Unstoppable. Unapologetic. Unmissable. Meet The Super Women Of Media: B&T’s 2025 Women In Media Power Long List

They lead with purpose. They challenge the status quo. They bring courage, creativity and conviction to every boardroom, briefing and brainstorm. They are the super women of media, and today, we celebrate them.
B&T’s Women in Media Power List Long List for 2025 is here, spotlighting the powerhouse women who are shaping the future of advertising, marketing, media, tech and communications across Australia and New Zealand.
These women don’t just hold positions of power; they wield them for good. They build businesses, mentor rising stars, demand better, speak louder and make the space bigger for those who come after them. This long list is packed with visionaries, agitators, boundary-breakers and quiet achievers who all share one thing in common: they make media stronger, smarter, and more human.
Presented by Are Media, the final 2025 Power List will be revealed at the B&T Women in Media Awards, but for now, here is your first look at the women who prove that power isn’t about ego. It’s about impact.
Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!
So, without further ado, meet this year’s long list of super women lighting up the media world with heart, hustle and heroic ambition:
|Name
|Job Title
|Company
|Abby Bacon
|Head of Agency Sales NSW
|Mamamia
|Adele Gibb
|Managing Director
|Carat SA
|Adele Wieser
|Regional Managing Director, APAC
|Index Exchange
|Aimee Buchanan
|CEO
|WPP Media ANZ
|Aimee Coleman
|Director, Experience Design, Customer Experience
|Principals
|Ainslee Horstman
|Director, Digital Solutions
|News Corp Australia, Nine
|Alice Monlineaux
|Manager, Event Marketing
|The Trade Desk
|Aleisha McCall
|Founder & CEO
|Ultimate Edge Communications
|Alex Sloane
|Senior Director, Brand, Network & Sponsorships
|Optus
|Alice Moore
|Director & Founder
|Élysée Collective
|Alicia Ng
|Director of Brand, Social & Editorial Marketing
|Paramount
|Alicia Olson-Keating
|President & CEO
|Numeris & NLogic
|Alison Briers
|Director – People Development
|Paramount
|Alison Hurbert-Burns
|Commissioner & Executive Director, Content
|Foxtel Group
|Alison Tilling
|CSO, Australia & New Zealand
|VML Commerce
|Aliya Hasan
|Head of Strategy
|Nature
|Alyce Wilson
|Head of Digital Experience & Personalisation
|LiSTNR
|Amanda Laing
|Managing Director, Streaming & Broadcast
|Nine
|Amanda Paterson
|Acclaimed Investigative Journalist, Communications Executive
|Nine
|Amanda Poulos
|Head of TV Publicity
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Amanda Unwin
|Head of Sales, Perth
|Southern Cross Austereo
|Amber Abbott
|CEO
|One Green Bean
|Amelia Ward
|Head of Buyer Development
|Index Exchange
|Amy Mills
|Director of Marketing Solutions, Head of Enterprise ANZ
|Anastasia Panoutsopoulos
|EA & Office Manager
|Birdeye
|Anathea Ruys
|CEO
|UM Australia
|Andrea Martens
|CEO
|ADMA
|Andrea Rule
|Head of Enterprise
|LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, ANZ
|Andrea Salmon
|Director of Sales and Managing
|Nine
|Andreana Walton
|Head of Marketing
|Paramount ANZ
|Angela Beals
|Chief of Staff
|DDB Group Austrlaia
|Angela Hampton
|Founder & Managing Director
|WiredCo.
|Angela Morris
|National Chief Strategy Officer
|Bastion
|Angela Smith
|CEO, Chief Brand Officer
|Affinity Australia
|Anna Bohler
|Head of Digital Experience
|Big Red Group
|Anna Boucat
|Group Head of Digital
|Howatson+Co
|Anna Cherry
|Chief Media Officer
|Clemenger BBDO
|Annabelle Gigliotti
|Managing Partner
|organic.
|Annalise Dry
|Business Director/Audience Lead
|OMD Australia
|Anne Ngo
|Head of Customer Growth & MarTech
|Orchard
|Anne Gruber
|Director of Content Partnerships – Sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Annie Lemiare-Brooks
|Associate Director
|The Trade Desk
|Anny Havercroft
|Global Marketing Lead, Cross Market Solutions, Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia & Global Marketing Solutions APAC
|TikTok
|Ash Humby
|Global Leader – Talent Branding
|Atlassian
|Ash Smithies
|Account Director
|Silver Lining Agency
|Ashleigh Carter
|General Manager, Sydney
|Atomic 212°
|Ashleigh Grier
|Marketing Director Asia Pacific – Hayu
|NBCUniversal Media, LLC
|Aurelia Harjono
|Director, Data Strategy
|Brainlabs
|Azadeh Williams
|Managing Director
|AZK Media
|Azar Marashian
|Senior Director, Content & Programming, Head of Content Acquisitions
|Pluto TV, Paramount ANZ
|Barbara Humphries
|Chief Creative Officer
|Droga5 ANZ
|Barbara Messer
|Creative Communications Lead, APAC
|Publicis Groupe
|Bec Brideson
|Executive Director
|BB.CO
|Bec Brown
|Founder & Managing Director
|The Comms Department
|Bec Haagsma
|Executive General Manager, Customer & Commercial
|AFL
|Bel Cook
|Director
|Digitally Buzzed
|Bel Harper
|Chief Product & Marketing Officer
|oOh!
