UM Australia Promotes Adam Russell To General Manager Melbourne

Media agency UM Australia announces the promotion of Adam Russell to the newly created role of general manager in Melbourne.

Lead image: Adam Russell & Anathea Ruys UM Australia

UM is a global media agency operating in over 100 countries and working with big names such as Levi’s, KFC, Aveeno, and more.

In his new role, Russell retains his current remit as client lead on key Melbourne clients including Kmart and OnePass, and is looking forward to making a difference for the next generation of media experts.

Russell joined UM in 2017, most recently holding the role of group account director. He boasts nearly 15 years of experience in media in multiple categories, including FMCG, retail, alcoholic beverages, automotive, utilities, wearables, and tech sectors.

“I am especially excited about the expanded opportunities I will have to mentor and coach the industry’s next generation of professionals. It’s a privilege to be offered this leadership role; I can’t wait to make a difference”, said Russell.

“Adam is well respected in the Melbourne media industry and will be an excellent leader of UM Melbourne’s talented team. I am looking forward to working alongside Adam as he and his team continue to build on the amazing award-winning, creative work they already do for clients, including Kmart, OnePass, Vanguard, AGL, HBF, and Seek, among others”, said Anathea Ruys, CEO UM Australia.