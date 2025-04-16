Vale Claire Austin

Today the Misfits Media Company is mourning the loss of one of its own.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the tragic news that Claire Austin has passed away following an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Claire started working with the Misfits in our client services division in March of this year. She was working as part of the team producing our Cairns Crocodiles event.

Claire had only joined the Misfits family a short while ago, but her warmth and charm had an immediate effect on all of us.

Out of respect for Claire’s family’s request for privacy, we’ll not be making any further comment on her passing. We extend our condolences to all who loved and knew her.

Prior to joining the Misfits, Claire worked as an account director at The Do Collective. The agency’s founder Ben Walker paid tribute to Claire, telling B&T:

“Claire was a beautiful human in every sense of the word. With kindness in her heart and a generous spirit, she had a warmth that we all gravitated to. Her compassion for others was evident in the way she worked and lived.

“To those who knew her, Claire wasn’t just a colleague at The Do Collective, she was a friend. Her presence uplifted the team and her endless determination made a lasting impact on every client she touched.

“She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of kindness and warmth will live on in all of us who had the privilege of knowing her.

“With love, we say goodbye but never forget.

“All of us at The Do Collective send our deepest condolences to Claire’s family.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:

National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

24-hour Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588

Safe At Home helpline on 1800 633 937

National Violence and Abuse Trauma Counselling and Recovery Service on 1800 FULLSTOP (1800 385 578). They also have a specific line for the LGBTIQA+ community called the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Helpline on 1800 497 212

SHE (free and confidential counselling and support) on 6278 9090

Sexual Assault Support Services on 6231 1811, or after hours 6231 1817

Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122

Bravehearts – Sexual Assault Support for Children on 1800 BRAVE 1

Kids Helpline is for young people aged 5 to 25 on 1800 551 800

Don’t go it alone. Please reach out for help by contacting Lifeline on 13 11 14

Men who have anger, relationship or parenting issues, should contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or the Don’t Become That Man helpline on 1300 243 413