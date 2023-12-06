Troye Sivan Named GQ Australia’s Man Of The Year

GQ Australia has celebrated the 15th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS. Fifteen awards were presented last night at a black-tie event at Bondi Pavilion ahead of the special GQ Men of the Year collector’s edition magazine being released exclusively inside The Australian on Friday December 8.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS recognise and celebrate extraordinary people who have achieved success and continually raise the bar in their chosen field.

Some of Australia’s biggest stars walked the GQ red carpet in Sydney tonight, including GQ Man of the Year Troye Sivan, recipient of the GQ Australian Icon award Adam Briggs, GQ Team of the Year The Matildas, GQ Actor of the Year Zoe Terakes, Social Force Robert Irwin, Sportsman of the Year Nathan Cleary, Breakthrough Musician of the Year Eddie Benjamin, and Riley Keough and Gina Gammell are Women of Film.

GQ Australia editor-in-chief Jake Millar said: “The GQ MOTY awards in association with BOSS are much more than a fantastic event. They are a reminder of just how much talent we have in this country, across the arts, entertainment, sport, music, fashion, philanthropy and more.

“This year is no exception. And while the black-tie evening has evolved into one of Australia’s most highly anticipated events, we wanted to mark the 15th GQ MOTY by putting the event on the world stage. It’s why we chose to bring the awards to Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach for the first time, the ideal location to not only celebrate Australian success, but the country itself.

“No one has had a bigger year than Aussie sensation Troye Sivan. Not only did he release his acclaimed third album, which won four ARIA Awards and received two Grammy nominations, but he has appeared on screen, on the fashion runway, and even found time to release his own successful lifestyle brand. It’s why Sivan is not simply one of the country’s most accomplished creatives but is a truly deserving winner of our 2023 GQ Man of the Year.

“He’s not the only one who has helped define the year that was. Sivan was joined on the night by a raft of Australian overachievers, including The Matildas, very deserving winners of our Team of the Year for their incredible FIFA Women’s World Cup performance; Adam Briggs, our 2023 Australian Icon; Sportsman of the Year Nathan Cleary; Creative Force Dion Lee; Social Force Robert Irwin; and the likes of Zoe Terakes, Eddie Benjamin, Sam Rechner and more. Together, they have not only impressed us with all they’ve achieved in 2023, but inspired us, too.

“Congratulations to all the very deserving winners for 2023, and also a huge thank you to our sponsors for this year: presenting partner BOSS and supporting partners BOSS Parfums, Hennessy, Jaguar and Ovolo Hotels.”

The GQ Men of the Year 2023 special collector’s issue is on sale Friday December 8 starring GQ Australia’s 2023 Man of the Year Troye Sivan on the cover, and featuring exclusive interviews with the award winners. The magazine will be distributed nationally through The Australian.

Winners of the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS:

1. GQ MAN OF THE YEAR – TROYE SIVAN

2. WOMEN OF FILM – RILEY KEOUGH AND GINA GAMMELL

3. INTERNATIONAL SENSATION – NOAH BECK

4. SOCIAL FORCE – ROBERT IRWIN

5. BREAKTHROUGH MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR – EDDIE BENJAMIN

6. TEAM OF THE YEAR – THE MATILDAS

7. AUSTRALIAN ICON – ADAM BRIGGS

8. SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR – NATHAN CLEARY

9. MODEL OF THE YEAR – JAMES PARR

10. CREATIVE FORCE – DION LEE

11. ARTIST OF THE YEAR – OTIS HOPE CAREY

12. ACTOR OF THE YEAR – ZOE TERAKES

13. BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR – SAM RECHNER

14. SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR – DOM DOLLA

15. BREAKTHROUGH SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR – REECE WALSH