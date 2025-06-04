TV Ratings (03/06/2025): Awkward Almost Kiss Leaves Farmer Wants A Wife Hopefuls Rattled

It was a relatively quiet night on TV again last night with Seven News taking out the top spot with a total TV national reach of 2,313,000 and a national average of 1,482,000.

LEGO Masters once again achieved an impressive reach of 1,779,000 but saw a drop-off in interest with a national average of just 716,000.

Over on Seven, Farmer Wants A Wife did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,411,000 and a national average of 806,000. The drama was kept alive by Tasmanian Farmer Jack who treated hopeful Hayley to a barn dinner date at Cradle Mountain’s wildlife sanctuary.

It seemed like things were all smooth sailing for the pair, but when Hayley leaned in for a kiss, things got awkward. Jack hesitated, offering a quick kiss on the cheek before continuing to sip his beer.

“If he wants to kiss me, he will,” Hayley said afterwards. “I’m okay for it not to be tonight… it can be another time.”

The drama left Olivia and Sarah hopeful that their journey with Farmer Jack isn’t over yet.