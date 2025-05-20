TV Ratings (19/5/25): Families Scammed By ‘Brisbane’s Best Astrologer’ Told To Perform ‘Bizarre Rituals’

Last night, Aussies tuned in to A Current Affair to learn how families claimed ‘Brisbane’s best astrologer’ scammed them out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Govindu, the so-called spiritual god, performs ‘cosmic miracles’ from his Brisbane rental.

“He closed his eyes basically and then he said that ‘I can see your aura right now and it’s been covered by dark forces and there’s an indication of black magic being performed on your family’,” one father told A Current Affair.

“He was very convincing,” another woman said.

“He started saying there are salts of three little children inside you that can cause too much harm, which could even lead to your death at an early age”.

“I tried to save my family. “I was so convinced there was no way out,” the father said.

This man is so embarrassed about the money he lost, he hasn’t even told his family. A Current Affair has hidden his face, but the father wants to warn others.

“How did you not see the red flags along the way?” A Current Affair reported asked.

“He was so convincing. My personal condition was so overrun with my family situation. He was just my saviour,” the man said.

The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,713,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,110,000 for Nine.

Also on Nine, The Floor, a strategy and trivia show which aired last month, siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 2,035,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,116,000.

Over on Channel 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,335,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 788,000.

Over on Seven, Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAF) brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,514,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 782,000.

FWAW 2024 winner Daisy Lamb has claimed that “multiple sources” have confirmed that Farmer Tom ends up with Georgie.

“However, one of his neighbours near him actually messaged me and said that Eliza had moved to the farm and is working as a teacher there. So I’m not too sure whether he does pick one girl and changes his mind and goes to the other, I’m not too sure, but that was a major update spoiler”.

We’ve yet to see who Tom actually picks, but with Monday night’s episode revealing that his final two consist of Eliza and Georgie, the rumour is heating up.