AdvertisingNewsletter

Unstoppable. Unapologetic. Unmissable. Meet The Super Women Of Media: B&T’s 2025 Women In Media Power Long List

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
35 Min Read

They lead with purpose. They challenge the status quo. They bring courage, creativity and conviction to every boardroom, briefing and brainstorm. They are the super women of media, and today, we celebrate them.

B&T’s Women in Media Power List Long List for 2025 is here, spotlighting the powerhouse women who are shaping the future of advertising, marketing, media, tech and communications across Australia and New Zealand.

These women don’t just hold positions of power; they wield them for good. They build businesses, mentor rising stars, demand better, speak louder and make the space bigger for those who come after them. This long list is packed with visionaries, agitators, boundary-breakers and quiet achievers who all share one thing in common: they make media stronger, smarter, and more human.

Presented by Are Media, the final 2025 Power List will be revealed at the B&T Women in Media Awards, but for now, here is your first look at the women who prove that power isn’t about ego. It’s about impact.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!

So, without further ado, meet this year’s long list of super women lighting up the media world with heart, hustle and heroic ambition:

Name Job Title Company
Abby Bacon Head of Agency Sales NSW Mamamia
Adele Gibb Managing Director Carat SA
Adele Wieser Regional Managing Director, APAC Index Exchange
Aimee Buchanan CEO WPP Media ANZ
Aimee Coleman Director, Experience Design, Customer Experience Principals
Ainslee Horstman Director, Digital Solutions News Corp Australia, Nine
Alice Monlineaux Manager, Event Marketing The Trade Desk
Aleisha McCall Founder & CEO Ultimate Edge Communications
Alex Sloane Senior Director, Brand, Network & Sponsorships Optus
Alice Moore Director & Founder Élysée Collective
Alicia Ng Director of Brand, Social & Editorial Marketing Paramount
Alicia Olson-Keating President & CEO Numeris & NLogic
Alison Briers Director – People Development Paramount
Alison Hurbert-Burns Commissioner & Executive Director, Content Foxtel Group
Alison Tilling CSO, Australia & New Zealand VML Commerce
Aliya Hasan Head of Strategy Nature
Alyce Wilson Head of Digital Experience & Personalisation LiSTNR
Amanda Laing Managing Director, Streaming & Broadcast Nine
Amanda Paterson Acclaimed Investigative Journalist, Communications Executive Nine
Amanda Poulos Head of TV Publicity Nine Entertainment Co.
Amanda Unwin Head of Sales, Perth Southern Cross Austereo
Amber Abbott CEO One Green Bean
Amelia Ward Head of Buyer Development Index Exchange
Amy Mills Director of Marketing Solutions, Head of Enterprise ANZ LinkedIn
Anastasia Panoutsopoulos EA & Office Manager Birdeye
Anathea Ruys CEO UM Australia
Andrea Martens CEO ADMA
Andrea Rule Head of Enterprise LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, ANZ
Andrea Salmon Director of Sales and Managing Nine
Andreana Walton Head of Marketing Paramount ANZ
Angela Beals Chief of Staff DDB Group Austrlaia
Angela Hampton Founder & Managing Director WiredCo.
Angela Morris National Chief Strategy Officer Bastion
Angela Smith CEO, Chief Brand Officer Affinity Australia
Anna Bohler Head of Digital Experience Big Red Group
Anna Boucat Group Head of Digital Howatson+Co
Anna Cherry Chief Media Officer Clemenger BBDO
Annabelle Gigliotti Managing Partner organic.
Annalise Dry Business Director/Audience Lead OMD Australia
Anne Ngo Head of Customer Growth & MarTech Orchard
Anne Gruber Director of Content Partnerships – Sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games Nine Entertainment Co.
Annie Lemiare-Brooks Associate Director The Trade Desk
Anny Havercroft Global Marketing Lead, Cross Market Solutions, Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia & Global Marketing Solutions APAC TikTok
Ash Humby Global Leader – Talent Branding Atlassian
Ash Smithies Account Director Silver Lining Agency
Ashleigh Carter General Manager, Sydney Atomic 212°
Ashleigh Grier Marketing Director Asia Pacific – Hayu NBCUniversal Media, LLC
Aurelia Harjono Director, Data Strategy Brainlabs
Azadeh Williams Managing Director AZK Media
Azar Marashian Senior Director, Content & Programming, Head of Content Acquisitions Pluto TV, Paramount ANZ
Barbara Humphries Chief Creative Officer Droga5 ANZ
Barbara Messer Creative Communications Lead, APAC Publicis Groupe
Bec Brideson Executive Director BB.CO
Bec Brown Founder & Managing Director The Comms Department
Bec Haagsma Executive General Manager, Customer & Commercial AFL
Bel Cook Director Digitally Buzzed
Bel Harper Chief Product & Marketing Officer oOh!