|Belinda Drew
|Chief Client Officer
|Droga5 ANZ
|Belinda Jennings
|Founder & Managing Editor
|Mum Central
|Belinda Murray
|Founder & Director
|Bee Formless
|Belinda Rowe
|Independent Non Executive Director
|Sky NZ, Temple & Webster, Sydney Swans, ARN Media
|Bethany Hainsworth
|Victorian Agency Sales Manager, Group Business Director
|Seven Network
|Bettina Brown
|Director & General Manager of Consumer Marketing
|News Corp Australia
|Beverley McGarvey
|President, Network 10, Head of Streaming & Regional Lead
|Paramount
|Bobbi Mahlab
|Harvard Fellow, Founder & Chair Mahlab Media, Co-founder Mentor Walks
|Harvard Business School, MIT Media Lab, Harvard University, Mentor Walks, Mahlab
|Brigitte Slattery
|Regional Head APAC
|Samsung TV Plus
|Brenda Younes
|Head of Marketing
|Supercars
|Brodee Myers
|Director, Editorial Director, Mass Food. Editor-in-chief, taste.com.au
|B Star Media, News Corp
|Bronwyn Fardon
|Head of Corporate Communications
|Paramount ANZ
|Bronwyn Heys
|CEO, CMO
|Australian Marketing Institute, The CMO Syndicate
|Brooke Aniseko
|Head of Digital & Data
|Publicis Groupe
|Caitlin West
|Group Stratagy Director
|EssenceMediaCom Australia
|Camilla Calvert
|Senior Lead, International Business Marketing
|Reddit, Inc.
|Cara Norris
|Head of Growth & Partnerships
|Social Soup (ANZ)
|Carly O’Grady
|National Trading & Operations Lead – Search & Social
|Kinesso
|Carmela Soares
|Head of Creative, Meta Creative Shop
|Meta
|Caroline Catterall
|Founder & CEO, Executive Director
|Keep Left
|Caroline Cleland
|VP, APAC, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer
|NBCUniversal
|Carolyn Bollaci
|Head of Media ANZ, Head of Agency, Australia
|Carrie Barker
|Non Exec Board Director, Director, CEO
|Hoxton Industries, Hospitals United For Sick Kids, Machine Hall Precinct, the projects*
|Cassandra Cameron
|Group Director – Strategy & Network Strategy
|oOh!
|Cassie Day
|Head of Marketing
|QMS
|Cate Hefele
|Managing Director, Go to Market – Kayo Sports & Binge
|Foxtel Group
|Cate Stuart-Robertson
|Chief Client Officer
|Dentsu Creative
|Catherine Donovan
|VP Publicity & Communications
|Paramount ANZ
|Catherine King
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Catherine Rushton
|Chief Strategy Officer & Partner
|This Is Flow
|Cathy O’Connor
|CEO & Managing Director
|oOh!Media
|Celia Blackwood
|Managing Director
|OpenMind
|Chiquita King
|Founder & Managing Director
|Cocogun
|Chloe Leamon
|Marketing Director
|Half Dome
|Chloe Sanderson
|Programmatic Partnerships Lead, ANZ
|Afterpay
|Christina Aventi
|Chief Strategy Officer
|BMF Australia
|Christine Lester
|Head of Independent Agencies, Melbourne
|SCA
|Claire Bisset
|Executive Director
|Clemenger BBDO
|Claire Butterworth
|General Manager, Investment Partnerships
|WPP Media ANZ
|Claire Fenner
|CEO
|Atomic 212°
|Claire Harvey
|Editorial Director, The Australian
|News Corp Australia
|Claire Patterson
|Director, Product & Business Operations
|Paramount
|Claire Waring
|Co-Founder
|Gether
|Claire Woods
|Marketing Consultant
|Silva Team
|Clare Gill
|General Manager, Corporate Affairs
|PEXA
|Clare Nash
|Head of Marketing, APAC/ ANZ
|Snap Inc
|Clare Pickens
|CEO
|Leo Burnett
|Clare Stewart
|Head of Client & Creative Services, Sponsorships & Partnerships
|Gemba
|Claudia Alvarado
|Associate Marketing Director
|Wavetrain
|Claudine Hall
|Head of Marketing
|Australian Traffic Network
|Cosima Marriner
|Editor
|The Australian Financial Review
|Dani Bassil
|CEO
|Clemenger BBDO
|Dayna Aspite
|Branded Content Associate
|Man Of Many
|Deb O’Sullivan
|NSW & ACT Sales Director, Enterprise & Public Sector
|Databricks
|Debora Costa
|Senior Marketing Manager, APAC Campaigns Lead
|The Trade Desk
|Deborah Spinocchia
|Head of Unscripted
|BBC Studios ANZ
|Dee Madigan
|Executive Creative Director
|Campaign Edge
|Dena Vassallo
|CEO & Founder
|Society Marketing Communications Pty Ltd
|Denise Barnes
|Project Director
|Vinyl Media
|Di Shelton
|CEO, Joint Managing Director
|Forethought
|Diana Kay
|General Manager Events & Experiences
|News Corp Australia
|Diane Ho
|National Digital Sales Director
|Paramount ANZ
|Dina Bailey
|Commercial Director
|Time Out Group plc
|Dom Hickey
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Howatson+Co
|Edwina McCann
|Editorial Director at News Prestige; Vogue, Vogue Living GQ, Editor in Chief Vogue Australia
|News Corp
|EJ Granleese
|Founder & CEO
|History Will Be Kind
|Elaine Li
|Creative Lead, Art (APAC)
|YouTube
|Elise Taylor
|Group Director – Retail/ Enterprise
|oOh!
