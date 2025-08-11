Ubank Clarifies Personal Finance Chaos In New Campaign Via Infinity Squared

Ubank has partnered with production agency Infinity Squared to launch its new campaign – ‘See Money Better, Do Money Better’ – that brings to life the invisible stresses of modern money management.

The campaign coincides with the launch of a number of new Ubank features that give customers better visibility and insights to their personal finance. This includes a Bills account and Bill Planner

which, combined with Ubank Spend and Save accounts, create a holistic system in the Ubank app to budget, bank and plan ahead in one place.

Developed by Ubank’s in-house creative team alongside Infinity Squared, the campaign reimagines the overwhelming money moments that are all-too-familiar for young Aussie banking customers.

“At the heart of this campaign is a simple insight: The shift towards a cashless society has made money feel abstract and chaotic,” said Andrew Morrison, chief customer experience officer at

Ubank. “With subscriptions, automated payments, and micro-transactions flying under the radar, we frequently hear from young Australians that they feel financially disoriented.”

Infinity Squared worked closely with Ubank to translate this insight into visual metaphors that anyone with a bank can relate to, recreating the familiar feeling of your money having a life of its own in a chaotic tableaux, demonstrating how Ubank brings clarity and helps its younger customer base take back control.

Some of the key features highlighted in the campaign include Cash Flow, tracking to monitor income and expenses in real time, Bill Planner to prepare for and pay regular expenses ahead of time and Savings Targets that help customers save faster for short and long-term goals.

“Lack of visibility is a huge barrier to young people succeeding with money,” adds Morrison. “Ubank products are designed to help customers to see their money clearly so they can find more ways to get ahead. It’s exciting to bring that to life.”

The campaign is also a reflection of a growing trend toward direct partnerships between brands’ in-house creative teams and production companies.

“Infinity has been working directly with brands for more than 15 years now, and it’s great to see that approach becoming more commonplace,” said Melanie Reardon, executive producer at Infinity

Squared. “Collaborating closely with the in-house brand team at Ubank from the outset allowed us to move faster, stay aligned, and craft a campaign that works harder on screen.”

‘See Money Better, Do Money Better’ is now rolling out nationally across TV, online, outdoor and social channels.

Credits

Client: Ubank

Campaigns & Content Director: Katie Chandler

Brand Growth Director: Nic Lloyd

Creative Director: Callam Hanks

Senior Producer: Rosie Parker

Copywriters: Henry Stafford & Jake Landa

Production Company: Infinity Squared

Director: Jesse James McElroy

Executive Producer: Melanie Reardon

Senior Producer: Henry Richardson

DOP: Aaron McLisky

Production Designer: Banjo Fitzsimon

H&MU Artist: Margo Regan

Wardrobe Stylist: Olivia Simpson

Post Production (Offline, VFX & Online Edit): White Chocolate – Chris Grocott

Editor: Josh Regoli

Music & Sound: Rumble Studios

Photography: Flint – Andreas Smetana