Tribal DDB Unveils New Supercars Digital Experience

Tribal DDB Unveils New Supercars Digital Experience
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    An all-new Supercars website and mobile app has launched in partnership with Tribal DDB, transforming the way fans will engage with the pinnacle of Australian motorsports.

    Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Repco Bathurst 1000 in early October, the sleek new interface and state-of-the-art features include a revamped live timing program. For the first time, fans can follow their favourite drivers in real-time during on-track sessions.

    The introduction of ‘Shotgun’ lets fans jump in the passenger seat of their favourite drivers’ cars. Through an exclusive camera embedded within the vehicle, fans are given a race-eye view of the cockpit, with unfiltered audio and visual access of the action, capturing the roar of the engines, the screech of the tyres, and the sounds of battles.

    The new and improved app will also offer features such as live timing, real-time commentary, personalised news updates, and exclusive partner offers.

    The project has been in development for more than two years, representing Supercars’ multi-million dollar investment into delivering an unparalleled fan experience.

    Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “The launch of our new website and mobile app marks a significant milestone for the Repco Supercars Championship.

    “We’re bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, with real-time insights and immersive features that will make every race an unforgettable experience.”

    Supercars head of digital Anthony Alvernes said: “Our aim was to create a digital ecosystem that caters to every facet of Supercars fandom.

    “Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a devoted enthusiast, a business seeking corporate opportunities, or simply a fan wanting to dive deeper into our world, our new website and app promise a top-tier experience for everyone.”

    Tribal DDB managing director Davy Rennie said: “We are proud to have worked closely with the Supercars team to bring their vision to life with the new Supercars website and mobile app. Together, we’ve created an innovative digital platform that sets a new standard for sports entertainment in Australia.”

    The launch of the new website and application is the latest innovation from Supercars, which this year introduced the next generation of Gen-3 vehicles.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Supercars

    Latest News

    View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys
    • Marketing

    View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys

    Developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, View.com.au’s new See All brand platform has launched with a fresh brand positioning and strategy along with an integrated campaign. Getting the complete view of properties can often involve searching through multiple websites, but the new real estate search engine from View.com.au compiles everything you could need, […]

    Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win
    • Media

    Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win

    It was a win for Seven last night with staple shows Home and Away, The Chase and Seven News helping it secure a 30.4 per cent audience share, nudging ahead of Nine’s 27.8 per cent. The Chase was the top entertainment show of the night with 462,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, meanwhile, Seven News […]

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 09/28/2019, Disney+ startscreen on tv. Disney+ online video, content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic.
    • Media

    Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown

    Disney+ has already begun its crackdown on password sharing after announcing its intention to do so last month. Back in August, the streamer said it would be following its rival Netflix and doing more to stop its users from sharing their login details with people outside of their household. Now it looks like Disney+ has […]

    Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research
    • Marketing

    Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research

    Cerebral Palsy Alliance is proud to launch a new marquee fundraising event in Melbourne for the first time, with the support of the leading lights of Australia’s advertising, marketing and media industry. The ground-breaking global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy research, advocacy, services and technology innovation will host ‘The Retreat’ in Melbourne for the […]

    EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership
    • Marketing

    EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership

    You’d be barking mad if you didn’t find the latest collaboration between EssenceMediacom and The&Partnership for Mars Petcare’s brand, MY DOG, a wonderful example of a responsive campaign. The City of Yarra recently announced there would be a crackdown on dogs in pubs, resulting in our furriest companions no longer being able to join their […]

    Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year
    • Advertising

    Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year

    Cannes Lions has named Apple as its Creative Brand of the Year in its LIONS Creativity Report. Apple took the top spot in the Creative Brand of the Year rankings for the first time after scooping three Grands Prix and 26 additional Lions, its highest-ever number. The brand’s recent work has included a spot with […]

    Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo
    • Marketing

    Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo

    The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has teamed up with Perth-based agency Rhythm, and media agency Initiative Perth, to launch the new global ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign. ‘Drive the Dream’ invites travellers to experience Western Australia’s diverse road trips itineraries that make WA the ultimate destination for a self-drive holiday. The new road trips campaign […]

    Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List
    • Media

    Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List

    The Australian Financial Review has warned against the dangers of AI images as it names Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the most powerful person in the country. The publication previously put trade minister Don Farrell at the top of the list for covert power players and Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr at the top for cultural […]

    Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”
    • Technology

    Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”

    Yesterday, Mark Dreyfus (pictured), the Albanese government’s attorney-general announced the next stage in the reform of the Privacy Act, with three key updates for businesses around the country. The first and the most pertinent for businesses across Australia was the removal of the small business exemption. Currently, companies that turnover less than $3 million per […]

    Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne
    • Marketing

    Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne

    Bobby, the Unconventional Soft Drink, has recently launched an extraordinary Mural Campaign right in the heart of Melbourne. The team at Bobby wanted to showcase the creative and wacky world that they live in. They embarked on a creative journey to bring a distinctive mural to life, that embodied the true essence of the brand, “Bobby Country”. […]

    AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final
    • Campaigns

    AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final

    In an Australian market first, Revolution360 attached green footy turf to advertising sites in a partnership with the AFL. The OOH agency provided two key sites in close proximity to the MCG during the Preliminary Finals and in the lead-up to the Grand Final. It was dreamt up and implemented by Revolution360’s new creative solutions […]

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’
    • Marketing

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’

    Former editor in chief of VOGUE Australia, Kirstie Clements, joins Fuzz Ali in his ‘Life With Fuzz’ podcast as they unveil the layers of her life-journey Having lived a life full of excitement and success within the Australian media landscape, bestselling author, editor, journalist, keynote speaker and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia, Kirstie […]

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify
    • Media

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify

    Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September. Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 […]

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
    • Marketing

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

    Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
    • Marketing

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

    A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]