|Eliza Mackenzie
|Founder & Chief Storyteller
|EM Strategic Consulting
|Eliza Sorman
|Head of Content
|Mamamia
|Elizabeth Fox
|Managing Director, Google Customer Solutions, AUNZ
|Elizabeth McIntyre
|CEO
|Outdoor Media Association
|Elle Bullen
|Partner
|Hellions
|Ellen R
|Senior Marketing Manager
|Rest
|Ellena Mills
|Head of Design
|Howatson+Co
|Ellie Angell
|Business Director
|Trinity P3 Global Marketing Management Consultants
|Elly Hewitt
|CEO & Co-founder
|Alt/Shift
|Emily Bolton
|Executive Assistant & Office Manager
|Spark Foundry
|Emily Cook
|General Manager
|Dentsu QLD
|Emily Foat
|MENA Sales Partner Manager
|X
|Emily Mays
|Film Director & Creative
|Chisel
|Emily Murch
|Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals
|Uber Advertising ANZ
|Emily Murren
|Director of Brand Marketing
|Carma
|Emily Qureshi
|Client Partner
|Meta
|Emily Smith
|Head of Commercial Transformation
|Paramount ANZ
|Emily Terracini
|Sr Legal Counsel (Programming)
|Network Ten
|Emily White
|Content Manager
|Radio 6PR Perth Pty Ltd
|Emily Yri
|Vice President International Marketing
|PubMatic
|Emma Beaumont
|Program Director APAC
|The Marketing Academy
|Emma Hegg
|Group Director – Platform Strategy
|oOh!
|Emma Lo Russo
|CEO, CEO & Founder
|Digivizer, goto.game
|Emma Montgomery
|Global Chief Strategy Officer
|Droga5
|Emma Robbins
|ECD
|M&C Saatchi Melbourne
|Emma Tommasini
|Partner
|Nature
|Erin Edwards
|News Director, Executive Editor
|7News Australia, Paramount ANZ
|Erin Holt
|Head of Strategic Verticals (non endemic) AUNZ
|Uber Advertising
|Erin Hunter
|Managing Partner
|VML COMMERCE
|Esther Clerehan
|Founder/ CEO
|CLEREHAN
|Evelyn Bishop
|Marketing Lead ANZ
|META
|Felicity Hetherington
|Editor
|Daily Mail Australia
|Fiona Buffini
|Deputy Editor – Digital
|The Australian Financial Review
|Fiona Johnston
|CEO – Dentsu Clients & Commercial
|dentsu
|Fiona Lang
|Managing Director
|Nielsen
|Fiona Pie
|News Producer
|Nine Network Australia
|Fi Roberts
|Managing Director
|MiQ
|Fran Clayton
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Ogilvy Australia
|Gabriela Stewart
|Client Managing Partner
|Wavemaker ANZ
|Gai Le Roy
|CEO
|IAB Australia
|Gayle While
|CEO
|Havas Host
|Geena Valos
|Branded Content Manager
|Man of Many
|Gemma Dawkins
|National Head of Digital
|PHD
|Genevieve Clay
|Co-Founder
|Taste Creative
|Genevieve Jacobs
|Chief Executive Officer
|Hands Across Canberra
|Genevieve Reynolds
|Partner
|Tenet Advisory & Investments
|Georgie Nichols
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Mamamia
|Georgie Pownall
|Managing Partner
|By All Means
|Georgina Evans
|Account Director
|Area Ten
|Gerda Jezuchowski
|Executive Editor
|Network 10
|Greer Lester
|Director of Client Services
|The Trade Desk
|Hannah Cooper
|Global Agency Director, APAC
|MiQ
|Hannah Jones
|Group General Manager
|Sparro
|Hannah Mansur
|Chief of Staff
|Mamamia
|Hannah Moreno
|Founder & CEO
|Third Hemisphere
|Harrie Jack
|Creative Director
|Mamamia
|Hayley Olsson
|Head of Production and Executive Producer
|Jack Nimble
|Heather Edell
|Asia Pacific Digital Media & ANZ Communications Lead
|Adobe
|Helen Trinca
|Journalist
|The Australian
|Helena O’Dowd
|Director of Growth & Retention
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Helena Snowdon
|Chief Business Development Officer, ANZ
|Publicis Groupe
|Hilary Wensor
|Senior Marketing Manager
|oOh!
