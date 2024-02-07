Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Laughs Up An Impressive Launch

It may be the vagaries of the new VOZ reporting numbers but the returning The Hundred With Andy Lee did some impressive numbers last night.

It couldn’t outmatch MAFS (with a national reach of 2.41 million), but Nine’s comedy show still pulled 1.65 million and was the fifth most watched show of the night.

Again, The Hundred followed directly after MAFS, and as we’ve seen since the launch of VOZ, do that and you typically enjoy a nice halo effect.

The Hundred With Andy Lee also beat Idol (1.49 million), but also beat it in national audience – 741,000 to 710,000.

10’s Australian Survivor is going neither up nor down and last night did 1.05 million.

In the battle of the 6pm news bulletins, Seven (2.07 million) saw off Nine (1.82 million). ACA posted 1.75 million.

To breakfast, and the seemingly invincible Sunrise (943,000) was again invincible over Today (824,000).

Other standouts for 10 included The Project (842,000) and 10 News First (680,000).

Over at the ABC, its 7pm news did 1.15 million, 7.30 posted 1.13 million, Backs Roads did 834,000 and McCartney 3, 2, 1 had 652,000.

Here are last night’s top 30 performing programs: