Visit Sunshine Coast Displays Bright Campaign Across NSW, Victoria & Queensland

Visit Sunshine Coast’s “Sunshine Moments” campaign is back for 2025 running between 28 April and 6 July lighting up screens, billboards and social feeds across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, inspiring travellers to swap the daily grind for a Sunshine Coast escape.

In a first for Visit Sunshine Coast, the campaign is hitting the streets of Sydney with high-impact billboards – and Melbourne’s not missing out either.

The appeal of the destination will also beam into homes via TV and YouTube, and scroll across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in a “Sunshine Moments” social blitz. Add in some seriously scroll-stopping digital ads and articles on leading websites and they are serving some serious travel inspiration!

The campaign will also be supported through a partnership with leading online travel site Expedia.

“This is exactly what we need after the challenges of TC Alfred, with VSC doubling its expenditure on advertising promotions this year to help industry make up for lost ground”, said Matt Stoeckel, Visit Sunshine Coast CEO.

“We were close to 20 per cent less visitors in March compared to the year prior and this campaign is what’s needed to turn this around. Visitors have remained hesitant to book a holiday to the Sunshine Coast when they needn’t be. This campaign reminds them that The Sunshine Coast is as beautiful as ever.

“Whilst visitor numbers have improved over Easter and a string of long weekends, forward bookings in May and June need a boost if we’re any chance of making up for lost ground.

“With more than 1 million interstate travellers heading our way last year, Sunshine Moments is all about encouraging people to book their next holiday here and local businesses have provided great deals. They’re available to everyone, even locals – so head to visitsunshinecoast.com,” he said.