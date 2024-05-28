Turtle Bay CMO: ‘AI Has Swept Away Our Competitors’
The chief marketing officer of the Turtle Bay resort in Oahu, Hawaii has claimed that AI has had such a transformative effect on his marketing operations it has seen the business sweep away its competitors.
Speaking on a panel at the Salesforce Connections marketing summit in Chicago, Robert Marusi told a room full of journalists (including one jet-lagged B&T staffer) that AI has given the Turtle Bay resort a chance to steal a march on its competitors with better marketing and through hiring more staff.
Describing his use of Salesforce’s AI tools to create personalised itineraries for guests, Marusi explained the benefits his company has received.
“A funny thing happened along the way, as well. We’re actually hiring people now because of what AI has done to our top line. That’s because of the conversions generated, the site visits that are generating the conversions and the 50 per cent better engagement that we’re getting from the concierge talking to guests. We’re driving the top line at 40 per cent levels which, in a pretty significant resort, is giving us the ability to hire more people,” he said.
He added that “most” of the new hires were “consumer-facing” and covered roles including guest activities, concierge and assisting them around the resort simply because the AI tools were “driving” greater occupancy and interest in the activities that the resort provides, such as golfing, horse riding or surfing.
“To piggyback on that, we’re now recruiting and retaining the employee of the future. The younger employees who want to play with our guest console and almost create a gamification — like, ‘Hey I’m gonna get the highest propensity and I’m going to post it to the rest of my teammates’ — it’s become this incredible hiring and retaining tool that I thought it would,” he explained.
Marusi was joined on stage by three other CMOs — Ariel Kelman, Salesforce’s global CMO, Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social and Greg Howell, president and co-owner of Flexo Concepts. However, he was by far the most bullish of the three about the effect AI has had on his business — and its competitors.
“As an early adopter, I’ve absolutely swept away our competitors to the point where they don’t know what I’m doing. It’s magical in that regard,” said Marusi.
“[First mover advantage] is gonna last a while, because here’s what’s happening along the way, you have a C-suite that is thinking ‘Whoa, don’t ruffle it, I’ve got five, six years left in the game, don’t bring all that to me, I’m not going to get educated on it.’ And then you have the early adopters. Technology is on a rocketship and our leadership is plateauing a bit unless you take into account these people who want to get ahead and learn it.”
Marusi’s claim is bold but, to his chagrin, the rest of the industry will start to catch up — or at least start operating in the same way soon.
“There are large brands that have pretty much just adopted what we’re doing and bringing it into their loyalty program, personalisation and deliverables. It’s going to be a bit of time to come [before they catch up] but [AI] is something that’s not really a decision any more, it’s going to become table stakes. When that intersection happens, I don’t know,” he said.
In fact, Marusi said that he would be exporting his learnings from Turtle Bay to other resorts owned by its parent company BRE Hotels & Resorts in Hawaii and California.
However, Marusi explained that Turtle Bay’s adoption of AI was not as simple as giving its staff a new computer system to get used to. Instead, it required a more systematic and cultural shift.
“You have to change the mindset, transform the people who are going to be part of it, create this groundswell and get to adoption. That’s a runway that really have to put the resources into and get it entrenched in your culture. And if you don’t, then you take the chance of it failing and failing pretty quickly,” he said.
Securing buy-in from the rest of Turtle Bay and BRE’s leadership was also important. “It’s not cheap,” said Marusi, adding that he had to demonstrate ROI on every separate part of Salesforce’s Cloud suite of tools but that he was able to demonstrate that quickly.
“I took one module, one cloud environment at a time and did an ROI on it, put it in, I had success in great run rate and great adoption. Then I went to my next one, built the ROI model, put it in, had the success and it gave me the track to keep going. It gave me the trust from my ownership to say, ‘He’s onto something, it’s working, let’s keep it going,” he said.
“That was big. Each of our hotels are mid-market businesses. It’s not an enterprise business. My little mid-market business is, all of a sudden, becoming an enterprise business. They’re actually paying attention to me now,” he added.
Please login with linkedin to commentSalesforce Turtle Bay
Latest News
Ash Barty & Michael Hooper Among Sport Superstars Joining Stan Olympic Coverage
With less than two months until the world’s eyes turn to Paris, B&T was delighted to be in attendance at the beautiful Bennelong Restaurant at the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stan Sport announced its comprehensive coverage plans for 2024’s showpiece event – the Olympic Games. Stan Sport will feature every event from Paris 2024 […]
TV Ratings (28/05/2024): Aussies Tune In To Watch Ava Being Ousted On The Summit
As much as B&T enjoys Nine's The Summit, we felt Sylvester Stallone's 'Cliffhanger' had a far better eviction process.
Leading Brands And Agencies To Share Insights In Boomtown MasterClass, Following Brand Success In Regional Australia
Look no further than the value of regional areas than these testimonials. Or listen to Icehouse's Great Southern Land.
Richard And Christian Wilkins Delve Into The Family Dynamics Of Well-Loved Celebs In New Podcast
Best known for his brazen fashion sense, Christian Wilkins joins dad Richard on this new & decidedly frock-free podcast.
Reconciliation Australia Launches National Reconciliation Week Campaign Via Carbon Creative
Here's important work from Reconciliation Australia. Plus, there's no John Farnham songs or a trip to a polling booth.
Who Rules The Roost In Indie Agency Land? Best Of The Best Media Agency Leaders – Independent
In what was no easy task, B&T counts down the top 10 indie media CEOs.
