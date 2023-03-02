Triple M Unveils Best NRL Line Up Yet
Triple M NRL is set for kick off with top NRL names, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham and current players Wade Graham, Aaron Woods. As they headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary line up for an epic 2023 season.
Thanks to Triple M’s extended audio broadcast rights, listeners will continue to tune in to live and local commentary across all key games. With unrivalled NRL focused radio shows which are available to listen to live on-air across NSW and Queensland metro and regional markets, and available to live stream on LiSTNR.
The legendary commentary team will also include footy commentators at the top of their game; Dan Ginnane, Anthony Maroon, Ben Dobbin, Emma Lawrence, and Andy Raymond who will bring all the action straight to your ears as soon as it happens.
Cronulla Sharks skipper, Wade Graham’s professional career has gone from strength to strength since making his debut for the Penrith Panthers. He has since represented NSW in State of Origin, Australia in the World Cup and is currently captain of the Cronulla Sharks.
Australian and NSW forward, Aaron Woods also re-joins Triple M NRL line up. He currently plays for the St George Illawarra Dragons, having previously captained West Tigers and played for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.
Triple M’s NRL coverage will also be featured on it’s the Rush Hour Drive shows in Sydney, Brisbane and its state-wide regional NSW and Queensland markets as well as on LiSTNR.
Triple M will cover all key games from season kick off on 2 March, right up until the final whistle of the Grand Final on Sunday October 1.
SCA head of sports content, Ewan Giles, said: “It’s great to have so many big names on the Triple M NRL call team. We are blessed to have some of the sharpest NRL minds joined by new voices who are still on the field playing at the highest level.”
Graham, said: “I’m excited to get behind the mic to commentate and analyse a game that I know and love. What better way to spend my time off the field.”
Triple M’s NRL coverage and Triple M’s dedicated sports shows are available on the Triple M Network throughout NSW and Queensland’s metro and regional stations and on LiSTNR.
Latest News
