Triple M To Can The Talk & Ads On Monday In Support Of Beyond Blue

On Monday July 3 Triple M microphones across the country will stay silent for Triple M’s fifth annual No Talk Day – there’ll be no breakfast show banter, no announcers, no news or traffic reports and no ads…

Over 12 powerful hours from 6am to 6pm, Triple M, with support from Beyond Blue, will create space to encourage listeners and friends to have a courageous conversation around men’s mental health and suicide. All 45 markets across the Triple M network, from Townsville to Tassie, Perth to Parramatta and in everywhere between, will be involved.

Over the past four years, Triple M has dedicated a combined 2,400 hours encouraging others to have these important conversations.

Along the way Triple M has enlisted the help of the music industry’s biggest names … Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Daniel Johns, Midnight Oil, Dave Gleeson, The Killers, John Butler, Jimmy Barnes, and Rob Thomas, as well as listeners from all walks of life.

Plus, Triple M’s Marty Sheargold, Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Jude Bolton, Gus Worland, Greg ‘Marto’ Martin, Mark “Roo” Ricciuto, Chris “Ditts” Dittmar, Spida Everett, Ali Plath and Sean Flanagan will share their frank and lived experiences about when they, or someone they know, was living with a mental health issue. It’s powerful stuff.

Shaun Gough, Triple M Melbourne Content Manager and founding No Talk Day advocate, understands it takes courage to talk about mental health.

“Triple M’s No Talk Day is when we ask listeners across the country to ‘check-in’ on their own mental health or someone they care about and think about having a potentially life-saving conversation if that’s what’s needed; to tell someone their story, or genuinely ask a mate how they’re travelling. These are conversations that matter, they can save lives,” he said.

In the lead-up to No Talk Day, Triple M will host a long-form mental health discussion called The Courageous Talk Roundtable. Special guests Chelsea Frawley, daughter of AFL great Danny “Spud” Frawley who was battling depression when he died, First Nations performer Mitch Tambo, Clinical Psychologist and anxiety specialist Dr Jodie Lowinger, and SCA transgender employee Andrea Cole who has worked at Triple M for more than 35 years, will talk frankly about their own experiences with mental health, sharing advice on how to best start the conversation with others.

Triple M’s Courageous Talk Roundtable will be available in the lead up No Talk Day where honest and inspiring conversations will be had between participants. The full-length video will appear on Triple M’s YouTube channel and feature as a podcast on the LiSTNR app.

Think this doesn’t apply to you? Beyond Blue reports:

About 65,000 people attempt suicide in Australia each year.

Nine people die every day from suicide and seven of those deaths are men.

Men are statistically less likely to seek help for several reasons including stoic beliefs and values, self-stigma, or a sense that “I should be able to deal with this myself”.

Research shows that 8 out of 10 people who were suicidal found the support of a mate helpful.

It does!

Triple M’s No Talk Day can be heard on Triple M’s 45 FM stations around the country on Monday 3 July and via the LiSTNR app.

To get advice on how to start a conversation for yourself or with someone you’re worried about or for more information on depression and anxiety, please visit: www.beyondblue.org.au