to celebrate creativity, innovation and technology,” said QMS general manager, City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch.

“This year saw more than 30 advertisers jump at the opportunity to be among the huge influx of audiences we continue to see each year at Vivid. Utilising Australia’s premier digital out of home network, it is inspiring to see so many of our partners harness the power of digital to showcase relevant, impactful and storytelling creative on what is the perfect canvas to impact and influence Sydney audiences at scale during another major event.”

