Val Morgan Promotes Alyce Thomas To Group Sales Manager

Val Morgan Digital (VMD) has promoted Alyce Thomas to group sales manager.

Thomas has been at the company for more than two years and led the launch of The Latch Sustainability vertical and the brand’s e-commerce sustainable shopping platform Keys to the City. She had previously served as VMD’s senior agency partnerships manager.

Thomas will report directly to Liam O’Meara, general manager of outdoor and digital sales.

“Alyce has demonstrated exceptional leadership, sales skills and strategic planning whilst being instrumental in the development and implementation of new products, resulting in increased revenue and profitability,” said O’Meara.

“Her achievements over the past two-and-a-half years speak for themselves, and we look forward to seeing Alyce develop further as an exceptional leader within our business. In her new role, Alyce will be responsible for building stronger relationships with key clients, helping them reach audiences at scale across communal passion points.

Alyce’s promotion coincides with Bustle and Inverse joining VMD’s suite of media brands – The Latch, POPSUGAR, Thrillist, and Fandom.

“I’m so excited to help launch VMD to greater heights of success and connect brands to our communities of like-minded people who share the same passions, goals and visions that they do, ” added Thomas.