Belinda Drew Chief Client Officer Droga5 ANZ
Belinda Jennings Founder & Managing Editor Mum Central
Belinda Murray Founder & Director Bee Formless
Belinda Rowe Independent Non Executive Director Sky NZ, Temple & Webster, Sydney Swans, ARN Media
Bethany Hainsworth Victorian Agency Sales Manager, Group Business Director Seven Network
Bettina Brown Director & General Manager of Consumer Marketing News Corp Australia
Beverley McGarvey President, Network 10, Head of Streaming & Regional Lead Paramount
Bobbi Mahlab Harvard Fellow, Founder & Chair Mahlab Media, Co-founder Mentor Walks Harvard Business School, MIT Media Lab, Harvard University, Mentor Walks, Mahlab
Brigitte Slattery Regional Head APAC Samsung TV Plus
Brenda Younes Head of Marketing Supercars
Brodee Myers Director, Editorial Director, Mass Food. Editor-in-chief, taste.com.au B Star Media, News Corp
Bronwyn Fardon Head of Corporate Communications Paramount ANZ
Bronwyn Heys CEO, CMO Australian Marketing Institute, The CMO Syndicate
Brooke Aniseko Head of Digital & Data Publicis Groupe
Caitlin West Group Stratagy Director EssenceMediaCom Australia
Camilla Calvert Senior Lead, International Business Marketing Reddit, Inc.
Cara Norris Head of Growth & Partnerships Social Soup (ANZ)
Carly O’Grady National Trading & Operations Lead – Search & Social Kinesso
Carmela Soares Head of Creative, Meta Creative Shop Meta
Caroline Catterall Founder & CEO, Executive Director Keep Left
Caroline Cleland VP, APAC, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer NBCUniversal
Carolyn Bollaci Head of Media ANZ, Head of Agency, Australia Facebook
Carrie Barker Non Exec Board Director, Director, CEO Hoxton Industries, Hospitals United For Sick Kids, Machine Hall Precinct, the projects*
Cassandra Cameron Group Director – Strategy & Network Strategy oOh!
Cassie Day Head of Marketing QMS
Cate Hefele Managing Director, Go to Market – Kayo Sports & Binge Foxtel Group
Cate Stuart-Robertson Chief Client Officer Dentsu Creative
Catherine Donovan VP Publicity & Communications Paramount ANZ
Catherine King Chief Strategy Officer Leo Burnett Australia
Catherine Rushton Chief Strategy Officer & Partner This Is Flow
Cathy O’Connor CEO & Managing Director oOh!Media
Celia Blackwood Managing Director OpenMind
Chiquita King Founder & Managing Director Cocogun
Chloe Leamon Marketing Director Half Dome
Chloe Sanderson Programmatic Partnerships Lead, ANZ Afterpay
Christina Aventi Chief Strategy Officer BMF Australia
Christine Lester Head of Independent Agencies, Melbourne SCA
Claire Bisset Executive Director Clemenger BBDO
Claire Butterworth General Manager, Investment Partnerships WPP Media ANZ
Claire Fenner CEO Atomic 212°
Claire Harvey Editorial Director, The Australian News Corp Australia
Claire Patterson Director, Product & Business Operations Paramount
Claire Waring Co-Founder Gether
Claire Woods Marketing Consultant Silva Team
Clare Gill General Manager, Corporate Affairs PEXA
Clare Nash Head of Marketing, APAC/ ANZ Snap Inc
Clare Pickens CEO Leo Burnett
Clare Stewart Head of Client & Creative Services, Sponsorships & Partnerships Gemba
Claudia Alvarado Associate Marketing Director Wavetrain
Claudine Hall Head of Marketing Australian Traffic Network
Cosima Marriner Editor The Australian Financial Review
Dani Bassil CEO Clemenger BBDO
Dayna Aspite Branded Content Associate Man Of Many
Deb O’Sullivan NSW & ACT Sales Director, Enterprise & Public Sector Databricks
Debora Costa Senior Marketing Manager, APAC Campaigns Lead The Trade Desk
Deborah Spinocchia Head of Unscripted BBC Studios ANZ
Dee Madigan Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge
Dena Vassallo CEO & Founder Society Marketing Communications Pty Ltd
Denise Barnes Project Director Vinyl Media
Di Shelton CEO, Joint Managing Director Forethought
Diana Kay General Manager Events & Experiences News Corp Australia
Diane Ho National Digital Sales Director Paramount ANZ
Dina Bailey Commercial Director Time Out Group plc
Dom Hickey Chief Strategy Officer Howatson+Co
Edwina McCann Editorial Director at News Prestige; Vogue, Vogue Living GQ, Editor in Chief Vogue Australia News Corp
EJ Granleese Founder & CEO History Will Be Kind
Elaine Li Creative Lead, Art (APAC) YouTube
Elise Taylor Group Director – Retail/ Enterprise oOh!
Eliza Mackenzie Founder & Chief Storyteller EM Strategic Consulting
Eliza Sorman Head of Content Mamamia
Elizabeth Fox Managing Director, Google Customer Solutions, AUNZ Google
Elizabeth McIntyre CEO Outdoor Media Association
Elle Bullen Partner Hellions
Ellen R Senior Marketing Manager Rest
Ellena Mills Head of Design Howatson+Co
Ellie Angell Business Director Trinity P3 Global Marketing Management Consultants
Elly Hewitt CEO & Co-founder Alt/Shift
Emily Bolton Executive Assistant & Office Manager Spark Foundry
Emily Cook General Manager Dentsu QLD
Emily Foat MENA Sales Partner Manager X
Emily Mays Film Director & Creative Chisel
Emily Murch Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising ANZ
Emily Murren Director of Brand Marketing Carma
Emily Qureshi Client Partner Meta
Emily Smith Head of Commercial Transformation Paramount ANZ
Emily Terracini Sr Legal Counsel (Programming) Network Ten
Emily White Content Manager Radio 6PR Perth Pty Ltd
Emily Yri Vice President International Marketing PubMatic
Emma Beaumont Program Director APAC The Marketing Academy
Emma Hegg Group Director – Platform Strategy oOh!
Emma Lo Russo CEO, CEO & Founder Digivizer, goto.game
Emma Montgomery Global Chief Strategy Officer Droga5
Emma Robbins ECD M&C Saatchi Melbourne
Emma Tommasini Partner Nature
Erin Edwards News Director, Executive Editor 7News Australia, Paramount ANZ
Erin Holt Head of Strategic Verticals (non endemic) AUNZ Uber Advertising
Erin Hunter Managing Partner VML COMMERCE
Esther Clerehan Founder/ CEO CLEREHAN
Evelyn Bishop Marketing Lead ANZ META
Felicity Hetherington Editor Daily Mail Australia
Fiona Buffini Deputy Editor – Digital The Australian Financial Review
Fiona Johnston CEO – Dentsu Clients & Commercial dentsu
Fiona Lang Managing Director Nielsen
Fiona Pie News Producer Nine Network Australia
Fi Roberts Managing Director MiQ
Fran Clayton Chief Strategy Officer Ogilvy Australia
Gabriela Stewart Client Managing Partner Wavemaker ANZ
Gai Le Roy CEO IAB Australia
Gayle While CEO Havas Host
Geena Valos Branded Content Manager Man of Many
Gemma Dawkins National Head of Digital PHD
Genevieve Clay Co-Founder Taste Creative
Genevieve Jacobs Chief Executive Officer Hands Across Canberra
Genevieve Reynolds Partner Tenet Advisory & Investments
Georgie Nichols Chief Revenue Officer Mamamia
Georgie Pownall Managing Partner By All Means
Georgina Evans Account Director Area Ten
Gerda Jezuchowski Executive Editor Network 10
Greer Lester Director of Client Services The Trade Desk
Hannah Cooper Global Agency Director, APAC MiQ
Hannah Jones Group General Manager Sparro
Hannah Mansur Chief of Staff Mamamia
Hannah Moreno Founder & CEO Third Hemisphere
Harrie Jack Creative Director Mamamia
Hayley Olsson Head of Production and Executive Producer Jack Nimble
Heather Edell Asia Pacific Digital Media & ANZ Communications Lead Adobe
Helen Trinca Journalist The Australian
Helena O’Dowd Director of Growth & Retention Nine Entertainment Co.
Helena Snowdon Chief Business Development Officer, ANZ Publicis Groupe
Hilary Wensor Senior Marketing Manager oOh!
