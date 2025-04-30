Uber Eats Recruits Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson In An Election Mission To Get ‘More Sausages In More Mouths’ In New Work Via Special

The democracy sausage is a tradition of this great nation; a cornerstone of Australian Democracy and the quintessential post-vote snack of choice.

Millions of voters across Australia will head straight for their local sausage barbie, and we applaud you, but with many finding themselves without a sausage (or sizzle) to call their own this election day, Uber Eats is ready to step in to deliver the classic Democracy Sausage.

Fronted by celebrity chef and adopted Aussie, Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson, the campaign aims to ensure thousands of voters in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are able to get their hands on an election day snag. It runs full tilt at election tropes, from political-style bill posters to endorsement videos to real-time updates on how Australia likes its Democracy Sausage, as the orders pile up on the big day.

The campaign via Special will show up across a series of social and digital spots, OOH and influencer channels supported by EssenceMediacom; and is the latest innovative offering under the ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ banner– a series that has previously starred Kris and Kendall Jenner, Tom Felton, Nicola Coughlan, Jason Alexander, Andy Murray and Cher.

On the menu? A classic selection of meat and vegetarian snags, served up with a choice of mustard, barbecue or tomato sauce – with an option to add cooked onions too . Each customisable meat and vegetarian option will be sold on bread and come in limited-edition containers, available for $3.50 each on Uber Eats.

“Whether people are voting in their budgies at the surfclub, or dashing into their local public school to cast their ballot, the post-vote democracy sausage is a cherished part of Aussie culture,” said head of marketing, Uber ANZ, Nicole Bardsley. “We’re supplementing the incredible work of local fundraising teams to help early voters – or those without a local fundraising option – get almost, almost the real experience from the comfort of their homes. And we’re doing it to support our ongoing partner – the Australian Red Cross.”

“When we found out just how many go without a democracy sausage on election day, we knew we needed a common sense solution to reduce the number of voters going snagless,” added creative at Special, Magnus Flynn. “After all, Australia on election day is like a pair of tongs: both sides come together for a sausage. That’s something worth preserving.”

Uber Eats will donate $3.50 from every order of the Democracy Sausage to the Australian Red Cross this election day.

Just open the Uber Eats app and search “democracy sausage” on May 3rd.

CREDITS

Uber Eats:

Senior Director of Marketing, International: Lucinda Barlow

Senior Director of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

Head of Marketing, ANZ: Nicole Bardsley

Sr. Marketing Manager: Olivia Sykes

APAC Agency Lead,: Bec Morton

Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

Director Communications, ANZ: Peta Fitzgerald

Head of Delivery Communications, ANZ: Nick Vindin

Communications, ANZ: Josh O’Connor

Social Media Manager, APAC: Chanelle Murray

Social Media Associate; Haley Evirgen

Media Lead, ANZ: Rob Maddison

Special:

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Group Creative Directors: Peter Defries & Alan Wilson

Lead Creatives: Toby Moore & Magnus Flynn

Managing Director: Lauren Portelli

Team Leads: Chris Braks, Rachel McEwen

Business Director: Cali Fish

Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth

Strategy Director: Heather Sheen

Executive Producer: Margot Fitzpatrick

Integrated Producer: Will Sealey

Head Of Stills: Nick Lilley

Stills Producer: Danielle Senecky

Head Of Design: Adam Shear

Finished Art: John Rivera, Jen Bailey

Managing Director PR: Alex Bryant

Creative Strategy Director PR: Kate Wilkinson

Account Manager PR : Helena Hampshire

Special Made: Editor: Ollie Knocker

Maverick:

Rose Freeburn: Innovation Director

Jessica Sandow: Executive Producer

Mackenzie Argent: Associate Producer

Machine Studio (Film):

Director: Josh Mullins

Producer: Sam Boneham

Editors: Hugh O’Brien + Damien Boneham

Rumble Studios:

Sound Executive Producer: Michael Gie

Sound Designer: Daniel William

Wellcom Worldwide (Stills):

Group Account Director : Kariena Foyle

Christina Kouvaras: Senior Producer

Photographer: Sean Thomas

Retouching: Wellcom Worldwide

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Retail Agency: Hatched