Toyota Reappoints Gemba To Manage Sponsorships & Ambassador arrangements

Toyota Australia has reappointed leading sports and entertainment agency Gemba to manage its major sponsorships and ambassador arrangements, following a competitive tender.

Gemba’s remit includes Toyota’s partnerships with the Australian Football League, Cricket Australia, Tamworth Country Music Festival, National Tree Day and the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 86 series.

Toyota’s ambassador register includes AFL legend Adam Goodes, AFLW star Katie Brennan, motor sport identity Neil Crompton and Olympians Jessica Fox and Belle Brockhoff, and Paralympians Ellie Cole and Ben Tudhope.

Toyota’s chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo said Toyota Australia reviews its agency relationships from time to time as part of best-practice processes.

“Gemba has presented innovative strategies and plans that demonstrate an intrinsic understanding of how fans engage with their passions,” Naidoo said.

“Having worked with Gemba for 20 years, we are looking forward to them continuing to support us with well-executed sponsorships and ambassador relationships that are integrated into the broader Toyota brand strategy,” he said.

Gemba managing director Andrew Condon said: “Toyota was one of our first ever clients. It is a relationship we value immensely, built on a foundation of trust, knowledge and a brilliant body of work created by client- agency teams who are both professionally and personally invested in the outcomes. We are honoured to continue to call Toyota our client partner, and we are energised and excited by what we can do together into the future.”