Uber Reunites Aussie Icons Michael Caton, Stephen Curry & Anthony Simcoe For Uber Green Campaign

Uber has delivered an earned and social creative that highlights Uber Green’s transition to a fully electric rideshare product, which means that riders who want to reduce their emissions can be sure that their ride will take place in an EV at the same cost as an UberX, an important step in Uber’s commitment to an all-electric future.

The campaign brings together Australian film royalty, Michael Caton, Stephen Curry and Anthony Simcoe for the creative via Poem.

In the mockumentary-style piece, Stephen Curry reunites with his old on-screen mates for a catch-up over beers, only to spring an Uber Green ad on them. As Stephen’s shameless brand mentions pile up, his elaborate plan quickly unravels.

The video was shot in the iconic Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre and in one of the most popular EV brands on the Uber platform, and features some surprising cameos from well-known editors of Australia’s oldest and favourite newspaper.

“With this campaign, we wanted to emphasise how Uber Green is making more sustainable choices even easier. Collaborating with these iconic actors and True Blue royalty shows EVs aren’t just a luxury; everyone can make more sustainable choices,” said Peta Fitzgerald, director of communications, Uber ANZ.

“Uber Green being the same price as an UberX means choosing it for your ride is just common sense.”

The integrated multichannel earned campaign has been led by Poem, driving strategy, creative, social, content and publicity.

“Michael, Stephen and Anthony’s cinema and television roles are loved across generations of Aussies,” said Rhania Farah, Poem general manager. “We knew having them on screen together for the first time in over 25 years would be a huge cultural moment and become instantly shareable.”

Poem creative director, Tom Manning added: “Ultimately, looking after Australia is the most Australian thing you can do—and these guys are some of the most loved Australians to tell Australia about that.”

The Uber Green campaign featuring Michael Caton, Stephen Curry and Anthony Simcoe launches on July 9, 2025 and will be supported by earned media and social support from The Betoota Advocate and the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre. The launch film will be followed with shorter narratives.

The press office is supported by research commissioned by Uber which looked at the key barriers to EV adoption among the Australian public.

Key findings include:

Cost emerges as the primary barrier to sustainable choices, cited by over 40 per cent of the general population.

Convenience is equally critical. A significant 65 per cent of individuals admit to choosing less environmentally friendly options due to perceived inconvenience. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger demographics, with a striking 83 per cent of Gen Z making this trade-off, versus 57 per cent of Boomers.

Australians navigate a complex emotional landscape when it comes to sustainable choices. While a significant portion (28 per cent) experiences pride in their green actions, a substantial number (23 per cent) grapple with guilt, often driven by prioritising convenience and cost.

Research reveals that cost and convenience remain common barriers to sustainable choices. Choosing an electric ridesharing option is seen by 75 per cent of respondents as an accessible,

sustainable action.

This campaign is not affiliated with The Castle.