Holly Alexander Head of Production Howatson+Co
Holly Yates Sales Leader Cartology
Ilda Jamison Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand Ebiquity
Imogen Hewitt CEO ANZ, and Chief Media Officer Spark Foundry, Publicis Groupe ANZ
Iona MacGregor Chief Strategy Officer AKQA
Isabella Spragg Director, Data Partnerships ANZ The Trade Desk
Isabelle Seeto Managing Partner CHISEL
Jacinta Munro Chief People Officer Atomic 212º
Jacqueline Witts Chief Strategy Officer Neighbourhood Strategy
Jacquie Alley Chief Operating Officer The Media Store
Jamie Francis Head of People and Culture Howatson+Co, Plus Also Studios
Jane Chan Senior Marketing Manager, ANZ Magnite
Jane Huxley CEO & Managing Director Are Media
Jane McLaren Director, PR & Communications, APAC, International Networks & Direct to Consumer NBCUniversal
Jane Palfreyman Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer SBS
Jane Stanley CEO, Managing Director Hearts & Science, Annalect
Jane Sullivan Managing Director Wavemaker
Janette Higginson Vice President, Buyer Development, JAPAC Index Exchange
Jasmin Bedir CEO, Creator INNOCEAN, Fck the Cupcakes
Jemma Hawksford Marketing, Client & Brand Solutions Manager ANZ ESPN
Jen Sharpe Founder/ Managing Director Think HQ
Jennifer Lloyd Finance & Commercial Director Publicis Groupe
Jenny Parkes Managing Director/ Company Director Audience360
Jess Hope Founder Create Racket
Jessica Barrett Director, Client Services The Trade Desk
Jessica Phelps Industry Marketing Lead, ANZ Uber Advertising
Jessica Steele Head of Client Services Jack Nimble
Jessica White CEO & Partner Cassette
Jo Clasby Director of Sales Total Publishing Nine
Jo de Fina Executive Producer & Founder The OTTO Empire
Jo Gaines Head Of APAC, Head of APJ Asana
Jo McAlister CEO, Managing Director – Initiative, Sydney Initiative
Jo Scard Founder & CEO Fifty Acres
Jo Sutcliffe Head of Strategic Solutions Seven West Media
Joan Warner Principal Gillooly Warner & Associates
Joanna Barnes Chief Investment Officer PHD
Joanna Gray CEO 303 MullenLowe Sydney
Joanne Painter Group Managing Director Icon Agency
Jodi Rosenthal Head of People & Culture QMS
Jodie Koning GM – Marketing, Insights and Integration Cartology
Jody Elston Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) 303 MullenLowe
Jonelle Lawrence Managing Consultant, PR & Production Clear Hayes Consulting
Judy Sahay Managing Director, Founder Crowd Media HQ, CROWDSHARE/ digiHUBS
Julia Edwards Director – Programmatic Sales Nine
Julia Lefort Director Communications & Engagement National Intermodal
Julia Naughton Head of Life – Culture, Lifestyle & Travel Nine
Julie Dormand Founder + Strategic Advisor Dormand: The Culture Creator
Julia Quinn Head of Sales Seven Network
Justine Leong General Manager AKQA
Kali Guillas Senior Director, Client Services The Trade Desk
Kandiese Villella Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Reddit, Inc.
Karen Coleman Country Manager, Australia VaynerMedia APAC
Karen Clements Victoria/ South Australia State Sales Manager QMS
Karen Dewey CEO Lumi.Media
Karen Halligan Chief Executive Officer OzTAM Pty Ltd
Karen Liu Song Head of Network Design Paramount ANZ
Karina Pike General Manager Resolution Digital
Karly Leach General Manager / Senior Performance Consultant Performance By Design
Kat Droulers Queensland Sales Director Paramount ANZ
Kate Cullen Group Account Director Dentsu Creative
Kate Duffield Director, SEO & Content Resolution Agency
Kate Murphy Director of Commercial Strategy NOVA Entertainment
Kate O’Ryan Roeder Managing Director Sydney Mindshare
Kate Smither Owner The Tall Planner
Kate Solomon Group Chief Financial Officer QMS
Kath Blackham Founder & CEO, Non Executive Director VERSA, Cremorne Digital Hub
Kathryn Fink Director of Television SBS
Kathy Schokman General Manager of Brand Advertising & Content Sportsbet
Katie Barclay Founder and CEO Hopeful Monsters
Katie Finney National Television Sales Director Seven Network
Katie Firth Managing Director Dentsu Creative
Katie Rigg-Smith Former CSO WPP ANZ
Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt Executive Creative Director TBWA\ Australia
Katrina McCarter Founder, CEO & Marketing Strategist Marketing to Mums
Katrina Strickland Editor Good Weekend
Katrina Troughton VP & MD Adobe
Katy Denis Founder & CEO Extollo
Kellie Dawson Client Partner News Corp
Kellie Northwood Chief Executive Officer Visual Media Association
Kelly Noble Owner, Founder and Editor-in-chief Glam Adelaide
Kelly McIllwrath Chief of Strategy Media Republic
Kelly Stambanis Head of Corporate Comunications & PR SCA
Kerri Elstub Digital Editorial Director Nine Entertainment Co.
