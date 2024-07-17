Vale David “Thirsty” Morrow: Veteran Sports Broadcaster Dies Aged 71 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Legendary sports broadcaster, David “Thirsty” Morrow has passed away at aged 71 after a battle with brain cancer.

Morrow, whose career spanned 52 years, started out at the ABC calling cricket and rugby league and has been a much-loved member of the 2GB team since 2015. Over the span of his career, Morrow covered eight Olympic Games, six Commonwealth Games, and 44 seasons of first-grade NRL.

Earlier this year, he stepped down from commentary duties to focus on his health battles.

Morrow was awarded an OAM in 2005 for services to the community, sport and sports broadcasting, and last year was honoured as the 28th inductee into the SCG Media Hall of Honour. Just last week, it was announced that David Morrow will be inducted into the National Rugby League Hall of Fame – a fitting tribute to his decades of service and dedication to the game.

The news of Morrow’s passing came from a close friend and fellow broadcaster Ray Hadley. “I’ve worked with a lot of people over a long time in broadcasting. There’s no more versatile commentator than David Morrow. Apart from being a magnificent commentator, he was a really, really good man. It will be with a sad heart that we all arrive in Brisbane this afternoon and confront State of Origin without our mate with us, but we’ll be dedicating the game tonight to his memory, which will live long because of the outstanding work he’s done over half a century”.

“Everyone that met David liked him, because he was passionate about what he did. He was an advocate for athletes and sports people. He loved what they did on the track, field, pitch or ground, and loved describing their achievements to the listeners. We’ve lost one of the greats today. Our staff and our listeners will miss him dearly,” said Nine Radio managing director, Tom Malone.

“For more than five decades, David Morrow’s voice was the soundtrack of some of the greatest sporting moments Australia and the world has seen. His knowledge and passion for sport has burst through Australian radios each and every weekend – a familiar and iconic sound,” said Luke Davis, 2GB content manager. “’Thirsty’ was a mentor to so many of the ‘next generation’ of sports broadcasters, and his influence will live on, through them, for many years to come”.

Just last month, Morrow sent a message to 2GB listeners and Mark Hughes in honour of the NRL’s Beanies for Brain Cancer round that encourages fans to buy Mark Hughes foundation beanies with all proceeds going to brain cancer research. “To all the continuous call team listeners, this is just a message from David Morrow wishing you all the best – especially you Mark, and the foundation, and all those who get behind the foundation,” he said.

“I can’t understand what some of you have been through, but I can now. I’m doing okay, as well as can be expected as they would say in doctors’ terminology. I tell you what it’s tough. It’s a tough road to row”.

“I thank you Mark for everything you have done. You’ve helped so many people to lift their spirits and try to find a way to beat this unbelievable, hideous disease,” Morrow said.

David Morrow is survived by his wife, Kristine and daughters Emily and Lucy.

The Continuous Call Team will pay tribute to David Morrow during tonight’s special coverage of the State of Origin Decider on 2GB and 4BC from 6.00pm AEST.