Triton Podcast Ranker: The Teacher’s Trial Soars To Number Six Beating Old Favourites

Triton Podcast Ranker: The Teacher’s Trial Soars To Number Six Beating Old Favourites
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Listnr’s Hamish & Andy has beat out Audioboom’s Case File again for first place in Triton Digital’s Australian Podcast Ranker for July 2022.

Over just four episodes, Hamish and Andy managed to rack in 967,617  listeners and 2,134,282 downloads over just five episodes – these boys manage to always pull big numbers.

The duo were followed by Audioboom’s Case File, which wasn’t far behind with 806,533 listeners and 1,996,566 monthly downloads over just three episodes.
It’s worth noting that this month’s Case File did put out less content than Hamish & Andy
The Kyle and Jackie O show rose from fifth place to third place, which racked in 501,226 listeners and 1.939,397 downloads over 93 episodes – you should never underestimate the pull of Kyle Sandilands. 
Nine’s Melissa Caddick podcast grabbed the fourth position and the podcast grabbed 460,339 listeners and 905,636 monthly downloads – depressingly the podcast hasn’t actually tracked down Caddick!  
In fifth place was Life Uncut, hosted by Bachelor Alums Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, who managed 445,326 listeners and 1,375.748  monthly downloads over 13 episodes.
Honourable mentions also go to Newscorp’s Teachers Trial with 412,545 listeners and 771.977 downloads over 5 episodes and cracked the top ten.
And ARN’s The Imperfects grabbed 257,994 listeners and 511,940 monthly downloads with 4 episodes and is consistently rising on the charts. 
Meanwhile, Spotify’s Toni and Ryan brought in 319,708 monthly downloads over 18 episodes.
Yet again, the top three publishers are ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia, LiSTNR (SCA), and Audioboom.
Until next month!

Please login with linkedin to comment

ARN AudioBoom Newscorp podcast ranker

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]