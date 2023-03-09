Ute-beauty! Ford Ranger Dual-Cab Wins 2023 Drive Car Of The Year Award

In a sign of changing new car buyer preferences, and for the first time in its history, the 2023 Drive Car of the Year overall award has been won by a commercial vehicle.

This year marks the 17th annual Drive Car of the Year awards, one of the longest-running, most expansive, and authoritative consumer automotive awards in Australia.

“This year we’ve seen a dual-cab ute, the Ford Ranger, take out the 2023 overall Drive Car of the Year award for the first time”, said James Ward, Director of Content at Drive.com.au.

“This is also reflective of the current Australian sales mix. The Ford Ranger has redefined the 4×4 ute market by evolving into a cohesive lifestyle machine it’s – the SUV of utes.”

The result is also a great success story for the local automotive industry, as Ford Australia took the global lead on the new Ranger’s engineering and development. The Ford Ranger is offered in more than 180 markets around the world, serving as testament to the world class automotive expertise available on our doorstep.

Featuring new brands, new cars, new judges, and a new testing facility, Drive’s annual Car of the Year awards has never been bigger, better, or more comprehensive in its search for Australia’s best new cars.

“We’re ever adapting to suit the changing Australian automotive landscape,” said Ward.

“Our 2023 awards programme also incorporated four electric and hybrid vehicle categories and I think we’ll continue to see this segment of our testing continue to evolve.

“Hybridisation is the recurring theme we’re hearing from manufacturers as many of the models consumers already know and trust will soon be offered in a hybrid or electric option.”

“We are so proud that the Ranger has been named the 2023 Drive Car of the Year. To Ranger owners – whether you’re new to Ford or have been with us on the journey before – and to our passionate team at Ford Australia: this one’s for you” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand.

A team of more than 20 road testers and editors put more than 60 of the best and newest vehicles on the market through their paces on road, race track, and 4×4 off-road. Drive’s vision continues to offer the deepest and most relevant awards programme for Australia’s new car buyer.

Drive.com.au CEO, Simon Halfhide said, “I am so proud of the team here at Drive. Every year Drive Car of the Year continues to push the envelope setting the benchmark for Australian automotive awards testing.”

“These awards are not only trusted by the Australian buyer, they’re also highly valued by the automotive brands we work closely with. We consistently hear from brands how much a win such as this means to the team locally but also globally, be it engineering, design or marketing. This recognition also translates to sales.

Previous winners such as the Kia Sportage, reported a 22.8 per cent rise in Sportage total sales (source: Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI)) over the three months following their Drive Car of the Year win compared to the three months prior.

“Every year, more than 500 new models enter the Australian car market. We are seeing many consumers overwhelmed by the research and comparison process. Drive Car of the Year does the hard work for them. Being an independent endorser and authoritative third party differentiates these awards as the most relevant in the market and makes us a trusted voice for the Australian new car buyer,” said Halfhide.

Whether it’s practical cars, go-anywhere SUVs, sexy sports cars, or electrifying EVs, the Drive Car of the Year Awards highlights the best new cars that represent the biggest step forward for the Australian buyer.