TV Ratings (18/04/2024): I’m A Celebrity Wins Prime Time And Key Demos

An average TV audience of more than 900,000 tuned in to watch reality TV star Brittany Hockley and former Paralympian Ellie Cole get booted from the Jungle.

With a finale on Sunday evening, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is getting down to the business end, and there are only three more contestants left in the South African jungle.

Only days after Cole opened up about how little recognition Paralympians received from sporting bodies compared to their Olympic peers, the Australian public voted her off the show alongside former contestant of The Bachelor, Hockley.

The remaining contestants are Skye Wheatley, Callum Hole and Tristan MacManus, who will remain in camp until Sunday.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reached a total TV audience of 1.39 million overnight, and had an average audience of 908,000. It was the top rating TV show outside of news for 25-54 year olds, pulling an average audience of 279,000 for this demographic.

Seven’s coverage of the AFL (Western Bulldogs’ mauling of St Kilda) reached 1.56 million; but only had an average audience of 443,000. Meanwhile, Nine’s coverage of the NRL’s nail-biter between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters reached 1.49 million and had an average audience of 644,000.

Seven’s evening news bulletin was the top rating program of Thursday, reaching 2.1 million Aussies and delivering an average audience of 1.3 million.

The top 20 TV programs of Thursday, 18 April, as measured by OzTAM