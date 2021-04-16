“Very Creepy”: ABC Forced To Apologise Over Navy Ship Twerking Video

The ABC has issued an apology over a video that depicted a group of ‘twerking’ dancers in front of dignitaries onboard the HMAS Supply navy vessel.

The news clip showed the seven-woman dance group, named the 101 Doll Squadron, dancing on the opening of the boat last Sunday.

After showing footage of the dancing, it appeared to show vision of stoney-faced dignitaries, including Governor-General David Hurley and Chief of Navy Michael Noonan, watching on.

The vision led some to suggest there had been an inappropriate choice of entertainment for the occassion.

However, the 101 Doll Squadron has since come out to criticise the ABC’s portrayal of the event.

“We are very disappointed at the ABC’s deceptive editing of their video piece which cut to guests and dignitaries who were not in attendance, and shot from angles which could not be seen by the audience,” the 101 Doll Squadron said.

“We found this very creepy.”

The group also suggested the ABC had decided to “sexualise these women and their dance piece”.

It has since been revealed that both Governor-General Hurley and Chief of Navy Noonan were not present at the time of the performance.

On Thursday, the ABC issued an apology.

“The video should not have been edited in that way and the ABC apologises to the Governor-General and the Chief of Navy, and to viewers, for this error,” the statement said.

The ABC has also updated the footage in the original article.

You can see the original and updated footage below.

The twerking video has been updated in the @abcnews article. See the changes in the video below:#MediaWatch pic.twitter.com/LAmZyiJRAJ — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) April 15, 2021