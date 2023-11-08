Uber Carshare Challenges The Traditional Notion Of A Second Car In New Work Via Special

Uber drives home just how easily Australians can live the multi-car dream without owning multiple cars in a new campaign for Uber Carshare that positions the brand as “Australia’s second car”.

The new brand proposition, via Special, redefines what multi-car ownership means to Australians who have long lapped up the dream of freedom through car ownership. It re-frames Uber Carshare as an alternative to buying a second (or third or fourth) vehicle, with users easily able to rent a car by the hour, day, week or longer when they need an extra or different pair of wheels.

Hero assets include 30- and 15-second films where a confident woman introduces us to her first car – and her numerous second cars thanks to Uber Carshare. We follow her through a range of scenarios, from moving furniture with an SUV and taking an open-topped sports car for a spin along a windswept coast to ordering at the drive-through and doing family airport runs – even introducing her second husband in her second car at her second wedding. Creative spans BVOD, OLV, digital, CRM, OOH, radio and social.

“Australia has one of the highest rates of private car ownership globally, with more than half of Australian households owning more than one car. We know that a lot of these second cars are bought for a particular use case and sat idle for the rest of the time, so with this launch we wanted to show how Uber Carshare is the ideal solution for those second car needs. We’re excited to bring this new campaign to a more mainstream audience and showcase car sharing with the Uber convenience Aussies know and love,” said David Griffiths, head of marketing, Uber ANZ.

“Like 92% of Australians, I’m a proud car-owner. But not too proud to acknowledge its shortcomings. So the idea of being able to access thousands of second cars that can do all the things my car can’t, just makes sense,” said James Sexon, Uber APAC creative director at Special.

The campaign launched 6 November 2023.

