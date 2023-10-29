Tourism Tropical North Queensland Appoints Supermassive

Supermassive has been appointed as the creative partner for an upcoming global project led by Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ), following a competitive pitch.

The agency will develop ideas for global rollout in key markets, with a focus on sustainable tourism.

“As we reconnect with international markets, we are looking for innovative ways to cut through the competitive landscape and align with shifting consumer behaviour to ultimately drive greater sustainable travel. The team at Supermassive demonstrated that they understood the complexities of this challenge and presented us with standout ideas,” said Lani Strathearn, general manager of marketing, TTNQ.

Supermassive co-founders Laura Aldington, Jon Austin and Simone Gupta said: “We are beyond thrilled to be representing such a unique, important and beautiful part of Australia. The team at TTNQ’s ambition to drive awareness and impact as an eco-travel destination through a combination of thoughtful strategy and non-traditional creativity aligns perfectly with our mission”.