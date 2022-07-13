Tuesday TV Wrap: MasterChef Goes Out With A Bang, As Big Brother Ends In A Whimper

Network 10’s having a fabulous week, MasterChef’s Finale brought in 870,000 eyeballs and helped the network secure second place in the overall share.

Seven News hit 954,000 viewers while Nine News earned 869,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 708,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 564,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 432,000 viewers.

Big Brother’s finale pulled in 363,000 viewers – and finally, Sonia can have a night off!

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 440,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 406,000 viewers – Carrie has returned to her rightful throne.

Cheap Seats brought in 387,000 viewers – wholesome quality viewing.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 596,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 470,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, SBS’s Who Do You Think You Are grabbed 331,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 26.3 per cent. 10 Network was behind with 25.2 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the Seven Network with 24.1 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 13.6 per cent of the share, while SBS had 10.8 per cent