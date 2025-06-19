Unstoppable. Unapologetic. Unmissable. Meet The Super Women Of Media: B&T’s 2025 Women In Media Power Long List

They lead with purpose. They challenge the status quo. They bring courage, creativity and conviction to every boardroom, briefing and brainstorm. They are the super women of media, and today, we celebrate them.

B&T’s Women in Media Power List Long List for 2025 is here, spotlighting the powerhouse women who are shaping the future of advertising, marketing, media, tech and communications across Australia and New Zealand.

These women don’t just hold positions of power; they wield them for good. They build businesses, mentor rising stars, demand better, speak louder and make the space bigger for those who come after them. This long list is packed with visionaries, agitators, boundary-breakers and quiet achievers who all share one thing in common: they make media stronger, smarter, and more human.

Presented by Are Media, the final 2025 Power List will be revealed at the B&T Women in Media Awards, but for now, here is your first look at the women who prove that power isn’t about ego. It’s about impact.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!

So, without further ado, meet this year’s long list of super women lighting up the media world with heart, hustle and heroic ambition:

Name Job Title Company Abby Bacon Head of Agency Sales NSW Mamamia Adele Gibb Managing Director Carat SA Adele Wieser Regional Managing Director, APAC Index Exchange Aimee Buchanan CEO WPP Media ANZ Aimee Coleman Director, Experience Design, Customer Experience Principals Ainslee Horstman Director, Digital Solutions News Corp Australia, Nine Alice Monlineaux Manager, Event Marketing The Trade Desk Aleisha McCall Founder & CEO Ultimate Edge Communications Alex Sloane Senior Director, Brand, Network & Sponsorships Optus Alice Moore Director & Founder Élysée Collective Alicia Ng Director of Brand, Social & Editorial Marketing Paramount Alicia Olson-Keating President & CEO Numeris & NLogic Alison Briers Director – People Development Paramount Alison Hurbert-Burns Commissioner & Executive Director, Content Foxtel Group Alison Tilling CSO, Australia & New Zealand VML Commerce Aliya Hasan Head of Strategy Nature Alyce Wilson Head of Digital Experience & Personalisation LiSTNR Amanda Laing Managing Director, Streaming & Broadcast Nine Amanda Paterson Acclaimed Investigative Journalist, Communications Executive Nine Amanda Poulos Head of TV Publicity Nine Entertainment Co. Amanda Unwin Head of Sales, Perth Southern Cross Austereo Amber Abbott CEO One Green Bean Amelia Ward Head of Buyer Development Index Exchange Amy Mills Director of Marketing Solutions, Head of Enterprise ANZ LinkedIn Anastasia Panoutsopoulos EA & Office Manager Birdeye Anathea Ruys CEO UM Australia Andrea Martens CEO ADMA Andrea Rule Head of Enterprise LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, ANZ Andrea Salmon Director of Sales and Managing Nine Andreana Walton Head of Marketing Paramount ANZ Angela Beals Chief of Staff DDB Group Austrlaia Angela Hampton Founder & Managing Director WiredCo. Angela Morris National Chief Strategy Officer Bastion Angela Smith CEO, Chief Brand Officer Affinity Australia Anna Bohler Head of Digital Experience Big Red Group Anna Boucat Group Head of Digital Howatson+Co Anna Cherry Chief Media Officer Clemenger BBDO Annabelle Gigliotti Managing Partner organic. Annalise Dry Business Director/Audience Lead OMD Australia Anne Ngo Head of Customer Growth & MarTech Orchard Anne Gruber Director of Content Partnerships – Sport, Olympic and Paralympic Games Nine Entertainment Co. Annie Lemiare-Brooks Associate Director The Trade Desk Anny Havercroft Global Marketing Lead, Cross Market Solutions, Head of Global Business Marketing, South East Asia & Global Marketing Solutions APAC TikTok Ash Humby Global Leader – Talent Branding Atlassian Ash Smithies Account Director Silver Lining Agency Ashleigh Carter