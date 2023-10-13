UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good

UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    The 5th annual UnLtd: Big Dream event saw over 650 people across the media, marketing and creative industry come together in Melbourne to celebrate and showcase the positive impact the industry has had on young people at risk.

    (Pictured above: Team Nine, winners of Good Company – UnLtd Hall of Good)

    The inductees to the Hall of Good were also revealed at the event with Nine winning the Good Company category, Chiquita King and Ant Melder from Cocogun awarded as the Social Change Makers and Dolly’s Dream by EssenceMediacom and The Open Arms chosen as the Campaign for Good.

    Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd commended on Nine’s long-term commitment to giving back. “Nine have been supportive of UnLtd from day one, but over four years ago the partnership deepened after a trip to Dubbo and Lake Cargelligo. They decided to focus their efforts on supporting two UnLtd charities and in that time have committed over $1.2m in cash support, marketing services, promotional support, volunteering, balloon making for kids and money can’t buy experiences like State of Origin and Australian Open tickets for many kids who couldn’t even dream of such opportunities. They have also funded social enterprises allowing these young people to gain employment and help break inter-generational cycles of unemployment and pave the way for long term systemic change. Congratulations Nine”.

    “We are so honoured to receive the Company of Good award on behalf of Nine. Our partnership with UnLtd has been incredible over the last few years, and even more so our partnership with LeaderLife and Down The Track. One of the other honours has of course been getting the privilege of having Larn from Down the Track and Joh from LeaderLife as part of our Nine extended family, meeting the charities and the kids has been amazing. We love being part of UnLtd and can’t wait to see what we do together in the future,” Kath Solly and Alex Sandwith from Nine said.

    This year’s Big Dream was the first event held in Melbourne. The event, sponsored by MiQ, Pinterest, Val Morgan, NOVA Entertainment, QMS and Yahoo, raised over $620,000 for the work that UnLtd do to support charities helping young people at risk. Guests also had a unique opportunity to make a very tangible dream come true for some of the young people UnLtd supports. Over $55,000 was raised from The Big Pledge to create a Big Dreams fund for Mirabel to support young people who have been orphaned or abandoned due to parental drug abuse.

    “What a night – thank you Melbourne! It was amazing to finally bring Big Dream to Melbourne and what a fantastic result! Big thank you to everyone who joined us for their support and generosity,” Tiffany Damm, General Manager Melbourne at UnLtd said.