Kerry Field Chief Growth Officer Mindshare ANZ
Kim Feitelberg Founder HairShots
Kim Kevans Commercial Director, Programming & Production Nine
Kim Loasby Head of Digital Ad Product & Operations SCA
Kim Portrate CEO ThinkTV
Kimberlee Wells CEO, National Head of Customer Strategy & Analytics; Head of Digital, Executive Director TBWA/Melbourne
Kimberly Stafford Client Partner Havas Media Network Australia
Kirsten Galliott Head of Content, Travel & Business Medium Rare Content Agency
Kirsty Muddle CEO dentsu Creative ANZ dentsu international
Kirsty Thomson Head of Long Form Current Affairs & Investigations, Executive Producer, 60 Minutes Nine
Kristie Atkins Managing Partner Wink
Kristie Thistlethwaite VP, Client Partnerships EMEA VaynerMedia
Kristine Marinkovic Key Account Lead Sparro by Brainlabs
Krystyna Frassetto Managing Director M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Kylie Blucher Managing Director, Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW Nine.
Kylie Rogers Executive GM Customer & Commercial AFL
Kylie Washington General Manager & Creative Director BBC Studios Productions Australia
Lana Greenhalgh Director of Scripted Originals Foxtel Group
Lanai Wiadrowski NSW Agency Sales Director oOh! Media
Lara Brownlow Head of Channel Sales & Partnerships APAC LinkedIn
Laura Aldington Co-Founder Supermassive
Laura Cremona Head of Agency Development AU X
Laura Hamod Barnes Founder & CEO Connected Media Group
Laura Nice Co-CEO OMD Australia
Laura Pulini Director of Business Development The Trade Desk
Laura Wall Head of Programmatic QMS
Lauren Galloway General Manager M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Lauren Joyce Chief Audience & Content Officer ARN
Lauren Simpson Brand Marketing Manager The Trade Desk
Lauren Small Senior Director Media, Operations & Performance Optus
Lauren Thornborough Client Partner UM
Leanne Cartwright Regional General Manger – Head of APAC Audible
Leanne Glamuzina Head of Marketing Boomtown
Lee Leggett CEO Clemenger BBDO
Leilani Abels Founder & CEO Thrive PR + Communications
Leisa Bacon Non Executive Board Member Australian Association of National Advertisers
Liana Dubois Former Chief Marketing Officer Nine Entertainment Co.
Linda Fagerlund Chief Strategy Officer Mediahub ANZ
Linda Wong Director of People MFA
Lindsey Evans Global Partner & CEO Special Australia
Lisa Day Director – Powered Nine Entertainment Co.
Lisa Hudson General Manager, Homes Are Media
Lisa Lie Founder Learna
Lisa Poisel Managing Director Feature Communications
Lisa Squillace Head – Motion Entertainment GroupM ANZ
Lisa Sutton Gardner Founder & Director Enigma
Liz Longhurst Head of Operations, Audience Growth – Publishing Nine Entertainment Co.
Liz Wigmore Managing Director Hearts & Science
Lizzie Baker Chief Investment Officer Zenith Media
Lorraine Jokovic General Manager ThinkHQ
Lottie Laws Head of Industry, Retail Pinterest
Louisa Mennell Head of Platforms & Intelligence KINESSO Australia
Lou Barrett Managing Director – Client Partnerships News Corp Australia
Louise Crompton VP Marketing & Growth Paramount Australia
Louise McQuat Group Creative Director Akcelo
Louise Romeo COO Starcom
Lucie Jansen Chief Investment Officer Spark Foundry Australia
Lucinda Gemmell Chief People & Culture Officer Seven West Media
Lucy Formosa Morgan Managing Director MAGNA Global
Lucy Lu Senier Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising
Lyndelle O’Keefe CEO Match & Wood
Lynne Scrivens Director of Communications Carnival Cruise Line
Maddie Marovino Director of Client Experience Hello Social
Madel Guevarra People Operations Director Publicis Groupe
Madeleine Marsh Client Partner Meta
Mandi Wicks Director – SBS News & Current Affairs SBS
Mandie van der Merwe Chief Creative Officer Saatchi & Saatchi
Marcelle Gomez National Managing Director iProspect Australia
Maree McDonough Executive Director The Hummingbirds Company
Margie Reid CEO Thinkerbell
Margot Sandow Digital Marketing Manager Australia for UNHCR
Maria Grivas CEO Mindshare Australia & New Zealand
Marie Joyce Head of Agency Sales VIC Mamamia
Marilla Akkermans Managing Director Equality Media
Mary Proulx Co-Founder Bread
Maryna Fewster Chief Executive Officer (WA) Seven West Media
Meg Montgomery Business Marketing Lead, Australia & NZ Pinterest
Megan Kay Managing Director Zenith Melbourne
Megan Oliver Senior Client Partner – Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising
Megan Parkes Head of Trade Marketing SCA
Mehra Jehangir VP Business Development and Partnerships, APAC System1
Melanie McDonald Chief Commercial Officer dentsu
Melanie Silva Managing Director ANZ Google
Melina Cruickshank Chief Product & Audience Officer REA Group & Non
Melinda Petrunoff Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Pinterest
Melissa Fein Managing Director, Media APAC Accenture Song
Melissa Hey Chief Investment Officer GroupM ANZ
Melissa Hopkins Director Golden Eagle Advisory
Meredith Ansoul Client Partner The SPEED Agency
Mia Freedman Co-Founder Mamamia Women’s Network
Mia MacKinnon Senior Manager – Head of Integrated Marketing HubSpot
Mia Stern Head of Digital Growth – Nine Radio Nine Entertainment Co.