General Manager, Sydney Atomic 212° Ashleigh Grier Marketing Director Asia Pacific – Hayu NBCUniversal Media, LLC Aurelia Harjono Director, Data Strategy Brainlabs Azadeh Williams Managing Director AZK Media Azar Marashian Senior Director, Content & Programming, Head of Content Acquisitions Pluto TV, Paramount ANZ Barbara Humphries Chief Creative Officer Droga5 ANZ Barbara Messer Creative Communications Lead, APAC Publicis Groupe Bec Brideson Executive Director BB.CO Bec Brown Founder & Managing Director The Comms Department Bec Haagsma Executive General Manager, Customer & Commercial AFL Bel Cook Director Digitally Buzzed Bel Harper Chief Product & Marketing Officer oOh! Belinda Drew Chief Client Officer Droga5 ANZ Belinda Jennings Founder & Managing Editor Mum Central Belinda Murray Founder & Director Bee Formless Belinda Rowe Independent Non Executive Director Sky NZ, Temple & Webster, Sydney Swans, ARN Media Bethany Hainsworth Victorian Agency Sales Manager, Group Business Director Seven Network Bettina Brown Director & General Manager of Consumer Marketing News Corp Australia Beverley McGarvey President, Network 10, Head of Streaming & Regional Lead Paramount Bobbi Mahlab Harvard Fellow, Founder & Chair Mahlab Media, Co-founder Mentor Walks Harvard Business School, MIT Media Lab, Harvard University, Mentor Walks, Mahlab Brigitte Slattery Regional Head APAC Samsung TV Plus Brenda Younes Head of Marketing Supercars Brodee Myers Director, Editorial Director, Mass Food. Editor-in-chief, taste.com.au B Star Media, News Corp Bronwyn Fardon Head of Corporate Communications Paramount ANZ Bronwyn Heys CEO, CMO Australian Marketing Institute, The CMO Syndicate Brooke Aniseko Head of Digital & Data Publicis Groupe Caitlin West Group Stratagy Director EssenceMediaCom Australia Camilla Calvert Senior Lead, International Business Marketing Reddit, Inc. Cara Norris Head of Growth & Partnerships Social Soup (ANZ) Carly O’Grady National Trading & Operations Lead – Search & Social Kinesso Carmela Soares Head of Creative, Meta Creative Shop Meta Caroline Catterall Founder & CEO, Executive Director Keep Left Caroline Cleland VP, APAC, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer NBCUniversal Carolyn Bollaci Head of Media ANZ, Head of Agency, Australia Facebook Carrie Barker Non Exec Board Director, Director, CEO Hoxton Industries, Hospitals United For Sick Kids, Machine Hall Precinct, the projects* Cassandra Cameron Group Director – Strategy & Network Strategy oOh! Cassie Day Head of Marketing QMS Cate Hefele Managing Director, Go to Market – Kayo Sports & Binge Foxtel Group Cate Stuart-Robertson Chief Client Officer Dentsu Creative Catherine Donovan VP Publicity & Communications Paramount ANZ Catherine King Chief Strategy Officer Leo Burnett Australia Catherine Rushton Chief Strategy Officer & Partner This Is Flow Cathy O’Connor CEO & Managing Director oOh!Media Celia Blackwood Managing Director OpenMind Chiquita King Founder & Managing Director Cocogun Chloe Leamon Marketing Director Half Dome Chloe Sanderson Programmatic Partnerships Lead, ANZ Afterpay Christina Aventi Chief Strategy Officer BMF Australia Christine Lester Head of Independent Agencies, Melbourne SCA Claire Bisset Executive Director Clemenger BBDO Claire Butterworth General Manager, Investment Partnerships WPP Media ANZ Claire Fenner CEO Atomic 212° Claire Harvey Editorial Director, The Australian News Corp Australia Claire Patterson Director, Product & Business Operations Paramount Claire Waring Co-Founder Gether Claire Woods Marketing Consultant Silva Team Clare Gill General Manager, Corporate Affairs PEXA Clare Nash Head of Marketing, APAC/ ANZ Snap Inc Clare Pickens CEO Leo Burnett Clare Stewart Head of Client & Creative Services, Sponsorships & Partnerships Gemba Claudia Alvarado Associate Marketing Director Wavetrain Claudine Hall Head of Marketing Australian Traffic Network Cosima Marriner Editor The Australian Financial Review Dani Bassil CEO Clemenger BBDO Dayna Aspite Branded Content Associate Man Of Many Deb O’Sullivan NSW & ACT Sales Director, Enterprise & Public Sector Databricks Debora Costa Senior Marketing Manager, APAC Campaigns Lead The Trade Desk Deborah Spinocchia Head of Unscripted BBC Studios ANZ Dee Madigan Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge Dena Vassallo CEO & Founder Society Marketing Communications Pty Ltd Denise Barnes Project Director Vinyl Media Di Shelton CEO, Joint Managing Director Forethought Diana Kay General Manager Events & Experiences News Corp Australia Diane Ho National Digital Sales Director Paramount ANZ Dina Bailey Commercial Director Time Out Group plc Dom Hickey Chief Strategy Officer Howatson+Co Edwina McCann Editorial Director at News Prestige; Vogue, Vogue Living GQ, Editor in Chief Vogue Australia News Corp EJ Granleese Founder & CEO History Will Be Kind Elaine Li Creative Lead, Art (APAC) YouTube Elise Taylor Group Director – Retail/ Enterprise oOh! Eliza Mackenzie Founder & Chief Storyteller EM Strategic Consulting Eliza Sorman Head of Content Mamamia Elizabeth Fox Managing Director, Google Customer Solutions, AUNZ Google Elizabeth McIntyre CEO Outdoor Media Association Elle Bullen Partner Hellions Ellen R Senior Marketing Manager Rest Ellena Mills Head of Design Howatson+Co Ellie Angell Business Director Trinity P3 Global Marketing Management Consultants Elly Hewitt CEO & Co-founder Alt/Shift Emily Bolton Executive Assistant & Office Manager Spark Foundry Emily Cook General Manager Dentsu QLD Emily Foat MENA Sales Partner Manager X Emily Mays Film Director & Creative Chisel Emily Murch Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising ANZ Emily Murren Director of Brand Marketing Carma Emily Qureshi Client Partner Meta Emily Smith Head of Commercial Transformation Paramount ANZ Emily Terracini Sr Legal Counsel (Programming) Network Ten Emily White Content Manager Radio 6PR Perth Pty Ltd Emily Yri Vice President International Marketing PubMatic Emma Beaumont Program Director APAC The Marketing Academy Emma Hegg Group Director – Platform Strategy oOh! Emma Lo Russo CEO, CEO & Founder Digivizer, goto.game Emma Montgomery Global Chief Strategy Officer Droga5 Emma Robbins ECD M&C Saatchi Melbourne Emma Tommasini Partner Nature Erin Edwards News Director, Executive Editor 7News Australia, Paramount ANZ Erin Holt Head of Strategic Verticals (non endemic) AUNZ Uber Advertising Erin Hunter Managing Partner VML COMMERCE Esther Clerehan Founder/ CEO CLEREHAN Evelyn Bishop Marketing Lead ANZ META Felicity Hetherington Editor Daily Mail Australia Fiona Buffini Deputy Editor – Digital The Australian Financial Review Fiona Johnston CEO – Dentsu Clients & Commercial dentsu Fiona Lang Managing Director Nielsen Fiona Pie News Producer Nine Network Australia Fi Roberts Managing Director MiQ Fran Clayton Chief Strategy Officer Ogilvy Australia Gabriela Stewart Client Managing Partner Wavemaker ANZ Gai Le Roy CEO IAB Australia Gayle While CEO Havas Host Geena Valos Branded Content Manager Man of Many Gemma Dawkins National Head of Digital PHD Genevieve Clay Co-Founder Taste Creative Genevieve Jacobs Chief Executive Officer Hands Across Canberra Genevieve Reynolds Partner Tenet Advisory & Investments Georgie Nichols Chief Revenue Officer Mamamia Georgie Pownall Managing Partner By All Means Georgina Evans Account Director Area Ten Gerda Jezuchowski Executive Editor Network 10 Greer Lester Director of Client Services The Trade Desk Hannah Cooper Global Agency Director, APAC MiQ Hannah Jones Group General Manager Sparro Hannah Mansur Chief of Staff Mamamia Hannah Moreno Founder & CEO Third Hemisphere Harrie Jack Creative Director Mamamia Hayley Olsson Head of Production and Executive Producer Jack Nimble Heather Edell Asia Pacific Digital Media & ANZ Communications Lead Adobe Helen Trinca Journalist The Australian Helena O’Dowd Director of Growth & Retention Nine Entertainment Co. Helena Snowdon Chief Business Development Officer, ANZ Publicis Groupe Hilary Wensor Senior Marketing Manager oOh! Holly Alexander Head of Production Howatson+Co Holly Yates Sales Leader Cartology Ilda Jamison Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand Ebiquity Imogen Hewitt CEO ANZ, and Chief Media Officer Spark Foundry, Publicis Groupe ANZ Iona MacGregor Chief Strategy Officer AKQA Isabella Spragg Director, Data Partnerships ANZ The Trade Desk Isabelle Seeto Managing Partner CHISEL Jacinta Munro Chief People Officer Atomic 212º Jacqueline Witts Chief Strategy Officer Neighbourhood Strategy Jacquie Alley Chief Operating Officer The Media Store Jamie Francis Head of People and Culture Howatson+Co, Plus Also Studios Jane Chan Senior Marketing Manager, ANZ Magnite Jane Huxley CEO & Managing Director Are Media Jane McLaren Director, PR & Communications, APAC, International Networks & Direct to Consumer NBCUniversal Jane Palfreyman Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer SBS Jane Stanley CEO, Managing Director Hearts & Science, Annalect Jane Sullivan Managing Director Wavemaker Janette Higginson Vice President, Buyer Development, JAPAC Index Exchange Jasmin Bedir CEO, Creator INNOCEAN, Fck the Cupcakes Jemma Hawksford Marketing, Client & Brand Solutions Manager ANZ ESPN Jen Sharpe Founder/ Managing Director Think HQ Jennifer Lloyd Finance & Commercial Director Publicis Groupe Jenny Parkes Managing Director/ Company Director Audience360 Jess Hope Founder Create Racket Jessica Barrett Director, Client Services The Trade Desk Jessica Phelps Industry Marketing Lead, ANZ Uber Advertising Jessica Steele Head of Client Services Jack Nimble Jessica White CEO & Partner Cassette Jo Clasby Director of Sales Total Publishing Nine Jo de Fina Executive Producer & Founder The OTTO Empire Jo Gaines Head Of APAC, Head of APJ Asana Jo McAlister CEO, Managing Director – Initiative, Sydney Initiative Jo Scard Founder & CEO Fifty Acres Jo Sutcliffe Head of Strategic Solutions Seven West Media Joan Warner Principal Gillooly Warner & Associates Joanna Barnes Chief Investment Officer PHD Joanna Gray CEO 303 MullenLowe Sydney Joanne Painter Group Managing Director Icon Agency Jodi Rosenthal Head of People & Culture QMS Jodie Koning GM – Marketing, Insights and Integration Cartology Jody Elston Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) 303 MullenLowe Jonelle Lawrence Managing Consultant, PR & Production Clear Hayes Consulting Judy Sahay Managing Director, Founder Crowd Media HQ, CROWDSHARE/ digiHUBS Julia Edwards Director – Programmatic Sales Nine Julia Lefort Director Communications & Engagement National Intermodal Julia Naughton Head of Life – Culture, Lifestyle & Travel Nine Julie Dormand Founder + Strategic Advisor Dormand: The Culture Creator Julia Quinn Head of Sales Seven Network Justine Leong General Manager AKQA Kali Guillas Senior Director, Client Services The Trade Desk Kandiese Villella Senior Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Reddit, Inc. Karen Coleman Country Manager, Australia VaynerMedia APAC Karen Clements Victoria/ South Australia State Sales Manager QMS Karen Dewey CEO Lumi.Media Karen Halligan Chief Executive Officer OzTAM Pty Ltd Karen Liu Song Head of Network Design Paramount ANZ Karina Pike General Manager Resolution Digital Karly Leach General Manager / Senior Performance Consultant Performance By Design Kat Droulers Queensland Sales Director Paramount ANZ Kate Cullen Group Account Director Dentsu Creative Kate Duffield Director, SEO & Content Resolution Agency Kate Murphy Director of Commercial Strategy NOVA Entertainment Kate O’Ryan Roeder Managing Director Sydney Mindshare Kate Smither Owner The Tall Planner Kate Solomon Group Chief Financial Officer QMS Kath Blackham Founder & CEO, Non Executive Director VERSA, Cremorne Digital Hub Kathryn Fink Director of Television SBS Kathy Schokman General Manager of Brand Advertising & Content Sportsbet Katie Barclay Founder and CEO Hopeful Monsters Katie Finney National Television Sales Director Seven Network Katie Firth Managing Director Dentsu Creative Katie Rigg-Smith Former CSO WPP ANZ Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt Executive Creative Director TBWA\ Australia Katrina