Tremor International to Offer Green Media Products on CTV, Powered by Scope3 Data

The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
    Tremor International, today announced a global partnership with Scope3, the source of truth for supply chain carbon emissions data, which, in a first for the market, sees Scope3’s carbon emission measurement methodology applied to CTV inventory.

    Through Unruly, the SSP in Tremor’s platform, buyers can access Green Media Product (“GMP”) curated deals – powered by Scope3 data – across premium display, video and now, CTV, to achieve performance goals while mapping and measuring the carbon emissions of their media spend.

    GMPs are media products based on Scope3 data, designed to reduce an advertiser’s carbon footprint by providing them with the ability to map and measure the emissions related to their media spend. By moving spend onto GMPs, advertisers can contribute to potential industry-wide systemic change. Early measurement of streaming and CTV inventory using Scope3 data indicates that CTV can generate more emissions on average than display and that the source of emissions within the ad lifecycle are distributed differently. Measuring and understanding the emissions nuances of emerging channels like CTV can support the incorporation of sustainable practices early on as its growth continues.

    While the curated deals are available to all third-party DSPs, the nature of Tremor’s end-to-end platform, which connects the Amobee DSP directly to Unruly, drives efficiencies across the advertising supply path, creating value for customers while cutting energy costs, including through a shared data infrastructure which enables Tremor to leverage most assets across both the DSP and SSP.

    “At Tremor International, we believe in working collaboratively to drive positive change. CTV plays a key role in the future of our business and the industry at large, so it’s critical that we prioritise sustainability as our technology advances to support the convergence of traditional TV and digital advertising,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Tremor International.

    “Together with Scope3, we are taking a thoughtful approach to supporting the reduction of our industry’s carbon footprint while continuing to optimise our clients’ investments across emerging formats.”

    “As investment in CTV grows, it’s important that the industry can measure and understand the carbon emissions associated with it. By expanding Scope3’s methodology to include streaming and CTV, we’re another step closer to getting a full picture of the ad industry’s carbon footprint,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of strategy and global partnerships, Scope3.

    “What’s even more exciting is that we can now use that data to take action to reduce emissions and Tremor is a key part of that. Offering CTV-specific GMPs is just the first of multiple ways that Tremor will be using Scope3 data to help drive emissions reduction in programmatic advertising.”

