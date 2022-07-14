Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer

Tracy Chalk has been appointed as the next chief marketing and communication officer at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Chalk is an experienced leader in strategic transformation and has spent the past 13 years in senior marketing roles at universities in Australia and the United Kingdom. Most recently, she has been CMO for the University of Newcastle, where she oversaw development of the university’s first fully integrated brand, communication and marketing strategy, and implemented its regional reputation campaign.

Chalk entered the higher education sector at The Australian National University where she led development of the university’s brand and marketing strategies. Earlier, she sat on the ACT Chief Minister’s Strategic Brand Advisory Board, and worked with the Prime Minister’s office as principal brand strategist for APEC Australia 2007.

Chalk says she is looking forward to joining UTS, in particular for its focus on technology and innovation, and social justice. She begins her new role on 30 August.