McCarter Founder, CEO & Marketing Strategist Marketing to Mums Katrina Strickland Editor Good Weekend Katrina Troughton VP & MD Adobe Katy Denis Founder & CEO Extollo Kellie Dawson Client Partner News Corp Kellie Northwood Chief Executive Officer Visual Media Association Kelly Noble Owner, Founder and Editor-in-chief Glam Adelaide Kelly McIllwrath Chief of Strategy Media Republic Kelly Stambanis Head of Corporate Comunications & PR SCA Kerri Elstub Digital Editorial Director Nine Entertainment Co. Kerry Field Chief Growth Officer Mindshare ANZ Kim Feitelberg Founder HairShots Kim Kevans Commercial Director, Programming & Production Nine Kim Loasby Head of Digital Ad Product & Operations SCA Kim Portrate CEO ThinkTV Kimberlee Wells CEO, National Head of Customer Strategy & Analytics; Head of Digital, Executive Director TBWA/Melbourne Kimberly Stafford Client Partner Havas Media Network Australia Kirsten Galliott Head of Content, Travel & Business Medium Rare Content Agency Kirsty Muddle CEO dentsu Creative ANZ dentsu international Kirsty Thomson Head of Long Form Current Affairs & Investigations, Executive Producer, 60 Minutes Nine Kristie Atkins Managing Partner Wink Kristie Thistlethwaite VP, Client Partnerships EMEA VaynerMedia Kristine Marinkovic Key Account Lead Sparro by Brainlabs Krystyna Frassetto Managing Director M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Kylie Blucher Managing Director, Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW Nine. Kylie Rogers Executive GM Customer & Commercial AFL Kylie Washington General Manager & Creative Director BBC Studios Productions Australia Lana Greenhalgh Director of Scripted Originals Foxtel Group Lanai Wiadrowski NSW Agency Sales Director oOh! Media Lara Brownlow Head of Channel Sales & Partnerships APAC LinkedIn Laura Aldington Co-Founder Supermassive Laura Cremona Head of Agency Development AU X Laura Hamod Barnes Founder & CEO Connected Media Group Laura Nice Co-CEO OMD Australia Laura Pulini Director of Business Development The Trade Desk Laura Wall Head of Programmatic QMS Lauren Galloway General Manager M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Lauren Joyce Chief Audience & Content Officer ARN Lauren Simpson Brand Marketing Manager The Trade Desk Lauren Small Senior Director Media, Operations & Performance Optus Lauren Thornborough Client Partner UM Leanne Cartwright Regional General Manger – Head of APAC Audible Leanne Glamuzina Head of Marketing Boomtown Lee Leggett CEO Clemenger BBDO Leilani Abels Founder & CEO Thrive PR + Communications Leisa Bacon Non Executive Board Member Australian Association of National Advertisers Liana Dubois Former Chief Marketing Officer Nine Entertainment Co. Linda Fagerlund Chief Strategy Officer Mediahub ANZ Linda Wong Director of People MFA Lindsey Evans Global Partner & CEO Special Australia Lisa Day Director – Powered Nine Entertainment Co. Lisa Hudson General Manager, Homes Are Media Lisa Lie Founder Learna Lisa Poisel Managing Director Feature Communications Lisa Squillace Head – Motion Entertainment GroupM ANZ Lisa Sutton Gardner Founder & Director Enigma Liz Longhurst Head of Operations, Audience Growth – Publishing Nine Entertainment Co. Liz Wigmore Managing Director Hearts & Science Lizzie Baker Chief Investment Officer Zenith Media Lorraine Jokovic General Manager ThinkHQ Lottie Laws Head of Industry, Retail Pinterest Louisa Mennell Head of Platforms & Intelligence KINESSO Australia Lou Barrett Managing Director – Client Partnerships News Corp Australia Louise Crompton VP Marketing & Growth Paramount Australia Louise McQuat Group Creative Director Akcelo Louise Romeo COO Starcom Lucie Jansen Chief Investment Officer Spark Foundry Australia Lucinda Gemmell Chief People & Culture Officer Seven West Media Lucy Formosa Morgan Managing Director MAGNA Global Lucy Lu Senier Client Partner, Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising Lyndelle O’Keefe CEO Match & Wood Lynne Scrivens Director of Communications Carnival Cruise Line Maddie Marovino Director of Client