The Benevolent Society Empowers Aussies To Live Life Their Way In Latest Brand Campaign
The Benevolent Society is much like the office clean freak - doing good for everyone, just without the obvious OCD.
Nine Metro Mastheads Launch Get Fit Content Series With Colonial First State
Nine's mastheads to ramp up its financial advice beyond two-minute noodles & moving back in with your parents.
Married At First Sight New Zealand Returns To 9Now
You can now watch MAFS New Zealand on 9Now. Although the media company probably has bigger problems at the moment.
Shark Tank’s Sabri Suby Ranks Influencer E-Commerce Businesses To See What Businesses Can Learn To Do (And Not Do)
Who hasn't dreamed of chucking it all in for their own ecommerce business? Here's tips for picking a stud from a dud.
Rising Festival Partners With News Corp To Revive mX Newspaper
Melbourne commuters to be given free mystery media platform from last century. Yes, print returns for a short time.
Carsales & Sydney Swans Launch First Collaborative Ad Campaign
Carsales teams with the top-of-the-table Swans in latest campaign. Also cue the bandwagon jumping Sydney supporters.
Porsche Reviews Creative Agency
Nothing says "midlife crisis" like a Porsche, does it? Or for men who can't afford one - the ill-thought-out ponytail.
Footy Fans Front & Centre In Youi’s Latest Partnership Platform
Insurer acknowledges passionate footy fans in latest campaign. Although not the drunk, abusive, streaking type.
Deloitte Digital Named Adobe Partner Of The Year
Anyone using Photoshop for staff leaving cards never got a look-in.
Are Media Gives Australian Women A Brand New Way To Shop
Are Media is giving women a "brand new way to shop". Not that B&T thought they needed anymore encouragement.
ARN iHeart Launches Series To Unearth Next Gen Of Podcasting Talent
Is your passion gardening manures, trifles or decoupage? Think it would make a great podcast? Here's your chance.
Ahm And Hoyts Launch 2-For-1 Movie Tickets On Fridays
Are you an ahm member? Well, get set to bore colleagues senseless with your Mad Max review with this free movie offer.
GumGum Snares Niall Hogan From Ogury Singapore
GumGum nabs Singapore-based Niall Hogan for GM role. Says he's looking forward to the chewing gum & beer after 10.30.
Experts Unpack The Future Of Loyalty Programs & Gen AI
Think artichoke belongs on pizza? What about AI's impact on loyalty programs? Alas, just one of those answered here.
Qantas Magazine Promotes Genevra Leek To Editor-In-Chief
Nothing soothes the numbness in the arse on a long haul flight quite like the Qantas Magazine. And the drinks trolley.
Today The Brave Appointed Westmead Fertility Centre Agency Of Record
Agency declares "it's set to deliver" after winning Westmead Fertility Centre. Promises no fluffy ducks in the ads, too.
Connection Is Key: Wavemaker’s Peter Andrew’s Lessons From LA
Peter Andrew is back from a stint at Wavemaker's LA office. And, sadly, not a single brush with an ex-Neighbours star.
European OOH Firm Appoints oOh! Co-Founder Noel Cook To Lead Australian Expansion
The OMA Christmas drinks set to turn nasty as European interloper looks at local expansion in already crowded market.
Claxon Announces Pro-Bono Partnership With Serving Our People
Well done to the Claxon crew on this excellent pro bono initiative. Hopefully their reward is sleeping better.
Neighbourhood Strategy Wins Global Brand Architecture Strategy Work With Canva
The best thing about a billion dollar client like Canva isn't the work but the hope they'll pay their bills on time.
PHD Hires Brendan Hewitt To Replace Remi Barker As Sydney Head Of Strategy
Following extensive negotiations on office car parking spot, PHD has snared Brendan Hewitt as its strategy lead.
Former Couriers Please Marketer Launches B2B Marketing Consultancy Three Zero Nine
Seasoned marketer Ben King launches his own mysteriously named agency, Three Zero Nine. Unravel its mysteries here.
Dentsu Sports Analytics & Fonto Launch SponsorshipBI Following Pilot With Cricket Australia
In possibly bad news for synchronised swimming, a new analytics platform set to measure sports marketing's ROI.
Baby Boomers Less Likely To Watch Olympics With Inclusion Of Breaking & Skateboarding
Study finds older Aussies dismissive of newer Olympic sports amid calls for athletes to compete nude like ancient times.
Submissions Open For SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024
SXSW Sydney continues to unveil its plans ahead of October. Yet, still no news on dodgems or a Wild Mouse.
Taste Unveils ‘Taste Healthy’ Across Multiple Platforms With Content For Consumers To Achieve Their Health Goals
News Corp's food site Taste set to amp up the health offerings. Admits total & utter defeat on the kale front.
The Thrills Wins Melbourne Royal Show
The Melbourne Royal Show announces its new creative agency. The Bertie Beetle factory already ramping up supply.
Fast 10: Thinkerbell’s Margie Reid On Magic Dust And Chalk & Cheese Staff
The Thinkerbell CEO reveals the secrets to the indie's success. Declined to comment on Ferrier's hobo-inspired hairdo.
TV Ratings (27/05/2024): Trekkers Bid Emotional Farewell To Bali Bombings Survivor
Nine's The Summit turns emotional & pulls in viewers. Still not as dramatic as Nine's newsroom at present.
How Hästens’ CMO Combines Craftsmanship & Technology In Marketing Its $200K Beds To The World’s Elite
Nothing adds panache & zeros to a sales price like saying "Swedish designed". Although school's still out on the Volvo.