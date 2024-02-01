Toyota Australia Reappoints R/GA As Its Digital Marketing Partner
IPG’s R/GA has retained Toyota Motor Corporation Australia’s digital marketing business following a highly competitive pitch. The partnership marks the next chapter in Toyota’s ongoing journey of innovation, with a focus on enhancing connected customer experiences.
R/GA will work closely with Toyota to continually elevate their digital marketing efforts across experience design, SEO, data and platform management, encompassing vehicle, product and service launches, campaigns and brand narratives. R/GA’s partnership with Toyota in Australia dates back to 2016, and is defined by an ability to deliver solutions with impact through applications of data, experience design and holistic connected ecosystem strategy.
A representative at Toyota Motor Corporation Australia said, “The automotive industry is at the cusp of a remarkable transformation, calling for solutions that priortise customers’ individual experiences. As we navigate this evolving landscape with new and used vehicles, services, and communications, we recognise the importance of staying ahead. This makes R/GA the ideal partner to leverage our brand strengths that will maximise both value for individual customers and Toyota’s value chain.”
Michael Titshall, CEO of APAC at R/GA added, “Our longstanding and deeply integrated partnership with Toyota has never been stronger. We share a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation as a core business value and we take real pride in collaborating with the market leader to drive mobility transformation in Australia. Our ongoing partnership is testament to our combined team’s strength and the innovative spirit that defines our approach.”
With over 100 dedicated professionals spread across Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, R/GA Australia is experiencing rapid growth and works with clients including Nike, TPGT, Google and The Australian Government.
Please login with linkedin to commentr/ga Toyota Australia
Latest News
“Follow The Smell Of Burning Cupcakes”: Fck The Cupcakes’ Jasmin Bedir Unpacks Internalised Misogyny Ahead Of International Women’s Day
Here we are, another year in marketing. Another International Women’s Day is almost upon us and I’m being asked what the plan is for this year. There is one, but it’s not a simple one to explain. Just as our journey hasn’t been linear either. Fck The Cupcakes has evolved significantly since its genesis in […]
Give The Gift Of Testicles This Valentine’s Day Says Kooky Campaign For Underwear Brand
Forget sending yourself flowers on Valentine's Day when you can really feign surprise with this scrotum-shaped pendant.
Poem Wins Australian PR Accounts For Sonos
Sadly, Poem press releases don't arrive via carrier pigeon on parchment paper with a wax seal. But they should.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS & Clarkson’s Farm Has Nine Crowing
We're four episodes in & already B&T's bored of writing about MAFS' success. Yet, that's not the case at the Daily Mail.
The Cancer Institute NSW Launches Hard-Hitting Anti-Vape Campaign Via Bastion
Vapes take over from cigarettes as the new evil. Still, none of this augurs well for pipe-smoking 19th century sailors.
THE LUME Melbourne & De Bortoli Wines Unite Enhancing Upcoming Leonardo Da Vinci Experience
Is your partner hesitant about the upcoming Leonardo Da Vinci Experience? At least there'll be plenty of vino available.
Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights
Data from more than 500 global advertising campaigns by the advertising effectiveness currency Beatgrid, has revealed powerful insights into the changing viewership patterns of consumers as they move seamlessly between Linear TV, Connected TV (BVOD + AVOD) and Online Video in their hunt for the best content. Analysis of campaigns studied by Beatgrid’s precise deduplicated cross-media and […]
Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal
Nexxen has announced the appointment of Gretchen Johnson (lead image) as chief people officer. In the role, Johnson will lead Nexxen’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams, focusing on culture and employee development to ensure the company continues to hire and retain best-in-class talent. Previously, Johnson served as chief people officer at Siprocal, a gaming […]
Porter Novelli Unveils New Sydney Leadership
Despite her name, Porter Novelli has appointed Victoria Fruean to drive growth in the NSW market.
Label Responsible For Taylor Swift & Drake Pulls Music From TikTok
If you felt like there was a considerable lack of Taylor Swift blasting through your TikTok this morning you would be correct. After failing to reach a deal with the platform’s parent company, ByteDance, over royalties, Universal Music Group (UMG) has pulled its music from the platform. UMG has accused TikTok of building a “music-based […]
Black Sheep Advertising Names David Ormston As Creative Director
As much as B&T had hoped Black Sheep Advertising's new creative director would be called Shaun, it turns out it's David.
Vinyl Group Acquires Rolling Stone & Variety Australia Publisher The Brag Media For $11M
Vinyl Group acquires youth music publisher Brag Media. Apparently Brag's WHAM mixed tapes weren't included in the deal.
Australian Open 2024: By Numbers, Pictures And Partners
All the stats from the Oz Open bar mentions of Rafael Nadal's groin, complaints about beer prices and player tantrums.
Bud Light Comes Full Circle Enlisting Homophobic & Racist Comedian In New Promo
Embattled beer brand Bud Light had a torrid time of it last year when it chose transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its products. Backlash from American buyers was swift and saw millions boycott the brand, leading to it losing its status as the country’s best-selling beer. Now, however, it has changed tack, enlisting comedian […]
CRA: 2023 Radio Ad Spends Down 4% Amid A “Tough Market”
Data reveals radio ad spends slightly down for 2023. However, airtime for Daryl Braithwaite's 'Horses' was slightly up.
