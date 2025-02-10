UK’s Channel 4 Scores A Touchdown With Hilariously Literal Super Bowl Ad

As the UK braced itself for a night of touchdowns, tackles, and high-stakes drama, the UK’s Channel 4 threw its own spiral into the Super Bowl conversation. In classic irreverent style, the broadcaster launched a playful new ad that takes the name of the NFL final quite literally.

The 40-second film, created by Channel 4’s in-house agency 4Creative, sets the stage with an all-American opening: the Stars and Stripes filling the screen and a voiceover booming, “It’s game time. As the world cheers on, prepare to lose yourselves in the Super Bowl.” It’s the kind of dramatic build-up you’d expect from the biggest sporting event of the year.

Then comes the twist. The flag is dramatically pulled away to reveal… a bowl. A plain, white bowl. With two humble sausages sticking out. In the background, a crowd solemnly chants “Super Bowl,” as an eagle majestically squawks.

From there, the ad dives into a parade of bowls—yes, actual bowls—appearing in various shows available on Channel 4. The voiceover chimes in, “Well, that was just super. And if you wanna see even more Super Bowls, I guess Channel 4 has got you covered.”

The ad is more than just a clever gag. It’s also a cheeky nod to the platform’s new feature, “The Un-algorithmy Algorithm,” which ditches AI recommendations in favour of hand-picked collections.

Directed by Dan Humphreys through Curious Productions and brought to life by creatives Greg Carter and Chris Rice, this is the first campaign under 4Creative’s new executive creative director David Wigglesworth. And what a debut it is.

“Channel 4 first aired the NFL in the 80s as part of its remit to cover sports not shown by other broadcasters,” Wigglesworth said. “For this year’s Super Bowl, we decided to shine the spotlight on this huge event in a uniquely British, altogether different and very Channel 4 way.”

The spot debuted on February 7 and will run through Monday, February 10—ensuring that even if you’re not into football, you can still appreciate the magic of a good bowl.