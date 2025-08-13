TV Ratings (12/8/25): Laura Sharrad Takes Home Masterchef Win

Last night, Masterchef’s Grand Finale saw Laura Sharrad take home the coveted trophy. The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,392,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 784,000 for Channel 10.

Season 17 of MasterChef began with a record 24 contestants. The judges included Gold Logie nominee Poh Ling Yeow, Andy Allen, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

For last night’s finale, only two contestants remained: Laura Sharrad and Callum Hann.

It marked Laura’s third time on MasterChef, placing second in both season 6 and season 12, and also Callum’s second time heading into a grand finale, having placed second in season 2 and fourth in season 12.

After a two-hour-long battle, it was Laura Sharrad who walked away being crowned the winner of this year’s MasterChef and with the $250,000 prize.

Over on Nine, The Block did the numbers as viewers tuned in in droves. Episode 11 of season 21 brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,711,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 961,000.

Week 3 of The Block is well underway and waterproofing remains top of mind for many of the houses.

Can is without Han this week, who was told not to work after her stomach pain landed her in the hospital yesterday.

To compensate, Can has brought in a secret weapon helper in Block legend and plumber Tom Calleja, hoping this Waterproof Wednesday is going to be a breeze.

Former AFL player Josh Gibson also showed up on site with Scott Cam, with the duo presenting Blockheads with a special challenge.

The prize is Scotty’s caravan, a $260,000 Titanium van, officially the biggest Block challenge prize.

To win, Blockheads must revamp the tourist spot Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa over the next few weeks.

Each team has $23,000 to work on a spa spot, all of which do not even have floors.

Back on site, GMac gives House 2 the sign-off to waterproof, even giving Tommy a hug.

Can is desperately trying to keep it together without Han. To top it all off, she receives a phone call to learn she can’t schedule to have her underfloor heating installed, pushing her over the edge.

“I can’t keep going like this,” she sobs.

From her sick bed, Han has a good idea, promising to save the day: rather than the ‘farmhouse chic’ vibe of paneling only halfway up the wall, she wants the paneling to go all the way up.

At dinner later that day, Shelley makes an announcement: Scott Cam has just become a grandfather!

The celebrations follow the Blockheads back to the site. Even Han, who resurrected from her sick bed, is dancing with the Blockheads.

Over on Seven, The Voice saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,553,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 812,000.