TV Ratings (24/06/2025): Nine Brought Back Fan Favourites Stack & Mel For The Premiere Of Australia’s Most Identical

Overnight 2,129,000 people tuned into Nine Network to watch the premiere of Australia’s Most Identical. The two part special series hosted by the Blocks Scott Cam and dual Summer and Winter Olympian turned doctor, Jana Pittman, grabbed a total TV National average audience of 731,000.

The program brought together 100 sets of identical twins to compete in a series of scientific and entertaining challenges aimed at determining which pair is the most identical in the nation.

Last nights episode featured a variety of tests, including 3D facial scans, assessments of creative capabilities, and evaluations of physical, intellectual, and personality similarities, all whilst identical twin doctors and TV presenters, Dr. Xand and Dr. Chris van Tulleken curated the challenges.

In one of the challenges the set of twins were placed in two identical rooms, prompted with taking three photos. After the twins had snapped three photos they would then compare the similarity of the pictures. The results were astonishing, with a lot of twins even opting to select identical props and poses for their photos.

Making their long awaited return to television after a two year break is ex-travel guides Stack and Mel Wilburn. After six hilarious years on Travel Guides, the twins decided to trade in their passports in order to spend more time with their families.

Over on Seven and 10 and their most popular entertainment programs were The Chase, and MasterChef. For Seven, The Chase had a total TV national reach of 1,480,000 and an total TV National average of 679,000. And for Network 10 MasterChef did the numbers of 1,231,000 and 654,000.