Experience Hello Social Madel Guevarra People Operations Director Publicis Groupe Madeleine Marsh Client Partner Meta Mandi Wicks Director – SBS News & Current Affairs SBS Mandie van der Merwe Chief Creative Officer Saatchi & Saatchi Marcelle Gomez National Managing Director iProspect Australia Maree McDonough Executive Director The Hummingbirds Company Margie Reid CEO Thinkerbell Margot Sandow Digital Marketing Manager Australia for UNHCR Maria Grivas CEO Mindshare Australia & New Zealand Marie Joyce Head of Agency Sales VIC Mamamia Marilla Akkermans Managing Director Equality Media Mary Proulx Co-Founder Bread Maryna Fewster Chief Executive Officer (WA) Seven West Media Meg Montgomery Business Marketing Lead, Australia & NZ Pinterest Megan Kay Managing Director Zenith Melbourne Megan Oliver Senior Client Partner – Strategic Verticals Uber Advertising Megan Parkes Head of Trade Marketing SCA Mehra Jehangir VP Business Development and Partnerships, APAC System1 Melanie McDonald Chief Commercial Officer dentsu Melanie Silva Managing Director ANZ Google Melina Cruickshank Chief Product & Audience Officer REA Group & Non Melinda Petrunoff Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Pinterest Melissa Fein Managing Director, Media APAC Accenture Song Melissa Hey Chief Investment Officer GroupM ANZ Melissa Hopkins Director Golden Eagle Advisory Meredith Ansoul Client Partner The SPEED Agency Mia Freedman Co-Founder Mamamia Women’s Network Mia MacKinnon Senior Manager – Head of Integrated Marketing HubSpot Mia Stern Head of Digital Growth – Nine Radio Nine Entertainment Co. Michelle O’Keeffe CEO Engaging.io. Michelle Hampton Managing Partner WiredCo Michelle Holland Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane Ogilvy Australia Michelle Hutton Global Chief Client & Growth Officer Burson Minsun Collier Product Lead Publicis Groupe ANZ Miranda Ward Senior Communications Manager dentsu Monique Farmer National Managing Editor Nine Entertainment Co. Monique Perry Managing Director Media, Pacific Nielsen Namita Sopal Agency Lead Pinterest Naomi Gorringe Head of Marketing SCA Naomi Shepherd Group Industry Director Meta Nat Taylor Founder/Executive Producer Poppet Natalie Dean Weymark Co Director & Co Founder COMPASS STUDIO Natalie Harvey CEO Mamamia Natalie Stanley Partner Lead – Travel & Tourism Pinterest Natalie Warren – Smith GM Brand & Channel Stockland Natasha Cormier National Head of Trade Marketing The Growth Distillery Natasha Coxhead VP Finance Paramount Australia Nathalie Brady Consultant & Member of the ACA Sustainability Committee Advertising Council Australia Nicky Briger General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, ARE Media ARE Media Nicola Calder Account Director Sparro by Brainlabs Nicola Webster Senior Marketing Manager – Events, Partnerships & Community oOh! Media Nicole Bence Chief Commercial Officer NOVA Entertainment Nicole Cadiz Lead Product Marketing Manager Pinterest Nicole Flinton Chief Experience Officer Howatson+Co Nicole Milward Principal culturebakers. Nicole Prior Head of Media & AdTech Solutions APAC Microsoft Nicole Strahan Executive Editor & Producer, 10 News First Melbourne Paramount Australia Nicolette Briscoe Head of Marketing AANA Nikki Clarkson Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Racing Club Nikki Hills Co-Founder & Strategic Director WOM Network Nikki Rooke National Sales Director – Total Television Nine Entertainment Co. Nina Funnell Creator #LetHerSpeak Nola Hodgson Head of Investor Relations Nine Entertainment Co. Olia Krivtchoun Chief Client Service Officer Spark Foundry Olivia Gotch General Manager – City of Sydney QMS Oshani Withanage Sales Director Daily Mail Paige Lewis Head of Brand + Growth APAC Amplify Paige Prettyman Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising Deloitte Digital Paige Wheaton Chief Investment Officer Initiative Pamela Critharis GAICD Founding Committee Australia Global Women in Public Relations Pamela Magill Executive Editor – 10 News First Perth Paramount Australia Paula Lopes