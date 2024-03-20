Uber Carshare Straps In Racing Icon Valtteri Bottas For “Second Car” Campaign, Via Poem

Uber Carshare has released the second iteration of its “Australia’s Second Car” platform across earned media and social media, partnering with race car driver Valtteri Bottas.

Together, Uber Carshare and Valtteri have designed and fully customised a classic Ute to create the perfect second car, with everything an Aussie could need for an epic road trip. Check out the launch content for Valtteri’s second car here.

The new phase of the campaign aims to inspire Aussies to get out and explore Australia without the limitations of their first car. The Ute has been fully revamped inside and out with a fresh coat of Uber Carshare matching teal paint, mullet aeration technology, a meat pie warmer, an esky to keep drinks cold, a bike rack, fishing rod holder, a freshwater shower, hills hoist, thong holder and even in-built sunscreen and bug repellent dispensers – everything one would need for a road trip across Australia.

“Uber Carshare is a relatively new and disruptive product to the traditional rental car category. The challenge has been to create an idea that’s simple, human and culturally relevant. Together, I believe we’ve been able to create something really special that explains what Uber Carshare is whilst carving it a place within Aussie culture,” said Poem founder Rob Lowe.

“We know Australians love to get away during their Easter holidays, but their everyday car may not fit the bill. This campaign is another major step in our journey to drive awareness of Uber Carshare. Our agency village of Poem, Hello Social, and EssenceMediaCom has come together to deliver something truly impactful,” said Andy Morley, director of marketing for Uber APAC.

“Across our Uber masterbrand we are hyper-focused on creating ads and working with talents and celebrities that Aussies can resonate with culturally. When we were first presented with the opportunity to work with Valtteri, we could see the alignments between him and our brand straight away. Valtteri has a clear love for this country, a passion for exploring new landscapes (like a true Aussie) and we couldn’t think of anyone better to provide the ultimate road trip-worthy ‘Second Car’ for Aussies to enjoy”.

As well as Valtteri’s iconic Ute, there are other cars on the Uber Carshare platform that have been given the “VB road-trip worthy seal of approval”. These cars will be stocked with a VB road trip kit, including a car air freshener, beach towel, drinks cooler, sunnies, and more, for the first person to book them.

Supporting the launch content is a targeted influencer campaign developed by Hello Social including Lachy McIntyre, Ella Watkins and Shepmates. Social content will be supported by media spend via EssenceMediaCom.

For more information on how to book Valtteri’s ‘second’ car or check out the Valtteri ‘road-trip-approved’ cars, head to the Uber Carshare blog.

