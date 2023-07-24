VB To Sell A Limited Run Of England Bitter In Aussie Bottle Shops

Due to public demand, England Bitter will soon be on sale to celebrate the Aussies retaining the most famous trophy in cricket.

Even English cricket fans can console themselves with an England Bitter after their own dodgy weather may have cost them victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Following the extraordinary local and international reaction to our cheekily rebranded Victoria Bitter, Carlton & United Breweries is brewing a limited run of England Bitter stubbies to go on sale early next month. (View the new social media ad here)

England Bitter made international headlines when it was bundled on a plane this month and delivered to the England cricket team to help them commiserate their disappointment over the Aussies’ famous victory in the second Test, which gave Australia a 2-0 series lead.

The brewer even re-recorded the iconic VB jingle in the great tradition of banter between our two great cricketing nations.

Australia’s draw overnight at Old Trafford – thanks to some traditional English summer rain – means we retain the trophy.

VB marketing manager Marc Lord said: “We raise our glass to the English and how they fought their way back into the series. We hope both teams can share a nice England Bitter together in the changerooms, without any bitterness. We’ll even throw in the ice so the players don’t have to drink it warm.”

Lord said the public demand in Australia for England Bitter had been extraordinary.

“The response from the Australian public was amazing. The England Bitter campaign reflected the pulse of the nation, so what better way to say ‘cheers’ to retaining the trophy than with an England Bitter.”

Only a limited run of 30,000 cases of England Bitter will be brewed and will be on sale at major bottleshops across the country.