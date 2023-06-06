Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire

Twitter’s Ad Sales Still Plummeting Despite Linda Yaccarino Hire
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Twitter’s US ad sales are down by 59 per cent year-on-year, according to the company’s internal reporting. What’s more, it is regularly missing its US weekly sales projections.

That Twitter has been losing ad sales is nothing new. An exodus of advertisers started as soon as Elon Musk acquired the company from founder Jack Dorsey.

However, these internal sales projections, seen by The New York Times, suggest that the social media site is performing worse than Musk admitted in March – he claimed a 50 per cent drop in ad sales – and hiring NBCUniversal advertising and partnerships boss Linda Yaccarino as the company’s new CEO.

Musk had also claimed in April that advertisers were returning to Twitter and that his efforts to preserve “free speech” on the platform were not a deterrent to ad dollars. Clearly, that isn’t the case.

Even third-party web analysts Similarweb have found that the overall traffic to Twitter’s online ads portal was down by 18.7 per cent year-over-year in April.

Advertisers have reportedly been perturbed by more of Musk’s antics on Twitter.

Musk promised that Twitter would show an exclusive premiere of What is a Woman? a documentary created by noted right-wing transphobe and self-proclaimed “theocratic fascist.” However, after reviewing the contents of the film, Twitter’s trust and safety execs chose to back away from the deal, due to concerns that it could be viewed as hate speech based, specifically, on its content around misgendering.

But Musk decided that he would step over the top of the team and show the film anyway. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s VP of Trust and Safety, and another high-profile member of the team stepped down. Irwin had only been with the company for a year and took over the trust and safety team following the departure of Yoel Roth, who also decided he could not work with Musk.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Twitter

Latest News

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
  • Marketing

Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club

Kate & Co. PR has been appointed as the new agency for Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) after a competitive pitch process. The PR agency is tasked with managing media relations, strategic ambassador program and influencer engagement across MRC’s key carnival periods, as well as driving corporate communications, particularly around the current redevelopment of Caulfield Racecourse […]

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
  • Opinion

Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective

In this guest, TrinityP3 media business director Stephen Wright does his best Zoolander to declare that indie agencies are SO hot right now… A session last week at Cannes in Cairns with the almost identical title – heralded the recent success of media agency independents but for those in attendance there was no complete picture […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023
  • Media

Australian Audio Oscars Returns For 2023

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs), dubbed the Australian Audio Oscars, powered by iHeart are returning for 2023. The 2023 Australian Podcast Awards will have a total of 30 award categories from Best New Podcast to Podcast of the Year and every genre-based category in between. Over 45 judges listened to nearly 700 submissions in 2022, […]

filling form online, questionnaire survey on laptop screen
  • Technology

Dynata Expands inBrain Survey Platform To APAC

First-party data firm Dynata has launched its inBrain survey-based monetisation platform into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The product is live in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand and more markets will follow next year. Dynata said that its inBrain platform is a leader in sourcing, qualifying and engaging real and unique mobile-first consumers and has […]

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun
  • Campaigns

Say It With Your Chest: Stella Insurance Releases New Brand Campaign, Via Cocogun

Female-focused car insurance brand, Stella has launched a new brand campaign,  “It Takes Boobs,” conceptualised by Cocogun. Based on the premise that language shapes the way we see the world, the campaign celebrates courage, integrity and audacity and expands the vernacular around bravery to include a new phrase: “It Takes Boobs.” The campaign features women […]