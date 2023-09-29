The Monkeys Launches New Platform & Campaign For View.com.au

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, View.com.au’s new See All brand platform has launched with a fresh brand positioning and strategy along with an integrated campaign.

    Getting the complete view of properties can often involve searching through multiple websites, but the new real estate search engine from View.com.au compiles everything you could need, all in one place.

    View.com.au provides property-seekers with an easy to navigate experience and a map-based search. Users can research historic and current price valuations, compare properties side-by-side and share expressions of interest directly on houses that aren’t yet on the market. All functionality has been built with the aim to arm users with all the information they need to make an informed choice about their next property or neighbourhood.

    Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the brand’s campaign film introduces the Property Eagle and positions View as the easier way to get a better look at property. The campaign launched nationally during the AFL Grand Final, and will run across broadcast TV, outdoor, online and press.

    View chief marketing officer Paul Tyrell, said: “Our brand campaign illustrates the extraordinary lengths that some people go to get ahead in the property game, however with View there’s no need to. Our aim is to present View as the solution to the problem of the difficulty in finding property that suits you.

    “We want to have a bit of fun with it, so have consciously played with humour to ensure memorability and cut through while always ensuring the core message out take and product uniqueness is there, which is critical for any launch. Keep an eye out for our Property Eagle.”

    The Monkeys, chief creative officer, Ant Keogh, added: “The real estate category is highly competitive, and as the new player to market we needed to be as distinctive as possible in order to cut through the mammoth presence of the competition. And nothing says distinctive like your very own property eagle. Because short of having an actual eagle, View.com.au gives punters the best view at properties across Australia.”

    Campaign Credits:

    Client: View

    Chief Executive Officer: Toby Balazs

    Chief Marketing Officer: Paul Tyrrell

    Marketing Manager: Simone Warry

    Marketing Manager: Caroline Sedek

    Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

    Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan

    Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh

    Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas

    Strategy Director: Dave Collins

    Senior Art Director: Zenon Predecki

    Senior Copywriter: Cody Naetzker

    Senior Designer: Raph Tamkalis

    Junior Designer: Noel Yeung

    National Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea

    Senior Producer: Katherine Muir

    Group Account Director: Vicky Mockler

    Senior Account Director: Kim Thompson

    Production Company: Sweetshop

    Director: Damien Shatford

    Managing Director: Edward Pontifex

    E.P: Greg Fyson

    Producer: Allison Lockwood

    DOP: James L Brown

    Art Director: Patrick Bennet

    Post Production House: ARC Edit

    Editor: Luke Haigh

    Colourist: Matt Fezz

    Online Artist: Richard Lambert

    E.P: Winnie O’Neil

    Sound House: Squeak E. Clean Studios

    Sound Design: Paul Le Couteur

    E.P: Ceri Davies

    Photographer: Chris Hillary

    Retouching: Jason Riddell