|Holly Alexander
|Head of Production
|Howatson+Co
|Holly Yates
|Sales Leader
|Cartology
|Ilda Jamison
|Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand
|Ebiquity
|Imogen Hewitt
|CEO ANZ, and Chief Media Officer
|Spark Foundry, Publicis Groupe ANZ
|Iona MacGregor
|Chief Strategy Officer
|AKQA
|Isabella Spragg
|Director, Data Partnerships ANZ
|The Trade Desk
|Isabelle Seeto
|Managing Partner
|CHISEL
|Jacinta Munro
|Chief People Officer
|Atomic 212º
|Jacqueline Witts
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Neighbourhood Strategy
|Jacquie Alley
|Chief Operating Officer
|The Media Store
|Jamie Francis
|Head of People and Culture
|Howatson+Co, Plus Also Studios
|Jane Chan
|Senior Marketing Manager, ANZ
|Magnite
|Jane Huxley
|CEO & Managing Director
|Are Media
|Jane McLaren
|Director, PR & Communications, APAC, International Networks & Direct to Consumer
|NBCUniversal
|Jane Palfreyman
|Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer
|SBS
|Jane Stanley
|CEO, Managing Director
|Hearts & Science, Annalect
|Jane Sullivan
|Managing Director
|Wavemaker
|Janette Higginson
|Vice President, Buyer Development, JAPAC
|Index Exchange
|Jasmin Bedir
|CEO, Creator
|INNOCEAN, Fck the Cupcakes
|Jemma Hawksford
|Marketing, Client & Brand Solutions Manager ANZ
|ESPN
|Jen Sharpe
|Founder/ Managing Director
|Think HQ
|Jennifer Lloyd
|Finance & Commercial Director
|Publicis Groupe
|Jenny Parkes
|Managing Director/ Company Director
|Audience360
|Jess Hope
|Founder
|Create Racket
|Jessica Barrett
|Director, Client Services
|The Trade Desk
|Jessica Phelps
|Industry Marketing Lead, ANZ
|Uber Advertising
|Jessica Steele
|Head of Client Services
|Jack Nimble
|Jessica White
|CEO & Partner
|Cassette
|Jo Clasby
|Director of Sales Total Publishing
|Nine
|Jo de Fina
|Executive Producer & Founder
|The OTTO Empire
|Jo Gaines
|Head Of APAC, Head of APJ
|Asana
|Jo McAlister
|CEO, Managing Director – Initiative, Sydney
|Initiative
|Jo Scard
|Founder & CEO
|Fifty Acres
|Jo Sutcliffe
|Head of Strategic Solutions
|Seven West Media
|Joan Warner
|Principal
|Gillooly Warner & Associates
|Joanna Barnes
|Chief Investment Officer
|PHD
|Joanna Gray
|CEO
|303 MullenLowe Sydney
|Joanne Painter
|Group Managing Director
|Icon Agency
|Jodi Rosenthal
|Head of People & Culture
|QMS
|Jodie Koning
|GM – Marketing, Insights and Integration
|Cartology
|Jody Elston
|Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)
|303 MullenLowe
|Jonelle Lawrence
|Managing Consultant, PR & Production
|Clear Hayes Consulting
|Judy Sahay
|Managing Director, Founder
|Crowd Media HQ, CROWDSHARE/ digiHUBS
|Julia Edwards
|Director – Programmatic Sales
|Nine
|Julia Lefort
|Director Communications & Engagement
|National Intermodal
|Julia Naughton
|Head of Life – Culture, Lifestyle & Travel
|Nine
|Julie Dormand
|Founder + Strategic Advisor
|Dormand: The Culture Creator
|Julia Quinn
|Head of Sales
|Seven Network
|Justine Leong
|General Manager
|AKQA
|Kali Guillas
|Senior Director, Client Services
|The Trade Desk
|Kandiese Villella
|Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals
|Reddit, Inc.
