TV Ratings (09/03/2025): The MAFS Zoo Loses Two As Lauren & Clint Call It Quits

It’s the morning after that ill-fated dinner party blow-up, and all eyes are on Jamie and Carina, with last night’s episode of MAFS raking in a total TV national reach of 3,229,000 and a national average of 1,843,000 for the Nine Network.

Jamie, still salty, declares her friendship with Carina officially over, while Carina just looks nervous about the impending showdown.

But before we can even get to that, there’s a bigger question looming: will Lauren and Clint actually show up after skipping the dinner party they technically set on fire? The answer? A dramatic, fashionably late entrance that immediately sets off a grilling session from the group.

Lauren, never one to hold back, calls the others “boganic” (don’t ask, we don’t know either), while Clint doubles down on their decision to avoid the “embarrassment” of the dinner party. John Aiken, the expert who has truly seen it all, is visibly stunned.

The back-and-forth continues until, in the least shocking move of the night, the couple both decide to leave—or as Lauren so eloquently puts it, “leave-ing the zoo”. And with that, the pair exit, stage left, without so much as a goodbye.

Meanwhile, other couples are riding a rollercoaster of emotions. Awhina and Adrian are thriving (for now), Jacqui and Ryan’s session goes from intellectual compliments to full-blown tears (also, Ryan accidentally headbutts her—whoops), and Jeff and Rhi bring the wholesome vibes we desperately needed after all the chaos.

And then there’s Jamie and Dave. Jamie finally drops the L-word… but Dave doesn’t say it back. The experts call out Jamie’s “mama bear” tendencies (which apparently involve more roaring than nurturing), and she finally apologises to Carina. But are the cracks starting to show in MAFS’ most solid couple?

With emotions running high, friendships and relationships being tested, and the zoo now down two members, we can only imagine what the next episode holds- but one thing is for almost certain, it will continue to do the numbers for Nine.