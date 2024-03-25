UnLtd’s Big Clash Results Revealed As Summer Of Industry Cricket Comes To A Close

The summer of industry cricket has wrapped up with UnLtd’s Big Clash cricket matches completed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Lead image: Big Clash 2024 SYD – Exhibition Match Teams

Agency teams were most successful in the 2024 tour, securing four wins across the states, closely followed by Media Owners with three wins and Creatives with two wins.

Over 600 people took part in the bat and bowl for good events to raise funds for UnLtd’s work supporting youth at-risk charities. The Sydney event in February also marked the 10-year anniversary of the event. Since its start, the Big Clash series has raised over $1.4M to support young people at risk.

The event was kindly sponsored by JCDecaux, MiQ, News Corp, and Seven, and players and spectators joined from across the industry. This year, the event was also held in Adelaide.

“What a summer of cricket! We had heatwaves, gale winds and wet pitches but that didn’t stop the industry coming out in force to support us on the ovals! It was fantastic to bring the event to Adelaide as well and to receive such a warm welcome. We want to thank all our sponsors, supporters, players and prize donors and everyone who came along to help raise funds for young people at risk,” said Tiffany Damm, commercial director of UnLtd.

The series also included a MiQ competition to find the fastest bowler in Adland. Gabby Ferreira from OMD Sydney was the fastest female bowler across all states, and Kristian James from Nine Melbourne was the fastest male bowler, recording a whopping 132 km/h bowling speed.

Big Clash 2024 Results:

SYDNEY

Women’s Agency

Men’s Agency

Exhibition Match: Media Owners

Players of the Day: Alex Williams & Kellyn Coetzee

MELBOURNE

Women’s Media Owners

Men’s Creative

Player of the Day: Ben Johnston

BRISBANE

Women’s Media Owners

Men’s Creative

Players of the Day: Jack Geary & Emma Heinz

ADELAIDE

Women’s Agency

Men’s Agency

Players of the Day: Maddy Papilion & Chris Moore