|Karen Coleman
|Country Manager, Australia
|VaynerMedia APAC
|Karen Clements
|Victoria/ South Australia State Sales Manager
|QMS
|Karen Dewey
|CEO
|Lumi.Media
|Karen Halligan
|Chief Executive Officer
|OzTAM Pty Ltd
|Karen Liu Song
|Head of Network Design
|Paramount ANZ
|Karina Pike
|General Manager
|Resolution Digital
|Karly Leach
|General Manager / Senior Performance Consultant
|Performance By Design
|Kat Droulers
|Queensland Sales Director
|Paramount ANZ
|Kate Cullen
|Group Account Director
|Dentsu Creative
|Kate Duffield
|Director, SEO & Content
|Resolution Agency
|Kate Murphy
|Director of Commercial Strategy
|NOVA Entertainment
|Kate O’Ryan Roeder
|Managing Director Sydney
|Mindshare
|Kate Smither
|Owner
|The Tall Planner
|Kate Solomon
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|QMS
|Kath Blackham
|Founder & CEO, Non Executive Director
|VERSA, Cremorne Digital Hub
|Kathryn Fink
|Director of Television
|SBS
|Kathy Schokman
|General Manager of Brand Advertising & Content
|Sportsbet
|Katie Barclay
|Founder and CEO
|Hopeful Monsters
|Katie Finney
|National Television Sales Director
|Seven Network
|Katie Firth
|Managing Director
|Dentsu Creative
|Katie Rigg-Smith
|Former CSO
|WPP ANZ
|Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt
|Executive Creative Director
|TBWA\ Australia
|Katrina McCarter
|Founder, CEO & Marketing Strategist
|Marketing to Mums
|Katrina Strickland
|Editor
|Good Weekend
|Katrina Troughton
|VP & MD
|Adobe
|Katy Denis
|Founder & CEO
|Extollo
|Kellie Dawson
|Client Partner
|News Corp
|Kellie Northwood
|Chief Executive Officer
|Visual Media Association
|Kelly Noble
|Owner, Founder and Editor-in-chief
|Glam Adelaide
|Kelly McIllwrath
|Chief of Strategy
|Media Republic
|Kelly Stambanis
|Head of Corporate Comunications & PR
|SCA
|Kerri Elstub
|Digital Editorial Director
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Kerry Field
|Chief Growth Officer
|Mindshare ANZ
|Kim Feitelberg
|Founder
|HairShots
|Kim Kevans
|Commercial Director, Programming & Production
|Nine
|Kim Loasby
|Head of Digital Ad Product & Operations
|SCA
|Kim Portrate
|CEO
|ThinkTV
|Kimberlee Wells
|CEO, National Head of Customer Strategy & Analytics; Head of Digital, Executive Director
|TBWA/Melbourne
|Kimberly Stafford
|Client Partner
|Havas Media Network Australia
|Kirsten Galliott
|Head of Content, Travel & Business
|Medium Rare Content Agency
|Kirsty Muddle
|CEO dentsu Creative ANZ
|dentsu international
|Kirsty Thomson
|Head of Long Form Current Affairs & Investigations, Executive Producer, 60 Minutes
|Nine
|Kristie Atkins
|Managing Partner
|Wink
|Kristie Thistlethwaite
|VP, Client Partnerships EMEA
|VaynerMedia
|Kristine Marinkovic
|Key Account Lead
|Sparro by Brainlabs
|Krystyna Frassetto
|Managing Director
|M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
|Kylie Blucher
|Managing Director, Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW
|Nine.
|Kylie Rogers
|Executive GM Customer & Commercial
|AFL
|Kylie Washington
|General Manager & Creative Director
|BBC Studios Productions Australia
|Lana Greenhalgh
|Director of Scripted Originals
|Foxtel Group
|Lanai Wiadrowski
|NSW Agency Sales Director
|oOh! Media
|Lara Brownlow
|Head of Channel Sales & Partnerships APAC
|Laura Aldington
|Co-Founder
|Supermassive
|Laura Cremona
|Head of Agency Development AU
|X
|Laura Hamod Barnes
|Founder & CEO
|Connected Media Group
|Laura Nice
|Co-CEO
|OMD Australia
|Laura Pulini
|Director of Business Development
|The Trade Desk
|Laura Wall
|Head of Programmatic
|QMS
|Lauren Galloway
|General Manager
|M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
|Lauren Joyce
|Chief Audience & Content Officer
|ARN
|Lauren Simpson
|Brand Marketing Manager
|The Trade Desk
|Lauren Small
|Senior Director Media, Operations & Performance
|Optus
|Lauren Thornborough
|Client Partner
|UM
|Leanne Cartwright
|Regional General Manger – Head of APAC
|Audible
|Leanne Glamuzina
|Head of Marketing
|Boomtown
|Lee Leggett
|CEO
|Clemenger BBDO
|Leilani Abels
|Founder & CEO
|Thrive PR + Communications
|Leisa Bacon
|Non Executive Board Member
|Australian Association of National Advertisers
|Liana Dubois
|Former Chief Marketing Officer
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Linda Fagerlund
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Mediahub ANZ
|Linda Wong
|Director of People
|MFA
|Lindsey Evans
|Global Partner & CEO
|Special Australia
|Lisa Day
|Director – Powered
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Lisa Hudson
