Visa, Smirnoff Among Advertisers To Snub Bonnie Blue’s ‘Porn Doco’ About Sleeping With 1,000 Men

A documentary about OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue sleeping with 1,000 men has fallen foul of advertisers.

The show, which was broadcast on the UK’s Channel 4 last week and is still available on its streaming player, has been criticised for glamorising porn, leading to several brands demanding their ads not run alongside the content.

Global payments giant Visa, Diageo’s vodka brand Smirnoff, and fruit juice brand Cawston Press have snubbed the program according to several media reports.

The show has also been condemned by Rachel de Souza, England’s children’s commissioner, who said it ‘glamorises’ and ‘normalises’ extreme pornography.

In the documentary, 1,000 Men And Me, Channel 4 provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, sleeping with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours. One scene shows footage of young models posing as schoolchildren in a classroom getting ready to film an orgy, and the film has been slated for showing graphic sex scenes with ‘barely legal’ men.

The film has led to calls for the government to amend the UK’s crime and policing bill to make it illegal to show content of ‘barely legal’ actors performing acts that can be interpreted as child sexual abuse.

Channel 4, which previously courted controversy in 2013 when it ran the documentary about Dogging Tales, defended the documentary, arguing that Blue “has gained worldwide attention and earned millions of pounds in the last year, exploring changing attitudes to sex, success, porn and feminism in an ever-evolving online world”.

A spokesperson said: “Director Victoria Silver puts a number of challenges to Bonnie throughout the documentary on the example she sets and how she is perceived, and the film clearly lays bare the tactics and strategies she uses, with the audience purposefully left to form their own opinions.’

Blue’s film is the latest controversy for the adult content star, who was caught making a vulgar gesture before being ejected from a Premier League football match in Nottingham. Blue is an ardent supporter of Chelsea FC, who are also known as ‘the Blues’.