Digital Partner Avenue C Paula Butler Head of Publicity Paramount Australia Paulette Parisi Head of Rare Creative MediumRare Pauly Grant Chief Talent Officer ANZ & APAC (Chief People Officer) Publicis Groupe Penny Shell Chief Strategy & Product Officer Zenith Media Australia Peta Crum Senior Director, Commercial & Marketing, Universal Networks and DTC, APAC NBCUniversal Philippa Noilea-Tani Chief Investment & Operating Officer Wavemaker ANZ Pia Coyle Managing Director PHD Sydney Pip Smart Executive Producer & Partner Revolver Pippa Berlocher CEO EssenceMediacom ANZ Pippa Leary Managing Director and Publisher, Free News and Lifestyle News Corp Australia Polly Blenkinship Global Head of Brand Media Audible Poorani Adewole Chief Data Tech & Analytics Officer EssenceMediacom Poppy Reid Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer Curious Media Priya Patel Group Chief Executive Officer DDB Aotearoa NZ Prue Cox Regional Sales Director The Access Group Rachael Powell Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ Google Rachael Sneddon Head of B2B Marketing Smart Rachel Launders Senior Counsel Nine Entertainment Co. Rachel Page Managing Director – Melbourne OMD Australia Rachel Tuffery Director APAC Partnerships Operations Twitch Rachida Murray Chief Digital Officer Spark Foundry Rashell Habib Head of Digital News & Strategy Paramount Australia Rebecca Ackland Chief People & Culture Officer SCA Rebecca Costello Managing Director Guardian Australia Rebecca Coulson Head of Operations IMAA Rebecca Lawrie Director of Sales – Brisbane Nine Entertainment Co. Rebecca McCloy Executive Director – Commercial, Sport Foxtel Group Rebecca Robertson Acting Head of Marketing ABC Rebecca Stambanis Chief Strategy Officer & Partner Special Group Australia Rebecca Tos Co-Founder & CEO Harper Kora Renee Hyde Group Managing Director Howatson+Co Rebecca Ho Head of Investment, Sydney Starcom Australia Renee Stopps Regional Sales Director, Partner Sales APAC Microsoft Renee Sycamore General Manager, Growth & Experience News Corp Australia Ricci Meldrum Managing Director TBWA/Melbourne Richenda Vermeulen Founder & CEO ntegrity agency Robi Stanton Executive Vice President & General Manager, ANZ BBC Studios Rochelle Burbury Principal Third Avenue Consulting Rochelle Levy Account Director Leba Ethnic Media Rose Westlake Lead Client Partner Pinterest Rose Herceg President WPP ANZ Ruth Alexander Head of Promotions & Content Paramount Australia Sally Eagle Director of Content Are Media Sally Kissane CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ Ogilvy Australia Sage Croston Group Business Director Seven West Media Sam Cousins Chief Strategy Officer Wavemaker Sam Turley Invention Lead Mindshare Samantha Saunders Head of Marketing SXSW Sammy Bolton Head of Strategy MintHC Sandra Hogg Communications Specialist & Business Operator Mohr PR Sara Lappage Chief Operating Officer QMS Sarah Adam Head of Partnerships & Influencer Marketing Wix Sarah Fischer Letts Head of Creative & Strategic Partnerships Hoozu Sarah Heitkamp National Head of Strategy & CX Digitas Australia Sarah Hunter Group Account Director Sparro by Brainlabs Sarah James Chief Investment Officer EssenceMediacom Sarah Keith Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media Sarah Macrae Head of Social MediumRare Sarah McGregor Executive Creative Director AKQA AU/NZ Sarah Norris Head of Good Food Nine Entertainment Co. Sarah O’Carroll Editor-In-Chief Forbes Australia Sarah Raine General Manager cummins&partners Sarah Sorrenson Global Media Director Diageo Sarah Tucker Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise LinkedIn Sarah Wyse CEO & Co-Founder Matterworks Sarah Young Group Director – ESG oOh! Media Sasha Firth Managing Director Special Melbourne Sasha Smith Chief Media Officer Howatson+Co Serena Leith Head of Global Campaigns & Programs TikTok Shalyce McLean ANZ Agency Lead Uber Advertising Shani Kugenthiran General Manager, Martech & Retail Media Platforms Metcash Sharna McKenzie Office of MD APAC Distribution,Networks and DTC & Special