Michelle O’Keeffe CEO Engaging.io.
Michelle Hampton Managing Partner WiredCo
Michelle Holland Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane Ogilvy Australia
Michelle Hutton Global Chief Client & Growth Officer Burson
Minsun Collier Product Lead Publicis Groupe ANZ
Miranda Ward Senior Communications Manager dentsu
Monique Farmer National Managing Editor Nine Entertainment Co.
Monique Perry Managing Director Media, Pacific Nielsen
Namita Sopal Agency Lead Pinterest
Naomi Gorringe Head of Marketing SCA
Naomi Shepherd Group Industry Director Meta
Nat Taylor Founder/Executive Producer Poppet
Natalie Dean Weymark Co Director & Co Founder COMPASS STUDIO
Natalie Harvey CEO Mamamia
Natalie Stanley Partner Lead – Travel & Tourism Pinterest
Natalie Warren – Smith GM Brand & Channel Stockland
Natasha Cormier National Head of Trade Marketing The Growth Distillery
Natasha Coxhead VP Finance Paramount Australia
Nathalie Brady Consultant & Member of the ACA Sustainability Committee Advertising Council Australia
Nicky Briger General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, ARE Media ARE Media
Nicola Calder Account Director Sparro by Brainlabs
Nicola Webster Senior Marketing Manager – Events, Partnerships & Community oOh! Media
Nicole Bence Chief Commercial Officer NOVA Entertainment
Nicole Cadiz Lead Product Marketing Manager Pinterest
Nicole Flinton Chief Experience Officer Howatson+Co
Nicole Milward Principal culturebakers.
Nicole Prior Head of Media & AdTech Solutions APAC Microsoft
Nicole Strahan Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Melbourne Paramount Australia
Nicolette Briscoe Head of Marketing AANA
Nikki Clarkson Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Racing Club
Nikki Hills Co-Founder & Strategic Director WOM Network
Nikki Rooke National Sales Director – Total Television Nine Entertainment Co.
Nina Funnell Creator #LetHerSpeak
Nola Hodgson Head of Investor Relations Nine Entertainment Co.
Olia Krivtchoun Chief Client Service Officer Spark Foundry
Olivia Gotch General Manager – City of Sydney QMS
Oshani Withanage Sales Director Daily Mail
Paige Lewis Head of Brand + Growth APAC Amplify
Paige Prettyman Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising Deloitte Digital
Paige Wheaton Chief Investment Officer Initiative
Pamela Critharis GAICD Founding Committee Australia Global Women in Public Relations
Pamela Magill Executive Editor – 10 News First Perth Paramount Australia
Paula Lopes Digital Partner Avenue C
Paula Butler Head of Publicity Paramount Australia
Paulette Parisi Head of Rare Creative MediumRare
Pauly Grant Chief Talent Officer ANZ & APAC (Chief People Officer) Publicis Groupe
Penny Shell Chief Strategy & Product Officer Zenith Media Australia
Peta Crum Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC NBCUniversal
Philippa Noilea-Tani Chief Investment & Operating Officer Wavemaker ANZ
Pia Coyle Managing Director PHD Sydney
Pip Smart Executive Producer & Partner Revolver
Pippa Berlocher CEO EssenceMediacom ANZ
Pippa Leary Managing Director and Publisher, Free News and Lifestyle News Corp Australia
Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible
Poorani Adewole Chief Data Tech & Analytics Officer EssenceMediacom
Poppy Reid Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer Curious Media
Priya Patel Group Chief Executive Officer DDB Aotearoa NZ
Prue Cox Regional Sales Director The Access Group
Rachael Powell Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ Google
Rachael Sneddon Head of B2B Marketing Smart
Rachel Launders Senior Counsel Nine Entertainment Co.