|General Manager, Homes
|Are Media
|Lisa Lie
|Founder
|Learna
|Lisa Poisel
|Managing Director
|Feature Communications
|Lisa Squillace
|Head – Motion Entertainment
|GroupM ANZ
|Lisa Sutton Gardner
|Founder & Director
|Enigma
|Liz Longhurst
|Head of Operations, Audience Growth – Publishing
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Liz Wigmore
|Managing Director
|Hearts & Science
|Lizzie Baker
|Chief Investment Officer
|Zenith Media
|Lorraine Jokovic
|General Manager
|ThinkHQ
|Lottie Laws
|Head of Industry, Retail
|Louisa Mennell
|Head of Platforms & Intelligence
|KINESSO Australia
|Lou Barrett
|Managing Director – Client Partnerships
|News Corp Australia
|Louise Crompton
|VP Marketing & Growth
|Paramount Australia
|Louise McQuat
|Group Creative Director
|Akcelo
|Louise Romeo
|COO
|Starcom
|Lucie Jansen
|Chief Investment Officer
|Spark Foundry Australia
|Lucinda Gemmell
|Chief People & Culture Officer
|Seven West Media
|Lucy Formosa Morgan
|Managing Director
|MAGNA Global
|Lucy Lu
|Senier Client Partner, Strategic Verticals
|Uber Advertising
|Lyndelle O’Keefe
|CEO
|Match & Wood
|Lynne Scrivens
|Director of Communications
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Maddie Marovino
|Director of Client Experience
|Hello Social
|Madel Guevarra
|People Operations Director
|Publicis Groupe
|Madeleine Marsh
|Client Partner
|Meta
|Mandi Wicks
|Director – SBS News & Current Affairs
|SBS
|Mandie van der Merwe
|Chief Creative Officer
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Marcelle Gomez
|National Managing Director
|iProspect Australia
|Maree McDonough
|Executive Director
|The Hummingbirds Company
|Margie Reid
|CEO
|Thinkerbell
|Margot Sandow
|Digital Marketing Manager
|Australia for UNHCR
|Maria Grivas
|CEO
|Mindshare Australia & New Zealand
|Marie Joyce
|Head of Agency Sales VIC
|Mamamia
|Marilla Akkermans
|Managing Director
|Equality Media
|Mary Proulx
|Co-Founder
|Bread
|Maryna Fewster
|Chief Executive Officer (WA)
|Seven West Media
|Meg Montgomery
|Business Marketing Lead, Australia & NZ
|Megan Kay
|Managing Director
|Zenith Melbourne
|Megan Oliver
|Senior Client Partner – Strategic Verticals
|Uber Advertising
|Megan Parkes
|Head of Trade Marketing
|SCA
|Mehra Jehangir
|VP Business Development and Partnerships, APAC
|System1
|Melanie McDonald
|Chief Commercial Officer
|dentsu
|Melanie Silva
|Managing Director ANZ
|Melina Cruickshank
|Chief Product & Audience Officer
|REA Group & Non
|Melinda Petrunoff
|Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand
|Melissa Fein
|Managing Director, Media APAC
|Accenture Song
|Melissa Hey
|Chief Investment Officer
|GroupM ANZ
|Melissa Hopkins
|Director
|Golden Eagle Advisory
|Meredith Ansoul
|Client Partner
|The SPEED Agency
|Mia Freedman
|Co-Founder
|Mamamia Women’s Network
|Mia MacKinnon
|Senior Manager – Head of Integrated Marketing
|HubSpot
|Mia Stern
|Head of Digital Growth – Nine Radio
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Michelle O’Keeffe
|CEO
|Engaging.io.
|Michelle Hampton
|Managing Partner
|WiredCo
|Michelle Holland
|Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane
|Ogilvy Australia
|Michelle Hutton
|Global Chief Client & Growth Officer
|Burson
|Minsun Collier
|Product Lead
|Publicis Groupe ANZ
|Miranda Ward
|Senior Communications Manager
|dentsu
|Monique Farmer
|National Managing Editor
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Monique Perry
|Managing Director Media, Pacific
|Nielsen
|Namita Sopal
|Agency Lead
|Naomi Gorringe
|Head of Marketing
|SCA
|Naomi Shepherd
|Group Industry Director
|Meta
|Nat Taylor
|Founder/Executive Producer
|Poppet
|Natalie Dean Weymark
|Co Director & Co Founder
|COMPASS STUDIO
|Natalie Harvey
|CEO
|Mamamia
|Natalie Stanley
|Partner Lead – Travel & Tourism
|Natalie Warren – Smith
|GM Brand & Channel
|Stockland
|Natasha Cormier
|National Head of Trade Marketing
|The Growth Distillery
|Natasha Coxhead
|VP Finance
|Paramount Australia
|Nathalie Brady
|Consultant & Member of the ACA Sustainability Committee
|Advertising Council Australia
|Nicky Briger
|General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, ARE Media
|ARE Media
|Nicola Calder
|Account Director
|Sparro by Brainlabs
|Nicola Webster
|Senior Marketing Manager – Events, Partnerships & Community
|oOh! Media
|Nicole Bence
|Chief Commercial Officer
|NOVA Entertainment
|Nicole Cadiz
|Lead Product Marketing Manager
|Nicole Flinton
|Chief Experience Officer
|Howatson+Co
|Nicole Milward
|Principal
|culturebakers.
