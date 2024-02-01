Toyota Australia Reappoints R/GA As Its Digital Marketing Partner

IPG’s R/GA has retained Toyota Motor Corporation Australia’s digital marketing business following a highly competitive pitch. The partnership marks the next chapter in Toyota’s ongoing journey of innovation, with a focus on enhancing connected customer experiences.

R/GA will work closely with Toyota to continually elevate their digital marketing efforts across experience design, SEO, data and platform management, encompassing vehicle, product and service launches, campaigns and brand narratives. R/GA’s partnership with Toyota in Australia dates back to 2016, and is defined by an ability to deliver solutions with impact through applications of data, experience design and holistic connected ecosystem strategy.

A representative at Toyota Motor Corporation Australia said, “The automotive industry is at the cusp of a remarkable transformation, calling for solutions that priortise customers’ individual experiences. As we navigate this evolving landscape with new and used vehicles, services, and communications, we recognise the importance of staying ahead. This makes R/GA the ideal partner to leverage our brand strengths that will maximise both value for individual customers and Toyota’s value chain.”

Michael Titshall, CEO of APAC at R/GA added, “Our longstanding and deeply integrated partnership with Toyota has never been stronger. We share a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation as a core business value and we take real pride in collaborating with the market leader to drive mobility transformation in Australia. Our ongoing partnership is testament to our combined team’s strength and the innovative spirit that defines our approach.”

With over 100 dedicated professionals spread across Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, R/GA Australia is experiencing rapid growth and works with clients including Nike, TPGT, Google and The Australian Government.