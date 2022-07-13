Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Goes Out With A Bang, As Big Brother Ends In A Whimper

Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Goes Out With A Bang, As Big Brother Ends In A Whimper
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Network 10’s having a fabulous week, MasterChef’s Finale brought in 870,000 eyeballs and helped the network secure second place in the overall share.

Seven News hit 954,000 viewers while Nine News earned 869,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 708,000 viewers. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 564,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 432,000 viewers. 

Big Brother’s finale pulled in 363,000 viewers – and finally, Sonia can have a night off! 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 440,000 viewers.  

For 10, The Project pulled in 406,000 viewers – Carrie has returned to her rightful throne. 

Cheap Seats brought in 387,000 viewers – wholesome quality viewing. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 596,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 470,000 viewers. 

Meanwhile, SBS’s Who Do You Think You Are grabbed 331,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 26.3 per cent. 10 Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the Seven Network with 24.1 per cent. 

 Followed by ABC Network with 13.6 per cent of the share, while SBS had 10.8 per cent

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC MasterChef Nine Seven

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]