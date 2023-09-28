Tribal DDB Unveils New Supercars Digital Experience

An all-new Supercars website and mobile app has launched in partnership with Tribal DDB, transforming the way fans will engage with the pinnacle of Australian motorsports.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Repco Bathurst 1000 in early October, the sleek new interface and state-of-the-art features include a revamped live timing program. For the first time, fans can follow their favourite drivers in real-time during on-track sessions.

The introduction of ‘Shotgun’ lets fans jump in the passenger seat of their favourite drivers’ cars. Through an exclusive camera embedded within the vehicle, fans are given a race-eye view of the cockpit, with unfiltered audio and visual access of the action, capturing the roar of the engines, the screech of the tyres, and the sounds of battles.

The new and improved app will also offer features such as live timing, real-time commentary, personalised news updates, and exclusive partner offers.

The project has been in development for more than two years, representing Supercars’ multi-million dollar investment into delivering an unparalleled fan experience.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “The launch of our new website and mobile app marks a significant milestone for the Repco Supercars Championship.

“We’re bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, with real-time insights and immersive features that will make every race an unforgettable experience.”

Supercars head of digital Anthony Alvernes said: “Our aim was to create a digital ecosystem that caters to every facet of Supercars fandom.

“Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a devoted enthusiast, a business seeking corporate opportunities, or simply a fan wanting to dive deeper into our world, our new website and app promise a top-tier experience for everyone.”

Tribal DDB managing director Davy Rennie said: “We are proud to have worked closely with the Supercars team to bring their vision to life with the new Supercars website and mobile app. Together, we’ve created an innovative digital platform that sets a new standard for sports entertainment in Australia.”

The launch of the new website and application is the latest innovation from Supercars, which this year introduced the next generation of Gen-3 vehicles.