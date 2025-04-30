Uber Eats Recruits Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson In An Election Mission To Get ‘More Sausages In More Mouths’ In New Work Via Special

The democracy sausage is a tradition of this great nation; a cornerstone of Australian Democracy and the quintessential post-vote snack of choice.
Millions of voters across Australia will head straight for their local sausage barbie, and we applaud you, but with many finding themselves without a sausage (or sizzle) to call their own this election day, Uber Eats is ready to step in to deliver the classic Democracy Sausage.
Fronted by celebrity chef and adopted Aussie, Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson, the campaign aims to ensure thousands of voters in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney are able to get their hands on an election day snag. It runs full tilt at election tropes, from political-style bill posters to endorsement videos to real-time updates on how Australia likes its Democracy Sausage, as the orders pile up on the big day.
The campaign via Special will show up across a series of social and digital spots, OOH and influencer channels supported by EssenceMediacom; and is the latest innovative offering under the ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ banner– a series that has previously starred Kris and Kendall Jenner, Tom Felton, Nicola Coughlan, Jason Alexander, Andy Murray and Cher.
On the menu? A classic selection of meat and vegetarian snags, served up with a choice of mustard, barbecue or tomato sauce – with an option to add cooked onions too . Each customisable meat and vegetarian option will be sold on bread and come in limited-edition containers, available for $3.50 each on Uber Eats.
“Whether people are voting in their budgies at the surfclub, or dashing into their local public school to cast their ballot, the post-vote democracy sausage is a cherished part of Aussie culture,” said head of marketing, Uber ANZ, Nicole Bardsley. “We’re supplementing the incredible work of local fundraising teams to help early voters – or those without a local fundraising option – get almost, almost the real experience from the comfort of their homes. And we’re doing it to support our ongoing partner – the Australian Red Cross.”
“When we found out just how many go without a democracy sausage on election day, we knew we needed a common sense solution to reduce the number of voters going snagless,” added creative at Special, Magnus Flynn. “After all, Australia on election day is like a pair of tongs: both sides come together for a sausage. That’s something worth preserving.”
Uber Eats will donate $3.50 from every order of the Democracy Sausage to the Australian Red Cross this election day.
Just open the Uber Eats app and search “democracy sausage” on May 3rd.
