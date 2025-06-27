Victory Royale: Seven Secures Rights To Esports World Cup 2025

The Seven Network has announced it has secured rights to the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025) in Australia, with the most popular games in the tournament to be broadcast exclusively live and free on 7plus Sport from Thursday, July 10 2025.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, EWC 2025 pits the world’s top esports clubs and more than 2,000 elite players against one another for a share of US$70 million (AUD $107 million): the largest prize pool in esports history.

EWC 2025 features 24 of the biggest esports titles in the world, including Counter Strike , League of Legends, DOTA, MLBB, PUBG and Honor of Kings, with millions of people expected to tune in around the world during the seven-week event. Teams from across the Asia-Pacific region are competing, including Gen G, Talon and Team Secret.

“By broadcasting the Esports World Cup 2025 on 7plus Sport, we’re connecting Australians with a global phenomenon that’s redefining sport,” said Gereurd Roberts, Seven West Media chief digital officer.

“As the fastest-growing sport worldwide, esports is capturing the imagination of millions, and the EWC is its ultimate stage. Seven is proud to deliver this groundbreaking event live and free on 7plus Sport, inspiring the next generation of gamers and fans.”

“Esports is rapidly expanding, with the EWC 2024 attracting more than 500 million global viewers. We can’t wait to bring EWC 2025 to a growing Australian fan base on 7plus Sport, as well as to our advertising partners,” added Jordan King, Seven’s National digital sales director.

“The Esports World Cup brings together millions of fans, players and creators from every corner of the world,” concluded Mike McCabe, Esports World Cup Foundation.

“It’s the scale of the competition and the passion behind it that make EWC so special. Partnering with Seven allows us to bring that energy to life in Australia, giving fans a front-row seat to the world’s biggest esports tournament and welcoming them into a global community that continues to grow every day.”

Seven’s coverage will include EWC’s Opening Ceremony, with a live performance from American singer and long-time gamer, Post Malone, and EWS Spotlight, a two-hour live show featuring the biggest moments of EWC, including the thrilling finals across Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week.

Seven’s coverage of the tournament kicks off on Thursday, 10 July 2025 at 9.00pm AEST, with teams going head-to-head in Apex Legends and Fatal Fury. The tournament will be streamed live and free on 7plus Sport until Monday, August 25 2025.