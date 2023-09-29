The Monkeys Launches New Platform & Campaign For View.com.au

Developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, View.com.au’s new See All brand platform has launched with a fresh brand positioning and strategy along with an integrated campaign.

Getting the complete view of properties can often involve searching through multiple websites, but the new real estate search engine from View.com.au compiles everything you could need, all in one place.

View.com.au provides property-seekers with an easy to navigate experience and a map-based search. Users can research historic and current price valuations, compare properties side-by-side and share expressions of interest directly on houses that aren’t yet on the market. All functionality has been built with the aim to arm users with all the information they need to make an informed choice about their next property or neighbourhood.

Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the brand’s campaign film introduces the Property Eagle and positions View as the easier way to get a better look at property. The campaign launched nationally during the AFL Grand Final, and will run across broadcast TV, outdoor, online and press.

View chief marketing officer Paul Tyrell, said: “Our brand campaign illustrates the extraordinary lengths that some people go to get ahead in the property game, however with View there’s no need to. Our aim is to present View as the solution to the problem of the difficulty in finding property that suits you.

“We want to have a bit of fun with it, so have consciously played with humour to ensure memorability and cut through while always ensuring the core message out take and product uniqueness is there, which is critical for any launch. Keep an eye out for our Property Eagle.”

The Monkeys, chief creative officer, Ant Keogh, added: “The real estate category is highly competitive, and as the new player to market we needed to be as distinctive as possible in order to cut through the mammoth presence of the competition. And nothing says distinctive like your very own property eagle. Because short of having an actual eagle, View.com.au gives punters the best view at properties across Australia.”

