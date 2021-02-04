Tracks Magazine Bought By Surfer Co-Op

celebrating its 50th-anniversary issue, Tracks magazine has been bought by a Co-op of surfers who are enduring fans of the publication.

Previously owned by nextmedia, surf magazine Tracks was bought by Peter Strain, David Mulham, Greg Cooper, Damian Martin and Luke Kennedy.

Strain is looking forward to ‘re-invigorating’ the brand.

He said, “I’ve been a keen surfer and dedicated Tracks reader for decade. Tracks is more than just a magazine, it’s a part of our history, and it has played an important role in shaping our cultural identity, not only as surfers but as Australians.

We’re excited about exploring a range of new opportunities with the brand.”

Tracks was first published in 1970 by John Witzig, Albe Falzon and David Elfick and has since been owned by a number of big publishing houses.

Returning to its roots, Tracks’ new ownership under the surf co-operative will see a re-launch of the publications’ brand.

“So many of us have significant memories associated with Tracks…It’s an exciting time for surf culture. Everyone’s back in the water and there’s never been so much curiosity about surfboards and different surfing experiences,” Staid added.

The editorial team will continue to be lead by Luke Kennedy and Ben Bugden, and Damian martin will stay on in his role as head of advertising. Tracks’ first issue under the new owners is set for release in April 2021.

nextmedia’s managing director Arek Widawski said, “we are delighted that Tracks has found the right home for its next chapter, allowing nextmedia to focus on other key brand.”

Featured Image: Track Magazine 50th anniversary edition