UM Australia Announces Key Leadership Promotions

IPG’s UM has today announced the promotions of Gareth Nicholls to managing director UM Melbourne and Brisbane, and Brett Elliott to managing director UM Canberra and Government.

The promotions align with the recent appointment of Ben McCallum (featured image, centre right) to managing director, UM Sydney and bolsters UM’s national executive leadership offering.

The elevated roles of managing directors follows growth across UM in the past year, and is designed to ensure each market leader is able to reflect UM’s commitment to provide deep strategic counsel and partnership to clients.

Anathea Ruys (centre left), CEO of UM Australia, said she was delighted to promote Nicholls (far right) and Elliott (far left), with both promotions being reflective of UM’s commitment to deliver a best-in-class management structure that provides the right level of leadership for its clients and its people.

“We are in the business of investment – we work with our clients to invest in futureproofing their businesses and we invest in our people, ensuring that everything we do is based on delivering dividends for them: in their wellbeing; their careers; and their growth,” said Ruys.

“I’m so thrilled Gareth and Brett are taking on these new responsibilities to help drive the future growth of UM Australia.

“Since Brett and Gareth joined UM, their strategic leadership, passion for people, collaborative leadership styles and in-depth experience in building teams that deliver to clients’ needs has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Their promotions are wholeheartedly well-deserved and will help accelerate the growth of UM in Australia,” she added.

Elliott said it was an “exciting time” to be in the media industry, especially considering the fast-changing landscape of an election year.

“I have an enviable team of talented people with a thirst to succeed and thrive, and together we look forward to building the momentum of Canberra’s office and securing our place as the leading media agency in the market,” he said.

Nicholls added, “In such a fast moving and evolving market, holding onto the best talent is the key indicator that your agency culture is strong.

“Taking on this new role is incredibly exciting as it allows me to continue to grow our client relationships, drive new business growth and most importantly foster the great talent pool that we have in UM. All critical factors in ensuring the agency’s success.”

Ruys concluded, “Brett and Gareth have quickly built reputations as two of the most passionate and influential leaders in our business. Their teams, their clients and I all have enormous respect and admiration for them both and I am very confident they will continue to have a positive impact on UM.”

Both promotions are effective immediately. Nicholls and Elliott both report directly to CEO Anathea Ruys.