Rachel Page Managing Director – Melbourne OMD Australia
Rachel Tuffery Director APAC Partnerships Operations Twitch
Rachida Murray Chief Digital Officer Spark Foundry
Rashell Habib Head of Digital News & Strategy Paramount Australia
Rebecca Ackland Chief People & Culture Officer SCA
Rebecca Costello Managing Director Guardian Australia
Rebecca Coulson Head of Operations IMAA
Rebecca Lawrie Director of Sales – Brisbane Nine Entertainment Co.
Rebecca McCloy Executive Director – Commercial, Sport Foxtel Group
Rebecca Robertson Acting Head of Marketing ABC
Rebecca Stambanis Chief Strategy Officer & Partner Special Group Australia
Rebecca Tos Co-Founder & CEO Harper Kora
Renee Hyde Group Managing Director Howatson+Co
Rebecca Ho Head of Investment, Sydney Starcom Australia
Renee Stopps Regional Sales Director, Partner Sales APAC Microsoft
Renee Sycamore General Manager, Growth & Experience News Corp Australia
Ricci Meldrum Managing Director TBWA/Melbourne
Richenda Vermeulen Founder & CEO ntegrity agency
Robi Stanton Executive Vice President & General Manager, ANZ BBC Studios
Rochelle Burbury Principal Third Avenue Consulting
Rochelle Levy Account Director Leba Ethnic Media
Rose Westlake Lead Client Partner Pinterest
Rose Herceg President WPP ANZ
Ruth Alexander Head of Promotions & Content Paramount Australia
Sally Eagle Director of Content Are Media
Sally Kissane CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ Ogilvy Australia
Sage Croston Group Business Director Seven West Media
Sam Cousins Chief Strategy Officer Wavemaker
Sam Turley Invention Lead Mindshare
Samantha Saunders Head of Marketing SXSW
Sammy Bolton Head of Strategy MintHC
Sandra Hogg Communications Specialist & Business Operator Mohr PR
Sara Lappage Chief Operating Officer QMS
Sarah Adam Head of Partnerships & Influencer Marketing Wix
Sarah Fischer Letts Head of Creative & Strategic Partnerships Hoozu
Sarah Heitkamp National Head of Strategy & CX Digitas Australia
Sarah Hunter Group Account Director Sparro by Brainlabs
Sarah James Chief Investment Officer EssenceMediacom
Sarah Keith Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media
Sarah Macrae Head of Social MediumRare
Sarah McGregor Executive Creative Director AKQA AU/NZ
Sarah Norris Head of Good Food Nine Entertainment Co.
Sarah O’Carroll Editor-In-Chief Forbes Australia
Sarah Raine General Manager cummins&partners
Sarah Sorrenson Global Media Director Diageo
Sarah Tucker Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise LinkedIn
Sarah Wyse CEO & Co-Founder Matterworks
Sarah Young Group Director – ESG oOh! Media
Sasha Firth Managing Director Special Melbourne
Sasha Smith Chief Media Officer Howatson+Co
Serena Leith Head of Global Campaigns & Programs TikTok
Shalyce McLean ANZ Agency Lead Uber Advertising
Shani Kugenthiran General Manager, Martech & Retail Media Platforms Metcash
Sharna McKenzie Office of MD APAC Distribution,Networks and DTC & Special Projects Executive NBCUniversal
Sharon Zeev Poole Founder & Director Agent99 PR
Sharyn Smith Founder/Executive Director Social Soup
Sheryl Marjoram CEO DDB Sydney
Shivani Maharaj Chief Creator Officer WPP Media Australia & New Zealand
Sian Whitnall Co-CEO OMD Australia
Simone Aquilina General Manager Storyation
Simone Gupta Co-Founder Supermassive
Simone Waugh Managing Director Publicis Groupe Queensland
Simran Kaur CEO & Founder Pounce Marketing
Sinéad Canny APAC Marketing Director Integral Ad Science
Sive Buckley Co Founder & Head of Operations The Aunties
Skye Lambley CEO Herd MSL
Sophia Mogford Head of Scripted & Comedy Paramount Australia
Sophie Hicks Lloyd Head of Client Partnerships & Sales – Big W Cartology
Sophie Langton Chief Planning & Connections Officer Spark Foundry Australia
Sophie Madden CEO Media Federation of Australia
Sophie Price Chief Strategy Officer EssenceMediacom
Stefanie DiGianvincenzo Creative Lead Meta
Stefanie Morrison Commerce Lead Kinesso
Stephanie Famolaro General Manager, Business Development The Trade Desk
Stephanie Hasouros Head of Paid Media G Squared
Stephanie Rudnick Head of PR MKTG
Sue Squillace CEO Mediahub ANZ
Sue Zerk Executive Coach Sparro by Brainlabs
Sunita Gloster AM Chair Diversity Council Of Australia
Susan Armstrong General Manager- Entertainment Are Media
Susannah George Founder & CEO Urban List
Susie Cardwell Chief Data, Product & Technology Officer Nine Entertainment Co.
