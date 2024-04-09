Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership

Velocity Frequent Flyer and AGL have announced a new partnership that will give millions of Australians the opportunity to earn Velocity Points with AGL electricity or gas plans, which they can redeem for flights, holiday packages, household items, and more.

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership that can benefit Velocity’s almost 12 million members and AGL’s 4.3 million customers, new and existing residential AGL customers in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, where AGL operates, that switch their gas and electricity to the AGL Velocity offer before Sunday 30 June 2024 can earn up to 35,000 Velocity Points over 12 months.^ In Western Australia, where AGL operates, new and existing residential customers who make the switch to the AGL Velocity offer for gas can earn up to 12,500 Velocity Points over 12 months.

35,000 Velocity Points is enough to book up to five one-way domestic Economy Lite flights with Virgin Australia or redeem on various household, technology, beauty and apparel items at myer.com.au, via the Velocity Reward Store, with Luxury Escapes, and more.

How to earn Velocity Points with AGL:

New and Moving Customers (Electricity and Gas VIC, NSW, QLD & SA, where AGL operates): Sign up to electricity and gas with AGL on the AGL Velocity offer and receive 30,000 Velocity Points and 5,000 Velocity Points after 12 months.

New and Moving Customers (Electricity Only VIC, NSW, QLD & SA, where AGL operates): Sign up to electricity with AGL on the AGL Velocity offer and receive 20,000 Velocity Points and 2,500 Velocity Points after 12 months.

New and Moving Customers (Gas Only, VIC, NSW, QLD, SA & WA, where AGL operates): Sign up to gas with AGL on the AGL Velocity offer and receive 10,000 Velocity Points and 2,500 Velocity Points after 12 months.

Existing AGL Customers (Electricity and/or Gas, VIC, NSW, QLD, SA & WA, where AGL operates): Switch to the AGL Velocity Offer with AGL for electricity and/or gas and receive 3,000 Velocity Points per gas and electricity product.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO Nick Rohrlach said the announcement marked an exciting milestone for Velocity, offering members more ways to unlock great value in their everyday lives. “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with AGL – one of Australia’s leading energy retailers – to give our members the opportunity to turn their energy plans into Velocity Points,” said Rohrlach.

“We know that value continues to be important for Australians amidst the high cost of living, and this partnership opens up more possibilities for our members to stretch their dollar further using Velocity Points to redeem on flights, household goods and more”.

“The addition of AGL to our extensive partner portfolio fills an important gap for members as we continue to grow Velocity to be the best airline loyalty program in the country,” he said.

AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the partnership recognises the importance of delivering great value to both AGL customers and Velocity members. “We are thrilled to partner with Velocity on this exclusive residential offer for our customers”.

“AGL customers have identified travel as a high priority to maximise their energy rewards and that’s why we are proud to be Velocity’s key energy partner. We can’t wait for this partnership to take off and see our customers benefit,” Egan said.

“The next phase of our partnership will explore sustainability initiatives, and we are pleased to work with Velocity to identify opportunities to help our customers decarbonise the way they live, move and work”.