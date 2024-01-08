Tourism PR & Marketing Agency GTI Announces B Corp Certification

Sydney-based travel and tourism PR and marketing agency, GTI, has announced its B Corp certification.

Pictured left to right: Caroline Potts, sales & marketing account manager; Sarah Anderson, managing director; Savannah Fielder, PR senior account director; Kerrin Trenorden, sales & marketing account director.

B Corp Certification means a company is meeting high standards of performance, accountability and

transparency on a range of factors, from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain

practices and input materials.

GTI managing director Sarah Anderson said GTI will use its B Corp certification to inspire others to also make a positive impact in 2024.

“The tourism industry can be at the front line of combating climate change, supporting communities and regenerating the natural environment – this is integral to GTI’s values and something we hope the tourism industry will embrace and work to achieve in 2024. Together, we can make a difference and we plan to use our B Corp certification to inspire larger organisations to take the same important step,” said Anderson.

“Becoming a certified B Corp takes real commitment and work – you need to undertake a B Impact

Assessment and make a legal commitment to ensure accountability to all stakeholders, from

communities and customers to employees and the environment. We are so proud to be able to call

ourselves a B Corp, and we intend to use our certification to encourage others to commit themselves

in the same way to change.”

GTI represents Travel Texas, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the Palau Visitor’s Authority amongst other tourism businesses.