|Nicole Prior
|Head of Media & AdTech Solutions APAC
|Microsoft
|Nicole Strahan
|Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Melbourne
|Paramount Australia
|Nicolette Briscoe
|Head of Marketing
|AANA
|Nikki Clarkson
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Victoria Racing Club
|Nikki Hills
|Co-Founder & Strategic Director
|WOM Network
|Nikki Rooke
|National Sales Director – Total Television
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Nina Funnell
|Creator
|#LetHerSpeak
|Nola Hodgson
|Head of Investor Relations
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Olia Krivtchoun
|Chief Client Service Officer
|Spark Foundry
|Olivia Gotch
|General Manager – City of Sydney
|QMS
|Oshani Withanage
|Sales Director
|Daily Mail
|Paige Lewis
|Head of Brand + Growth APAC
|Amplify
|Paige Prettyman
|Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising
|Deloitte Digital
|Paige Wheaton
|Chief Investment Officer
|Initiative
|Pamela Critharis GAICD
|Founding Committee Australia
|Global Women in Public Relations
|Pamela Magill
|Executive Editor – 10 News First Perth
|Paramount Australia
|Paula Lopes
|Digital Partner
|Avenue C
|Paula Butler
|Head of Publicity
|Paramount Australia
|Paulette Parisi
|Head of Rare Creative
|MediumRare
|Pauly Grant
|Chief Talent Officer ANZ & APAC (Chief People Officer)
|Publicis Groupe
|Penny Shell
|Chief Strategy & Product Officer
|Zenith Media Australia
|Peta Crum
|Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC
|NBCUniversal
|Philippa Noilea-Tani
|Chief Investment & Operating Officer
|Wavemaker ANZ
|Pia Coyle
|Managing Director
|PHD Sydney
|Pip Smart
|Executive Producer & Partner
|Revolver
|Pippa Berlocher
|CEO
|EssenceMediacom ANZ
|Pippa Leary
|Managing Director and Publisher, Free News and Lifestyle
|News Corp Australia
|Polly Blenkinship
|Global Head of Brand Media
|Audible
|Poorani Adewole
|Chief Data Tech & Analytics Officer
|EssenceMediacom
|Poppy Reid
|Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer
|Curious Media
|Priya Patel
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|DDB Aotearoa NZ
|Prue Cox
|Regional Sales Director
|The Access Group
|Rachael Powell
|Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ
|Rachael Sneddon
|Head of B2B Marketing
|Smart
|Rachel Launders
|Senior Counsel
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Rachel Page
|Managing Director – Melbourne
|OMD Australia
|Rachel Tuffery
|Director APAC Partnerships Operations
|Twitch
|Rachida Murray
|Chief Digital Officer
|Spark Foundry
|Rashell Habib
|Head of Digital News & Strategy
|Paramount Australia
|Rebecca Ackland
|Chief People & Culture Officer
|SCA
|Rebecca Costello
|Managing Director
|Guardian Australia
|Rebecca Coulson
|Head of Operations
|IMAA
|Rebecca Lawrie
|Director of Sales – Brisbane
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Rebecca McCloy
|Executive Director – Commercial, Sport
|Foxtel Group
|Rebecca Robertson
|Acting Head of Marketing
|ABC
|Rebecca Stambanis
|Chief Strategy Officer & Partner
|Special Group Australia
|Rebecca Tos
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Harper Kora
|Renee Hyde
|Group Managing Director
|Howatson+Co
|Rebecca Ho
|Head of Investment, Sydney
|Starcom Australia
|Renee Stopps
|Regional Sales Director, Partner Sales APAC
|Microsoft
|Renee Sycamore
|General Manager, Growth & Experience
|News Corp Australia
|Ricci Meldrum
|Managing Director
|TBWA/Melbourne
|Richenda Vermeulen
|Founder & CEO
|ntegrity agency
|Robi Stanton
|Executive Vice President & General Manager, ANZ
|BBC Studios
|Rochelle Burbury
|Principal
|Third Avenue Consulting
|Rochelle Levy
|Account Director
|Leba Ethnic Media
|Rose Westlake
|Lead Client Partner
|Rose Herceg
|President
|WPP ANZ
|Ruth Alexander
|Head of Promotions & Content
|Paramount Australia
|Sally Eagle
|Director of Content
|Are Media
|Sally Kissane
|CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ
|Ogilvy Australia
|Sage Croston
|Group Business Director
|Seven West Media
|Sam Cousins
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Wavemaker
|Sam Turley
|Invention Lead
|Mindshare
|Samantha Saunders
|Head of Marketing
|SXSW
|Sammy Bolton
|Head of Strategy
|MintHC
|Sandra Hogg
|Communications Specialist & Business Operator
|Mohr PR
|Sara Lappage
|Chief Operating Officer
|QMS
|Sarah Adam
|Head of Partnerships & Influencer Marketing
|Wix
|Sarah Fischer Letts
|Head of Creative & Strategic Partnerships
|Hoozu
|Sarah Heitkamp
|National Head of Strategy & CX
|Digitas Australia
|Sarah Hunter
|Group Account Director
|Sparro by Brainlabs
|Sarah James
|Chief Investment Officer
|EssenceMediacom
|Sarah Keith
|Group Managing Director
|Active International and Involved Media
|Sarah Macrae
|Head of Social
|MediumRare
|Sarah McGregor
|Executive Creative Director
|AKQA AU/NZ
|Sarah Norris
|Head of Good Food
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Sarah O’Carroll
|Editor-In-Chief
