Triple M To Celebrate Aussie Rock With The Return Of Oztober

Triple M’s Oztober is back for 2022 with a month-long celebration of the greatest Aussie hits of all time. Throughout Oztober, Triple M will put the call out to listeners to vote for their favourite Aussie songs to be showcased in Triple M’s Oztober 300 Countdown which will go live to air nationally in the final week of October, culminating with the ultimate list of those iconic songs that have shaped our music history.

All month, Triple M’s rock legend, Dave ‘Gleeso’ Gleeson will have Aussie music legends joining him at midday Monday to Friday, as guest hosts on Triple M’s Oztober Takeover with Gleeso where they will have their say on what they think the best Australian songs of all time are.

Gleeso will also host a new, four-part podcast series on LiSTNR called These Days: The Greatest Moments in Australian Music featuring the cultural impact and the defining moments in Aussie music. Topics will include the evolution of pub rock, to stadiums on the global stage, why Michael Hutchence’s passing had such a big impact on the world and Aussie music scene, and how Aussie music survives the digital age.

Listeners around the country will also have the chance to attend Triple M’s first live event post-COVID, the Oztober Garage Session, featuring Noiseworks – in their first full performance back together as a band – James Reyne, and Triple M’s own Dave Gleeson with the Screaming Jets. This live event will be held on Tuesday 25 October at iconic venue The Triffid in Brisbane.

In addition, all new music on air for the month of October will be Australian.

Hit and Triple M networks Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said: “Oztober is a great month on the Triple M calendar and this year is shaping up to be one of our best. After three years of absence due to lockdowns, we are pumped for the return of the live Oztober Garage Session with three outstanding acts performing for Triple M listeners. We are proud of our support of Australian music all year round but in particular during Oztober when the only new music you will hear on Triple M will be Aussie. Gleeso has tapped into his little black book and has some amazing guests lined up for takeovers, then we will round out the month with the help of our listeners with the Oztober 300 Countdown, the greatest Aussie songs of all time.”

Dave ‘Gleeso’ Gleeson said: “I am absolutely pumped to be talking to some of my fellow Aussie musicians for Triple M’s Oztober. Having Aussie superstars co-hosting with me is not work, just pure enjoyment. I’m talking the likes of Midnight Oil’s Peter Garret, Paul Kelly, Diesel and so many more. Bring it on!”

Triple M’s Oztober kicks off this Saturday 1 October and culminates with Triple M’s Oztober 300 Countdown – The Greatest Aussie Hits of All Time on Monday 24 October on Triple M stations around the country and the LiSTNR app.

The These Days: The Greatest Moments in Australian Music podcast series launches on LiSTNR on Wednesday 5 October.