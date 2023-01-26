Twitter Rolls Out Search Keyword Ads To All Advertisers In Beta Test

Twitter has launched Search Keywords Ads, a new conversion campaign objective in the Twitter Ads interface.

The new tool will allow users to promote sponsored tweets to appear at the top of search results for specific keywords. This should allow advertisers to reach a wider audience, as well as one with a higher intent than those that just see ads in the home feed.

Search Keywords Ads are a new Conversion ‘campaign objective’ in the Twitter Ads interface. For now, these campaigns will optimize only for conversions to advertiser websites, and they require the integration of the Twitter Pixel or Conversion API (CAPI) to maximize relevance. pic.twitter.com/xCowp8yvfL — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 25, 2023

As with other promoted tweets, these new search ads will be labelled as “promoted” to avoid any confusion.

However, while the new tool will likely be welcomed by advertisers — if there are any left on Twitter — the move does seem to run contrary to Elon Musk’s plans for the site. Musk has constantly discussed moving Twitter away from an advertising-based business model and has even mooted a pricier subscription option that would guarantee that users see no adverts at all.