TV Ratings (07/07/2025): Aussies Tune Out As Parental Guidance Tackles Consent

Parental Guidance did the numbers last night with a total TV national reach of 1,885,000, but more than half of its viewers seemed not to stick around with a national average of just 671,000.

The program ranked third overall and first among non-news programs in terms of reach, but fell to 14th in terms of averages—a significant decline for the program, which only aired its first episode of the third season last Monday.

Despite the depressing numbers, the program last night addressed one of its most important topics to date: consent.

Four Australian families with four very different parenting styles were tasked with having open conversations about consent with their children.

While each had their own approach to the topic, it was parenting expert Daniel Principe who really highlighted how critical this topic is.

“There’s always concern for me that it can suggest that ‘someone had it coming to them’ or ‘that’s a type of person that we shouldn’t respect as much as someone as fully clothed’,” he explained.

“We have to address that. It shouldn’t change how we relate to the respect and decency and care that person is owed.”

“I speak to parents all the time , navigating this and wanting to go, ‘Where do we draw the line, when is it OK?'” he continued.

As a mum of two, it was host Ally Langdon who was most moved by what she described as “one of the most important conversations I’ve ever been involved in”.

“Every one of us” she confessed needs to rethink the approach to that conversation.

“I think we need to turn this conversation around, with our boys, about how we respect women and not disrespect them because of what they choose to wear,” Mum Sofia admitted.