Projects Executive NBCUniversal Sharon Zeev Poole Founder & Director Agent99 PR Sharyn Smith Founder/Executive Director Social Soup Sheryl Marjoram CEO DDB Sydney Shivani Maharaj Chief Creator Officer WPP Media Australia & New Zealand Sian Whitnall Co-CEO OMD Australia Simone Aquilina General Manager Storyation Simone Gupta Co-Founder Supermassive Simone Waugh Managing Director Publicis Groupe Queensland Simran Kaur CEO & Founder Pounce Marketing Sinéad Canny APAC Marketing Director Integral Ad Science Sive Buckley Co Founder & Head of Operations The Aunties Skye Lambley CEO Herd MSL Sophia Mogford Head of Scripted & Comedy Paramount Australia Sophie Hicks Lloyd Head of Client Partnerships & Sales – Big W Cartology Sophie Langton Chief Planning & Connections Officer Spark Foundry Australia Sophie Madden CEO Media Federation of Australia Sophie Price Chief Strategy Officer EssenceMediacom Stefanie DiGianvincenzo Creative Lead Meta Stefanie Morrison Commerce Lead Kinesso Stephanie Famolaro General Manager, Business Development The Trade Desk Stephanie Hasouros Head of Paid Media G Squared Stephanie Rudnick Head of PR MKTG Sue Squillace CEO Mediahub ANZ Sue Zerk Executive Coach Sparro by Brainlabs Sunita Gloster AM Chair Diversity Council Of Australia Susan Armstrong General Manager- Entertainment Are Media Susannah George Founder & CEO Urban List Susie Cardwell Chief Data, Product & Technology Officer Nine Entertainment Co. Suzanne Steele Vice President & Managing Director Adobe ANZ Suzie Shaw CEO APAC We Are Social Suzy Smiley Managing Director Apparent Tamar Hovagimian Head of National Advertising Partnerships Paramount Australia Tamara Simoneau Head of Creative Production & Entertainment Paramount Australia Tanya Denning Orman Director of Indigenous Content SBS Tanya Vragalis Managing Director M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ Tara Coverdale Group Director – Network & Data Strategy oOh! Media Tara Mckenty Chief Innovation Officer AKQA AU/NZ Tara O’Keefe Sales Operations Director QMS Taryn Williams Founder #gifted & WINK Models Co Tasha Smithies Senior Litigation Counsel Paramount Australia Tennille Burt Chief Marketing Officer QMS Teresa Irvin Client Partner TikTok Tereza Dodd General Manager, Publicis Leon Zenith Media Australia Terri Owens Client Services and Operations Director Fabulate Tess Murphy Head of Strategy – Customer Marketing NOVA Entrtainment Tiff Ng Founder The Social Story Tiffany Damm Commercial Director & GM Melbourne UnLtd Tory Maguire Managing Director, Publishing Nine Entertainment Co. Vanessa Jones Head of Auto, Travel, QSR & Services Pinterest Vanessa Liell Partner & Co-Founder Rethink Everything Vanessa Lyons CEO ThinkNewsBrands Vanessa Morley Chief People Officer Nine Entertainment Co. Vanya Mariani GM Retail Media (Commercial & Customer) Wesfarmers OneDigital Venessa Hunt Director of Commercial Strategy & Growth ARN Vera Fernendes Lead Partner Manager Pinterest Veronica Cremen Founder & Managing Director Vonnimedia Victoria Buchan Managing Director The Lantern Group Victoria Curro Managing Director R/GA Australia Victoria Young Head of Radio Sales SCA Virginia Hyland CEO Havas Media Group Australia Vikki Friscic Managing Director Seven Adelaide Wendy Gower Managing Director & Founder WeGrow Yeesum Lo Head of Development & Content Business Analysis Paramount Australia & New Zealand Zeina Khodr Founder & Chief Spark Paper + Spark Zoe Featherstone Head of Product, Strategic Projects & Product Partnerships Guardian Australia Zoe Sadler Sales Director Daily Mail Australia Zunilka Whitnall Senior Manager, Global Cause Partnerships (Philanthropy) UNICEF Australia

Did we miss someone who should be among the caped crusaders of the industry? Drop us a line at [email protected] or comment below.

And yes, no AI was harmed in the making of this list. Just many hours, many tabs, and many very passionate humans. Mistake? Let us know and we’ll update faster than a PR team in crisis mode.

Enter B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media now!