Suzanne Steele Vice President & Managing Director Adobe ANZ
Suzie Shaw CEO APAC We Are Social
Suzy Smiley Managing Director Apparent
Tamar Hovagimian Head of National Advertising Partnerships Paramount Australia
Tamara Simoneau Head of Creative Production & Entertainment Paramount Australia
Tanya Denning Orman Director of Indigenous Content SBS
Tanya Vragalis Managing Director M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
Tara Coverdale Group Director – Network & Data Strategy oOh! Media
Tara Mckenty Chief Innovation Officer AKQA AU/NZ
Tara O’Keefe Sales Operations Director QMS
Taryn Williams Founder #gifted & WINK Models Co
Tasha Smithies Senior Litigation Counsel Paramount Australia
Tennille Burt Chief Marketing Officer QMS
Teresa Irvin Client Partner TikTok
Tereza Dodd General Manager, Publicis Leon Zenith Media Australia
Terri Owens Client Services and Operations Director Fabulate
Tess Murphy Head of Strategy – Customer Marketing NOVA Entrtainment
Tiff Ng Founder The Social Story
Tiffany Damm Commercial Director & GM Melbourne UnLtd
Tory Maguire Managing Director, Publishing Nine Entertainment Co.
Vanessa Jones Head of Auto, Travel, QSR & Services Pinterest
Vanessa Liell Partner & Co-Founder Rethink Everything
Vanessa Lyons CEO ThinkNewsBrands
Vanessa Morley Chief People Officer Nine Entertainment Co.
Vanya Mariani GM Retail Media (Commercial & Customer) Wesfarmers OneDigital
Venessa Hunt Director of Commercial Strategy & Growth ARN
Vera Fernendes Lead Partner Manager Pinterest
Veronica Cremen Founder & Managing Director Vonnimedia
Victoria Buchan Managing Director The Lantern Group
Victoria Curro Managing Director R/GA Australia
Victoria Young Head of Radio Sales SCA
Virginia Hyland CEO Havas Media Group Australia
Vikki Friscic Managing Director Seven Adelaide
Wendy Gower Managing Director & Founder WeGrow
Yeesum Lo Head of Development & Content Business Analysis Paramount Australia & New Zealand
Zeina Khodr Founder & Chief Spark Paper + Spark
Zoe Featherstone Head of Product, Strategic Projects & Product Partnerships Guardian Australia
Zoe Sadler Sales Director Daily Mail Australia
Zunilka Whitnall Senior Manager, Global Cause Partnerships (Philanthropy) UNICEF Australia

 

Did we miss someone who should be among the caped crusaders of the industry? Drop us a line at [email protected] or comment below.

And yes, no AI was harmed in the making of this list. Just many hours, many tabs, and many very passionate humans. Mistake? Let us know and we’ll update faster than a PR team in crisis mode.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!

Related posts:

  1. “Inclusion Isn’t Brave. It’s A Responsibility”: Saatchi & Saatchi’s Mandie van der Merwe’s Post-Apartheid Lessons For A More Equitable Industry
  2. From Rising Star To Woman Of The Year: Your Cheat Sheet To Entering B&T’s Women In Media Awards!
  3. CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: ANZ’s Ben Skelsey’s Recipe For Great Marketing? Chaos, Charisma & A Splash Of Wine
  4. VML Pours Out Silver With Legacy Lager As Aussies Claim Three More Cannes Lions
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Relo & VideoAmp Kick Off A New Era Of Sports Measurement With Total Sports Performance
Landor To Rebrand Australian War Memorial & Australian Agricultural Company In New Business Spree
TV Ratings (18/06/2025): QLD Keep The Series Alive With Gutsy Two Point Victory
VML Pours Out Silver With Legacy Lager As Aussies Claim Three More Cannes Lions
Register Lost your password?