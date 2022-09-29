Virgin Atlantic Enlists Cavalcade Of LGBTQIA+ Stars To Celebrate Gender Identity Policy Campaign

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic has unveiled a high-energy campaign that reveals the airline’s new gender identity policy which removes the need for staff to wear gendered uniforms.

The new policy means that pilots, crew and ground teams can wear the uniform that best represents them, regardless of gender, gender identity or gender expression.

It has also introduced optional pronoun badges for staff and has changed its online booking system so customers can have a gender-neutral title.

In May, Virgin Atlantic became the first major global airline to allow staff to display tattoos.

To celebrate the idea, Virgin has also launched a new TVC that stars RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, LGBTQI+ activist Tanya Compas, burlesque star Tyreece Nye and transgender TV personality and model Talulah Eve.

The spot, called “Runway on a runway”, is the work of famous London agency Little Generals and was directed by Samuel Douek through CAMP productions. It’s part of Virgin’s ongoing “See the world differently” campaign. Watch the fun below:

Commenting on the work, Laura Bander, vice president for communications at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Earlier this year we launched a new brand and advertising campaign with the end line ‘See the world differently’, drawing on our heritage of challenging the status quo.

“This policy change further illustrates how we see the world differently, championing the diverse range of individuals who work and travel with us. We’re delighted to release this integrated campaign with purpose at its heart into the world,” Bander said.