|Forbes Australia
|Sarah Raine
|General Manager
|cummins&partners
|Sarah Sorrenson
|Global Media Director
|Diageo
|Sarah Tucker
|Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise
|Sarah Wyse
|CEO & Co-Founder
|Matterworks
|Sarah Young
|Group Director – ESG
|oOh! Media
|Sasha Firth
|Managing Director
|Special Melbourne
|Sasha Smith
|Chief Media Officer
|Howatson+Co
|Serena Leith
|Head of Global Campaigns & Programs
|TikTok
|Shalyce McLean
|ANZ Agency Lead
|Uber Advertising
|Shani Kugenthiran
|General Manager, Martech & Retail Media Platforms
|Metcash
|Sharna McKenzie
|Office of MD APAC Distribution,Networks and DTC & Special Projects Executive
|NBCUniversal
|Sharon Zeev Poole
|Founder & Director
|Agent99 PR
|Sharyn Smith
|Founder/Executive Director
|Social Soup
|Sheryl Marjoram
|CEO
|DDB Sydney
|Shivani Maharaj
|Chief Creator Officer
|WPP Media Australia & New Zealand
|Sian Whitnall
|Co-CEO
|OMD Australia
|Simone Aquilina
|General Manager
|Storyation
|Simone Gupta
|Co-Founder
|Supermassive
|Simone Waugh
|Managing Director
|Publicis Groupe Queensland
|Simran Kaur
|CEO & Founder
|Pounce Marketing
|Sinéad Canny
|APAC Marketing Director
|Integral Ad Science
|Sive Buckley
|Co Founder & Head of Operations
|The Aunties
|Skye Lambley
|CEO
|Herd MSL
|Sophia Mogford
|Head of Scripted & Comedy
|Paramount Australia
|Sophie Hicks Lloyd
|Head of Client Partnerships & Sales – Big W
|Cartology
|Sophie Langton
|Chief Planning & Connections Officer
|Spark Foundry Australia
|Sophie Madden
|CEO
|Media Federation of Australia
|Sophie Price
|Chief Strategy Officer
|EssenceMediacom
|Stefanie DiGianvincenzo
|Creative Lead
|Meta
|Stefanie Morrison
|Commerce Lead
|Kinesso
|Stephanie Famolaro
|General Manager, Business Development
|The Trade Desk
|Stephanie Hasouros
|Head of Paid Media
|G Squared
|Stephanie Rudnick
|Head of PR
|MKTG
|Sue Squillace
|CEO
|Mediahub ANZ
|Sue Zerk
|Executive Coach
|Sparro by Brainlabs
|Sunita Gloster AM
|Chair
|Diversity Council Of Australia
|Susan Armstrong
|General Manager- Entertainment
|Are Media
|Susannah George
|Founder & CEO
|Urban List
|Susie Cardwell
|Chief Data, Product & Technology Officer
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Suzanne Steele
|Vice President & Managing Director
|Adobe ANZ
|Suzie Shaw
|CEO APAC
|We Are Social
|Suzy Smiley
|Managing Director
|Apparent
|Tamar Hovagimian
|Head of National Advertising Partnerships
|Paramount Australia
|Tamara Simoneau
|Head of Creative Production & Entertainment
|Paramount Australia
|Tanya Denning Orman
|Director of Indigenous Content
|SBS
|Tanya Vragalis
|Managing Director
|M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
|Tara Coverdale
|Group Director – Network & Data Strategy
|oOh! Media
|Tara Mckenty
|Chief Innovation Officer
|AKQA AU/NZ
|Tara O’Keefe
|Sales Operations Director
|QMS
|Taryn Williams
|Founder
|#gifted & WINK Models Co
|Tasha Smithies
|Senior Litigation Counsel
|Paramount Australia
|Tennille Burt
|Chief Marketing Officer
|QMS
|Teresa Irvin
|Client Partner
|TikTok
|Tereza Dodd
|General Manager, Publicis Leon
|Zenith Media Australia
|Terri Owens
|Client Services and Operations Director
|Fabulate
|Tess Murphy
|Head of Strategy – Customer Marketing
|NOVA Entrtainment
|Tiff Ng
|Founder
|The Social Story
|Tiffany Damm
|Commercial Director & GM Melbourne
|UnLtd
|Tory Maguire
|Managing Director, Publishing
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Vanessa Jones
|Head of Auto, Travel, QSR & Services
|Vanessa Liell
|Partner & Co-Founder
|Rethink Everything
|Vanessa Lyons
|CEO
|ThinkNewsBrands
|Vanessa Morley
|Chief People Officer
|Nine Entertainment Co.
|Vanya Mariani
|GM Retail Media (Commercial & Customer)
|Wesfarmers OneDigital
|Venessa Hunt
|Director of Commercial Strategy & Growth
|ARN
|Vera Fernendes
|Lead Partner Manager
|Veronica Cremen
|Founder & Managing Director
|Vonnimedia
|Victoria Buchan
|Managing Director
|The Lantern Group
|Victoria Curro
|Managing Director
|R/GA Australia
|Victoria Young
|Head of Radio Sales
|SCA
|Virginia Hyland
|CEO
|Havas Media Group Australia
|Vikki Friscic
|Managing Director
|Seven Adelaide
|Wendy Gower
|Managing Director & Founder
|WeGrow
|Yeesum Lo
|Head of Development & Content Business Analysis
|Paramount Australia & New Zealand
|Zeina Khodr
|Founder & Chief Spark
|Paper + Spark
|Zoe Featherstone
|Head of Product, Strategic Projects & Product Partnerships
|Guardian Australia
|Zoe Sadler
|Sales Director
|Daily Mail Australia
|Zunilka Whitnall
|Senior Manager, Global Cause Partnerships (Philanthropy)
|UNICEF Australia
Did we miss someone who should be among the caped crusaders of the industry? Drop us a line at [email protected] or comment below.
And yes, no AI was harmed in the making of this list. Just many hours, many tabs, and many very passionate humans. Mistake? Let us know and we’ll update faster than a PR team in crisis mode.
Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!