Fiverr To Launch New Feature That Will Change The Game For Marketing Agencies
Fiverr has announced its Winter Product Release, the first of two major releases in 2024. This is more than just an update; it’s an innovative response to the feedback from the freelancers and businesses Fiverr has served over the last 14 years. New features include a Consulting Category of top-tier industry experts, the introduction of […]
Four Aussie Athletes Race Into Team Visa Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games
Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, announced the four Australian athletes joining Team Visa for Paris 2024. Surfing champion Molly Picklum, up-and-coming swimmer Flynn Southam, world record holder middle distance Paralympian Jaryd Clifford, and footballer Ellie Carpenter will be part of the largest group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes […]
Nielsen: Harvey Norman Once Again Australia’s Top Ad Spender, As 2023’s Top 20 Revealed
In top news for the sale of Jason recliners & spring coil mattresses, Harvey Norman again Australia's top ad spenders.
Phillips Group Restructures Leadership Team
Phillips Group has announced the appointment of Helen Hutchings as managing director, following a period of expansion for the firm. Lead Image: Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Paul and Managing Director Helen Hutchings. Owner and current managing director, Stephanie Paul will become chief executive officer, responsible for leading and setting the firm’s direction and vision, driving […]
Bank Of Queensland Launches First Integrated Brand Campaign In Seven Years
Bank Of Queensland declares all Aussies can bank with it even if they can't recite Wally Lewis' career stats.
A Bit On The Nose: Netflix Lines Up To Promote Griselda
Netflix has taken an unusual tack to promote its Griselda series with a virtual OOH activation which saw a truck appearing to drive down the streets of Paris hoovering up big white lines. The series tells the story Griselda Blanco (talk about nominative determinism), a Columbian drug lord who rose to prominence Miami’s underworld in the […]
Slingshot Lands Tasty Media Deal With Krispy Kreme
Nothing offsets the direness & embarrassment of the 7-Eleven one-dollar coffee like a cheeky glazed or two, does it?
New Commercial Leadership At JCDecaux: Bronwyn Clementson To Replace Andrew Hines
JCDecaux extends its exec team to nine & heaps pressure on the smoked salmon finger sandwiches at boardroom meetings.
Seven In 10 Australians Are Proud To Work For Their Organisation Says Ipsos Report
Australia is the overwhelming home to positive, inspiring workplaces, a new Ipsos report has revealed. The results are part of Ipsos’ latest landmark report, titled What Australia Thinks, Feels and Does at Work, which offers the latest insights into workplace trends across Australia for 2024, including culture, behaviour, and talent attrition. Post-pandemic, Australians are reporting high […]
Slew Of Promotions At Quiip
Quiip has announced the appointment of Larah Kennedy to the newly created role of general manager and Will Barber as client services director, off the back of a successful 2023. The appointments come as Larah Kennedy is promoted from the role of client services director, a position she has held for three successful years. Following […]
MBCS Kickstarts 2024 By Adding Significant Firepower To Leadership Team
Integrated creative agency, MBCS has boosted its leadership and strategy credentials announcing the promotions of Toby Maclachlan to head of strategy & product and Trent Peppercorn to the newly created role of head of Melbourne. Lead Image: Toby Maclachlan (L) and Trent Peppercorn (R) The appointments follow consistent year-on-year growth, since MBCS launched in 2022 […]
Vonage Research Reveals 80% Of APAC Customers Are Likely To Take Their Business Elsewhere Following Poor Experiences
Vonage has released its Global Customer Engagement Report 2024. The 12th annual report outlines data and insights into customer communications preferences with businesses, highlighting emerging trends that emphasize the need to augment these interactions with artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer engagement. Lead Image: Sunny Rao, Senior Vice President of API Global Sales at Vonage […]
Clarification To A Story B&T Ran Yesterday
B&T ran a joke yesterday that was so bad we copped a fair bit of reader flak. Take this as a sort of grovelling apology.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Back In The #1 Game Show Slot, But MAFS Leaves Everyone In Its Dust
Catch all the MAFS stars now before they retire to influencer obscurity and the Daily Mail's gossip column.
Football Australia & Milo Team Up For Leading Grassroots Partnership
Why not relive your youth with a glass of Milo. Or, you could simply steal some booze from your parent's liquor cabinet.
Chris Freel Reappears At oOh!media As Group Sales Director
In yet further proof you can't keep a good man down, Chris Freel reappears at oOh! Rope & ocky straps aside, that is.
Join B&T And Tealium For An Illuminating CDP Chat (& A Nice Breakfast)
Do you like to discuss customer data platforms with likeminded folk? Are you an early riser? This breakfast is for you.
Free TV Nabs SBS’ Michael Coonan For Director Of Public Policy Role
Michael Coonan joins the Free TV team. However, his views on Free Julian Assange & Free Nelson Mandela remain unclear.
Oz Open Winner Jannik Sinner Set To Earn A Cool $23K For An Insta Post
Did you forgo a promising tennis career for a poorly paid job in the media industry? Dust off the Yonex with this news.
“Any Changes Would Have Required Human Intervention”: Adobe Fires Back At Nine’s AI Claim Over Georgie Purcell Photoshopping
Nine's AI boob blunder enters its second day as Mike Sneesby hunts the culprit(s) with a large butterfly net.
“An Opportunity Not A Threat! WPP Announces Near Half-A-Billion AI Play
Often hear the words "AI", "ChatGPT" & "digital revolution" & think, "Shit, I'm going to lose my job?" Get nervous here.